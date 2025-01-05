Warriors vs. Kings Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for January 5

Warriors vs. Kings Game Info

Date: Sunday, January 5, 2025

Sunday, January 5, 2025 Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET Venue: Chase Center -- San Francisco, California

Chase Center -- San Francisco, California Coverage: NBCS-BA and NBCS-CA

The Sacramento Kings (16-19) are underdogs (+3) as they try to extend a three-game winning streak when they visit the Golden State Warriors (18-16) at 8:30 PM ET on Sunday, January 5, 2025 at Chase Center. The contest airs on NBCS-BA and NBCS-CA. The matchup's point total is 225.5.

Warriors vs. Kings Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Warriors -3 225.5 -154 +130

Warriors vs. Kings Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Warriors win (56.4%)

Warriors vs. Kings Betting Trends

The Warriors are 18-16-0 against the spread this season.

Against the spread, the Kings are 12-22-1 this season.

Games involving the Warriors have hit the over 15 times out of 35 chances this season.

Kings games this season have gone over the total in 18 of 35 opportunities (51.4%).

Against the spread, Golden State has fared worse at home, covering nine times in 18 home games, and nine times in 16 road games.

The Warriors have exceeded the over/under more often at home, hitting the over in nine of 18 home matchups (50%). In away games, they have hit the over in six of 16 games (37.5%).

This year, Sacramento is 6-14-1 at home against the spread (.286 winning percentage). Away, it is 6-8-0 ATS (.429).

Looking at the over/under, Kings games have gone over more often at home (11 of 21, 52.4%) than away (seven of 14, 50%).

Warriors Leaders

Stephen Curry averages 22.3 points, 4.8 rebounds and 6.5 assists, shooting 44.7% from the field and 41.8% from beyond the arc, with 4.3 made 3-pointers per contest (first in NBA).

Dennis Schroder averages 16.3 points, 2.8 rebounds and 6.1 assists.

Jonathan Kuminga is averaging 16.8 points, 5 boards and 2.2 assists. At the other end, he averages 0.9 steals and 0.6 blocked shots.

Andrew Wiggins is averaging 16.6 points, 4.4 boards and 2.4 assists. At the other end, he averages 0.9 steals and 0.8 blocked shots.

Draymond Green's numbers on the season are 8.7 points, 6.2 rebounds and 5.6 assists per game, shooting 42.1% from the floor and 37.6% from beyond the arc, with an average of 1.5 made treys.

Kings Leaders

Per game, De'Aaron Fox gets the Kings 26.7 points, 4.9 rebounds and 6.2 assists. He also averages 1.6 steals and 0.3 blocks.

The Kings get 20.5 points per game from Domantas Sabonis, plus 13.7 boards and 6.1 assists.

DeMar DeRozan's numbers on the season are 20.8 points, 3.9 boards and 3.9 assists per contest. He is sinking 49.2% of his shots from the floor.

Malik Monk's numbers on the season are 16.5 points, 3.6 rebounds and 4.9 assists per game. He is draining 43.9% of his shots from the field and 34.9% from beyond the arc, with an average of 2.4 treys.

Keegan Murray's numbers on the season are 11.6 points, 7.4 boards and 1.4 assists per contest. He is sinking 41.3% of his shots from the field and 28.6% from beyond the arc, with an average of 1.6 treys.

