Rams vs Texans Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for NFL Week 1
The NFL's Sunday schedule includes the Los Angeles Rams taking on the Houston Texans.
Rams vs Texans Prediction & Pick
All NFL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Rams win (58%)
Rams vs Texans Point Spread
The Rams are 3-point favorites against the Texans. The Rams are -118 to cover the spread, while the Texans are -104 to cover as a 3-point underdog.
Rams vs Texans Over/Under
The Rams-Texans matchup on Sept. 7 has been given an over/under of 43.5 points. The over is -105 and the under is -115.
Rams vs Texans Moneyline
Los Angeles is the favorite, -166 on the moneyline, while Houston is a +140 underdog on the road.
Rams vs Texans Betting Trends
- The Rams were 9-8-0 against the spread last season.
- The Rams won twice ATS (2-2) as a 3-point favorite or more last year.
- Out of 17 Los Angeles games last season, eight hit the over.
- The Texans' record against the spread last year was 7-10-0.
- As 3-point underdogs or greater, Houston had two wins ATS (2-2) last season.
- In 17 Texans games last year, seven of them hit the over.
Rams vs Texans Odds & Spread
- Moneyline: LAR: (-166) | HOU: (+140)
- Spread: LAR: -3 (-118) | HOU: +3 (-104)
- Total: 43.5 -- Over: (-105) | Under: (-115)
