Buccaneers vs Falcons Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for NFL Week 1

Sunday's slate in the NFL includes a matchup between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Atlanta Falcons.

Buccaneers vs Falcons Prediction & Pick

All NFL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Buccaneers win (51.6%)

Buccaneers vs Falcons Point Spread

The Buccaneers are 1.5-point favorites against the Falcons. The Buccaneers are -115 to cover the spread, while the Falcons are -105 to cover as a 1.5-point underdog.

Buccaneers vs Falcons Over/Under

The Buccaneers-Falcons game on Sept. 7 has been given an over/under of 47.5 points. The over is -102 and the under is -120.

Buccaneers vs Falcons Moneyline

The moneyline numbers for Buccaneers vs. Falcons reveal Tampa Bay as the favorite (-130) and Atlanta as the underdog (+110) despite being the home team.

Buccaneers vs Falcons Betting Trends

Against the spread, the Buccaneers were 10-7-0 last year.

The Buccaneers had an ATS record of 5-4 as 1.5-point favorites or greater last season.

Last year, 12 of Tampa Bay's 17 games hit the over.

The Falcons' record against the spread last season was 7-10-0.

As a 1.5-point underdog or greater, Atlanta had one win ATS (1-5) last season.

Last year, seven of the Falcons' 17 games went over the point total.

