NFL

Any Time Touchdown Best Bets for Every Week 1 NFL Game

FanDuel Staff
FanDuel Staff

One touchdown prop recommendation is cool.

Two? Even better.

But what about a touchdown bet for every game?

Let's party.

We talked to FanDuel's Minty Bets and got her to lay out her favorite touchdown bet from every remaining Week 1 game.

Week 1 Any Time TD Picks

Chiefs at Chargers Touchdown Best Bet

Any Time Touchdown Scorer
Ladd McConkey

Giants at Commanders Touchdown Best Bet

Any Time Touchdown Scorer
Jayden Daniels

Panthers at Jaguars Touchdown Best Bet

Any Time Touchdown Scorer
Travis Etienne

Steelers at Jets Touchdown Best Bet

Any Time Touchdown Scorer
Kenneth Gainwell

Raiders at Patriots Touchdown Best Bet

Any Time Touchdown Scorer
Jakobi Meyers

Cardinals at Saints Touchdown Best Bet

Any Time Touchdown Scorer
Juwan Johnson

Bengals at Browns Touchdown Best Bet

Any Time Touchdown Scorer
David Njoku

Dolphins at Colts Touchdown Best Bet

Any Time Touchdown Scorer
Josh Downs

Buccaneers at Falcons Touchdown Best Bet

Any Time Touchdown Scorer
Mike Evans

Titans at Broncos Touchdown Best Bet

Any Time Touchdown Scorer
Evan Engram

49ers at Seahawks Touchdown Best Bet

Any Time Touchdown Scorer
Cooper Kupp

Lions at Packers Touchdown Best Bet

Any Time Touchdown Scorer
Sam LaPorta

Texans at Rams Touchdown Best Bet

Any Time Touchdown Scorer
Tutu Atwell

Ravens at Bills Touchdown Best Bet

Any Time Touchdown Scorer
Josh Allen

Vikings at Bears Touchdown Best Bet

Any Time Touchdown Scorer
Justin Jefferson

FanDuel has a $2M Touchdown Jackpot every Week 1 game day! Use a token to place an Anytime TD wager on the Jackpot game of the day. If your player scores the first OR last touchdown, get a share of $2 million in Bonus Bets. See here for full terms and conditions. Learn about today’s other offers at FanDuel Sportsbook Promos.

Looking for the latest NFL odds? Head over to FanDuel Sportsbook and check out all of the NFL betting options.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

