Warriors vs. Suns Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for January 31

Warriors vs. Suns Game Info

Date: Friday, January 31, 2025

Friday, January 31, 2025 Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET Venue: Chase Center -- San Francisco, California

Chase Center -- San Francisco, California Coverage: ESPN, NBCS-BA, and AZFamily

The Golden State Warriors (24-23) are at home in Pacific Division play against the Phoenix Suns (24-22) on Friday, January 31, 2025 at 10:00 PM ET. The Warriors are 1-point favorites in the game, the third matchup between the teams this season. The point total in the matchup is 225.5.

Warriors vs. Suns Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Warriors -1 225.5 -112 -104

Warriors vs. Suns Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Warriors win (63%)

Warriors vs. Suns Betting Trends

The Warriors have put together a record of 23-23-1 against the spread this season.

Against the spread, the Suns are 16-29-1 this year.

Games involving the Warriors have hit the over 22 times out of 46 chances this season.

Suns games this year have hit the over on 22 of 46 set point totals (47.8%).

At home, Golden State has a worse record against the spread (12-14-0) compared to its ATS record in road games (11-9-1).

At home, the Warriors go over the over/under 53.8% of the time (14 of 26 games). They've hit the over in 38.1% of away games (eight of 21 contests).

Against the spread, Phoenix has had better results away (9-13-0) than at home (7-16-1).

In terms of the over/under, Suns games have gone over less frequently at home (nine of 24, 37.5%) than away (13 of 22, 59.1%).

Warriors Leaders

Stephen Curry averages 22.3 points, 4.7 rebounds and 6.3 assists.

Dennis Schroder is averaging 14.8 points, 2.6 rebounds and 5.6 assists. Defensively, he averages 1 steal and 0.1 blocked shots.

Andrew Wiggins is averaging 17.4 points, 2.3 assists and 4.6 boards.

Trayce Jackson-Davis is averaging 8.1 points, 6.3 boards and 2.2 assists. At the other end, he averages 0.5 steals and 0.8 blocked shots.

Buddy Hield's numbers on the season are 11.7 points, 3.3 boards and 1.6 assists per game, shooting 40.8% from the field and 36.4% from downtown, with an average of 2.6 made treys.

Suns Leaders

Devin Booker averages 25.5 points for the Suns, plus 4 boards and 6.7 assists.

The Suns get 27.3 points per game from Kevin Durant, plus 6.3 boards and 4.2 assists.

Tyus Jones' numbers on the season are 11.4 points, 2.6 boards and 6 assists per contest. He is sinking 47.5% of his shots from the floor and 42.1% from beyond the arc, with an average of 2.1 triples.

The Suns receive 16.9 points per game from Bradley Beal, plus 3.5 rebounds and 3.4 assists.

Royce O'Neale's numbers on the season are 9.3 points, 5.3 boards and 2 assists per contest. He is sinking 42% of his shots from the field and 39.7% from beyond the arc, with an average of 2.2 triples.

