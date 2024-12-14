Warriors vs. Mavericks Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for December 15

Warriors vs. Mavericks Game Info

Date: Sunday, December 15, 2024

Sunday, December 15, 2024 Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET Venue: Chase Center -- San Francisco, California

Chase Center -- San Francisco, California Coverage: NBA TV, KFAA, and NBCS-BA

The Dallas Mavericks (16-9) hit the court against the Golden State Warriors (14-10) as just 2-point favorites on Sunday, December 15, 2024 at 8:30 PM ET on NBA TV, KFAA, and NBCS-BA. The matchup's point total is 233.5.

Warriors vs. Mavericks Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Mavericks -2 233.5 -134 +114

Warriors vs. Mavericks Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Warriors win (63.1%)

Warriors vs. Mavericks Betting Trends

The Mavericks have covered the spread 15 times over 25 games with a set spread.

The Warriors are 15-9-0 against the spread this season.

Mavericks games have finished with a final combined score above the over/under 14 times out of 24 chances this season.

Warriors games this season have gone over the total in 11 of 24 opportunities (45.8%).

Dallas has a better record against the spread when playing at home (7-4-0) than it does in road games (8-6-0).

When playing at home, the Mavericks go over the total 36.4% of the time (four of 11 games). They hit the over more consistently in road games, going over the total in 71.4% of games (10 of 14).

Golden State has performed better against the spread at home (7-4-0) than on the road (8-5-0) this year.

In 2024-25 a lower percentage of the Warriors' games have finished above the over/under at home (45.5%, five of 11) than on the road (46.2%, six of 13).

Mavericks Leaders

Luka Doncic's numbers on the season are 28.1 points, 8.4 boards and 7.9 assists per game, shooting 44.6% from the floor and 34.4% from downtown, with an average of 3.4 made 3-pointers.

Kyrie Irving averages 24 points, 4.8 boards and 5.2 assists.

Daniel Gafford is averaging 12.5 points, 6.4 boards and 1.3 assists. Defensively, he averages 0.5 steals and 1.3 blocked shots.

P.J. Washington is averaging 12.7 points, 8.3 rebounds and 2.5 assists. Defensively, he averages 1.3 steals and 1.2 blocked shots.

Dereck Lively is averaging 8.8 points, 7.8 rebounds and 2.4 assists. Defensively, he averages 0.6 steals and 1.6 blocked shots (ninth in NBA).

Warriors Leaders

Stephen Curry's numbers on the season are 22.8 points, 5.2 boards and 6.5 assists per game. He is also draining 45.1% of his shots from the floor and 41.3% from beyond the arc, with an average of 4.1 triples (fourth in league).

The Warriors are receiving 8.7 points, 6.2 boards and 5.9 assists per game from Draymond Green.

The Warriors are getting 17.2 points, 4.4 rebounds and 2.4 assists per game from Andrew Wiggins.

Jonathan Kuminga's numbers on the season are 15.2 points, 4.5 boards and 1.8 assists per contest. He is making 44.4% of his shots from the floor and 31% from beyond the arc, with an average of 1.2 triples.

Buddy Hield averages 14.5 points, 3.5 boards and 1.4 assists. He is making 45.6% of his shots from the floor and 42.6% from 3-point range, with 3.3 treys per contest.

