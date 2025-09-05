Bengals vs Browns Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for NFL Week 1

The Cincinnati Bengals are among the NFL teams playing on Sunday, up against the Cleveland Browns.

Before you place your bet on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NFL moneyline insights you need to know.

Bengals vs Browns Prediction & Pick

All NFL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Bengals win (62.5%)

Bengals vs Browns Point Spread

The Bengals are 5.5-point favorites against the Browns. The Bengals are -104 to cover the spread, while the Browns are -118 to cover as a 5.5-point underdog.

Bengals vs Browns Over/Under

The Bengals-Browns matchup on Sept. 7 has been given an over/under of 47.5 points. The over is -115 and the under is -105.

Bengals vs Browns Moneyline

Cleveland is a +188 underdog on the moneyline, while Cincinnati is a -225 favorite at home.

Bengals vs Browns Betting Trends

The Bengals had 10 wins in 17 games against the spread last season.

The Bengals' ATS record as 5.5-point favorites or more was 5-2 last season.

Cincinnati had 11 of its 17 games go over the point total last season.

The Browns' record against the spread last year was 4-13-0.

Cleveland had two wins ATS (2-5) as a 5.5-point underdog or greater last season.

Last year, seven of the Browns' 17 games hit the over.

Check out even more in-depth Bengals vs. Browns analysis on FanDuel Research.

Bengals vs Browns Odds & Spread

All NFL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: CIN: (-225) | CLE: (+188)

CIN: (-225) | CLE: (+188) Spread: CIN: -5.5 (-104) | CLE: +5.5 (-118)

CIN: -5.5 (-104) | CLE: +5.5 (-118) Total: 47.5 -- Over: (-115) | Under: (-105)

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!