Rams vs Texans Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for NFL Week 1

The NFL's Sunday schedule includes the Los Angeles Rams taking on the Houston Texans.

Rams vs Texans Prediction & Pick

All NFL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Rams win (58%)

Rams vs Texans Point Spread

The Rams are 3-point favorites against the Texans. The Rams are -118 to cover the spread, while the Texans are -104 to cover as a 3-point underdog.

Rams vs Texans Over/Under

The Rams-Texans matchup on Sept. 7 has been given an over/under of 43.5 points. The over is -105 and the under is -115.

Rams vs Texans Moneyline

Los Angeles is the favorite, -166 on the moneyline, while Houston is a +140 underdog on the road.

Rams vs Texans Betting Trends

The Rams were 9-8-0 against the spread last season.

The Rams won twice ATS (2-2) as a 3-point favorite or more last year.

Out of 17 Los Angeles games last season, eight hit the over.

The Texans' record against the spread last year was 7-10-0.

As 3-point underdogs or greater, Houston had two wins ATS (2-2) last season.

In 17 Texans games last year, seven of them hit the over.

Rams vs Texans Odds & Spread

Moneyline: LAR: (-166) | HOU: (+140)

LAR: (-166) | HOU: (+140) Spread: LAR: -3 (-118) | HOU: +3 (-104)

LAR: -3 (-118) | HOU: +3 (-104) Total: 43.5 -- Over: (-105) | Under: (-115)

