Washington State vs Loyola Marymount Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for WCC Tournament

The No. 6 seed Washington State Cougars (18-13, 8-10 WCC) will play in the WCC tournament against the No. 7 seed Loyola Marymount Lions (17-14, 8-10 WCC), Saturday at 11:30 p.m. ET live on ESPN+.

Washington State vs. Loyola Marymount Game Info and Odds

Game day: Saturday, March 8, 2025

Saturday, March 8, 2025 Game time: 11:30 p.m. ET

11:30 p.m. ET TV channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Location: Paradise, Nevada

Paradise, Nevada Arena: Orleans Arena

Washington State vs. Loyola Marymount Picks and Prediction

All college basketball win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Washington State win (57.9%)

Washington State is a 1.5-point favorite against Loyola Marymount on Saturday and the total has been set at 149.5 points. Here are a few betting trends and insights before you decide to wager on the outing.

Washington State vs. Loyola Marymount: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Washington State is 15-16-0 ATS this season.

Loyola Marymount has covered 14 times in 30 matchups with a spread this year.

As a 1.5-point underdog or more in 2024-25, Loyola Marymount is 7-8 against the spread compared to the 11-7 ATS record Washington State racks up as a 1.5-point favorite.

When playing at home, the Cougars have a better record against the spread (8-6-0) compared to their ATS record in away games (4-7-0).

The Lions' winning percentage against the spread at home is .500 (8-8-0). Away, it is .364 (4-7-0).

Washington State is 7-11-0 against the spread in conference play this season.

Loyola Marymount has covered the spread nine times in 19 WCC games.

Washington State vs. Loyola Marymount: Moneyline Betting Stats

Washington State has been chosen as the moneyline favorite in 18 games this year and has walked away with the win 16 times (88.9%) in those games.

This season, the Cougars have been victorious 16 times in 18 chances when named as a favorite of at least -111 or better on the moneyline.

Loyola Marymount has gone 4-11 in games it was listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 26.7% of those games).

When playing as a moneyline underdog with odds of -108 or longer, the Lions have a record of 4-11 (26.7%).

Washington State has an implied victory probability of 52.6% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

Washington State vs. Loyola Marymount Head-to-Head Comparison

Washington State has a +9 scoring differential, putting up 78.5 points per game (66th in college basketball) and allowing 78.2 (326th in college basketball).

Nate Calmese ranks 263rd in the country with a team-leading 15.0 points per game.

Loyola Marymount scores 71.0 points per game (261st in college basketball) and concedes 70.8 (146th in college basketball) for a +6 scoring differential overall.

Caleb Stone-Carrawell's 13.5 points per game leads Loyola Marymount and ranks 445th in the country.

The Cougars are 238th in college basketball at 31.0 rebounds per game. That's 1.2 more than the 29.8 their opponents average.

LeJuan Watts paces the team with 6.6 rebounds per game (221st in college basketball action).

The Lions lose the rebound battle by 2.9 boards on average. They collect 31.2 rebounds per game, 223rd in college basketball, while their opponents pull down 34.1.

Jevon Porter's 7.1 rebounds per game lead the Lions and rank 155th in college basketball.

Washington State ranks 135th in college basketball with 97.4 points scored per 100 possessions, and 284th in college basketball defensively with 97.1 points conceded per 100 possessions.

The Lions average 93.5 points per 100 possessions (248th in college basketball), while conceding 93.2 points per 100 possessions (176th in college basketball).

