Warriors vs. Suns Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for December 28

Warriors vs. Suns Game Info

Date: Saturday, December 28, 2024

Saturday, December 28, 2024 Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET Venue: Chase Center -- San Francisco, California

Chase Center -- San Francisco, California Coverage: NBA TV, NBCS-BA, and AZFamily

The Golden State Warriors (15-15) are 5.5-point favorites as they attempt to turn around a three-game losing streak when they host the Phoenix Suns (15-15) on Saturday, December 28, 2024 at Chase Center. The matchup airs at 8:30 PM ET on NBA TV, NBCS-BA, and AZFamily. The matchup's over/under is set at 219.

Warriors vs. Suns Odds & Spread

All NBA betting lines, odds and prop bets are from FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Warriors -5.5 219 -215 +180

Warriors vs. Suns Prediction & Pick

All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Warriors win (63.7%)

Warriors vs. Suns Betting Trends

The Warriors have covered the spread in a matchup 16 times this season (16-14-0).

Against the spread, the Suns are 10-20-0 this season.

Warriors games have gone over the total 13 times this season.

Suns games this year have gone over the total in 17 of 30 opportunities (56.7%).

Golden State owns a worse record against the spread when playing at home (7-7-0) than it does in away games (9-7-0).

When playing at home, the Warriors exceed the total 50% of the time (seven of 14 games). They've hit the over in 37.5% of games on the road (six of 16 contests).

Against the spread, Phoenix has had better results away (5-8-0) than at home (5-12-0).

Looking at the over/under, Suns games have gone over less frequently at home (seven of 17, 41.2%) than on the road (10 of 13, 76.9%).

Warriors Leaders

Stephen Curry's numbers on the season are 22.5 points, 4.8 rebounds and 6.5 assists per game, shooting 44.4% from the field and 41.1% from downtown, with an average of 4.3 made 3-pointers (second in NBA).

Dennis Schroder averages 16.6 points, 2.7 boards and 6.2 assists.

Jonathan Kuminga's numbers on the season are 16.1 points, 4.8 rebounds and 2.1 assists per contest, shooting 44.7% from the field and 32% from beyond the arc, with an average of 1.2 made treys.

Andrew Wiggins is averaging 17 points, 2.3 assists and 4.3 rebounds.

Draymond Green is averaging 8.5 points, 6.2 boards and 5.6 assists.

Suns Leaders

Devin Booker is averaging 25.1 points, 3.7 boards and 6.4 assists for the Suns.

The Suns are getting 27.5 points, 6.4 rebounds and 3.8 assists per game from Kevin Durant.

Tyus Jones' numbers on the season are 12.5 points, 2.5 rebounds and 6.4 assists per contest. He is draining 50.2% of his shots from the floor and 43.9% from beyond the arc, with an average of 2.3 treys.

Royce O'Neale's numbers on the season are 10.8 points, 5.7 rebounds and 2.4 assists per contest. He is sinking 45.3% of his shots from the floor and 44.8% from 3-point range (ninth in NBA), with an average of 2.6 treys.

Bradley Beal's numbers on the season are 18.5 points, 3.8 rebounds and 3.2 assists per game. He is draining 49.3% of his shots from the floor and 39.1% from beyond the arc, with an average of 2.3 treys.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Watch FanDuel TV's NBA show "Run It Back" with Lou Williams, Michelle Beadle, and Chandler Parsons Monday-Thursday at 10am ET on FanDuel TV, the Run It Back YouTube page, or download the podcast here: fanduel.com/podcasts.