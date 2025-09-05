FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
NFL

Buccaneers vs Falcons Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for NFL Week 1

Buccaneers vs Falcons Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for NFL Week 1

Sunday's slate in the NFL includes a matchup between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Atlanta Falcons.

All the information you need is below, in order to make a smart wager on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook.

Buccaneers vs Falcons Prediction & Pick

All NFL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Buccaneers win (51.6%)

Buccaneers vs Falcons Point Spread

The Buccaneers are 1.5-point favorites against the Falcons. The Buccaneers are -115 to cover the spread, while the Falcons are -105 to cover as a 1.5-point underdog.

Buccaneers vs Falcons Over/Under

The Buccaneers-Falcons game on Sept. 7 has been given an over/under of 47.5 points. The over is -102 and the under is -120.

Buccaneers vs Falcons Moneyline

The moneyline numbers for Buccaneers vs. Falcons reveal Tampa Bay as the favorite (-130) and Atlanta as the underdog (+110) despite being the home team.

Buccaneers vs Falcons Betting Trends

  • Against the spread, the Buccaneers were 10-7-0 last year.
  • The Buccaneers had an ATS record of 5-4 as 1.5-point favorites or greater last season.
  • Last year, 12 of Tampa Bay's 17 games hit the over.
  • The Falcons' record against the spread last season was 7-10-0.
  • As a 1.5-point underdog or greater, Atlanta had one win ATS (1-5) last season.
  • Last year, seven of the Falcons' 17 games went over the point total.

Buccaneers vs Falcons Odds & Spread

  • All NFL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
  • Moneyline: TB: (-130) | ATL: (+110)
  • Spread: TB: -1.5 (-115) | ATL: +1.5 (-105)
  • Total: 47.5 -- Over: (-102) | Under: (-120)

