Any Time Touchdown Best Bets for Every Week 1 NFL Game

One touchdown prop recommendation is cool.

Two? Even better.

But what about a touchdown bet for every game?

Let's party.

We talked to FanDuel's Minty Bets and got her to lay out her favorite touchdown bet from every remaining Week 1 game.

Week 1 Any Time TD Picks

Chiefs at Chargers Touchdown Best Bet

Any Time Touchdown Scorer Any Time Touchdown Scorer Ladd McConkey +155 View more odds in Sportsbook

Giants at Commanders Touchdown Best Bet

Any Time Touchdown Scorer Any Time Touchdown Scorer Jayden Daniels +175 View more odds in Sportsbook

Panthers at Jaguars Touchdown Best Bet

Any Time Touchdown Scorer Any Time Touchdown Scorer Travis Etienne +140 View more odds in Sportsbook

Steelers at Jets Touchdown Best Bet

Any Time Touchdown Scorer Any Time Touchdown Scorer Kenneth Gainwell +480 View more odds in Sportsbook

Raiders at Patriots Touchdown Best Bet

Any Time Touchdown Scorer Any Time Touchdown Scorer Jakobi Meyers +220 View more odds in Sportsbook

Cardinals at Saints Touchdown Best Bet

Any Time Touchdown Scorer Any Time Touchdown Scorer Juwan Johnson +420 View more odds in Sportsbook

Bengals at Browns Touchdown Best Bet

Any Time Touchdown Scorer Any Time Touchdown Scorer David Njoku +250 View more odds in Sportsbook

Dolphins at Colts Touchdown Best Bet

Any Time Touchdown Scorer Any Time Touchdown Scorer Josh Downs +300 View more odds in Sportsbook

Buccaneers at Falcons Touchdown Best Bet

Any Time Touchdown Scorer Any Time Touchdown Scorer Mike Evans +115 View more odds in Sportsbook

Titans at Broncos Touchdown Best Bet

Any Time Touchdown Scorer Any Time Touchdown Scorer Evan Engram +195 View more odds in Sportsbook

49ers at Seahawks Touchdown Best Bet

Any Time Touchdown Scorer Any Time Touchdown Scorer Cooper Kupp +210 View more odds in Sportsbook

Lions at Packers Touchdown Best Bet

Any Time Touchdown Scorer Any Time Touchdown Scorer Sam LaPorta +220 View more odds in Sportsbook

Texans at Rams Touchdown Best Bet

Any Time Touchdown Scorer Any Time Touchdown Scorer Tutu Atwell +450 View more odds in Sportsbook

Ravens at Bills Touchdown Best Bet

Any Time Touchdown Scorer Any Time Touchdown Scorer Josh Allen +100 View more odds in Sportsbook

Vikings at Bears Touchdown Best Bet

Any Time Touchdown Scorer Any Time Touchdown Scorer Justin Jefferson +120 View more odds in Sportsbook

