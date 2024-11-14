Warriors vs. Grizzlies NBA Odds Prediction, Spread, Tip Off Time, Best Bets for November 15

Warriors vs. Grizzlies Game Info

Date: Friday, November 15, 2024

Time: 10:00 PM ET

Venue: Chase Center -- San Francisco, California

Coverage: ESPN, NBCS-BA, and FDSSE

The Golden State Warriors (9-2) are favored (by 8.5 points) to continue a three-game home win streak when they host the Memphis Grizzlies (7-5) on Friday, November 15, 2024 at 10:00 PM ET. The point total for the matchup is set at 229.5.

Warriors vs. Grizzlies Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Warriors -8.5 -110 -110 229.5 -110 -110 -370 +295

Warriors vs. Grizzlies Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Warriors win (73.4%)

Warriors vs. Grizzlies Betting Trends

The Warriors have covered the spread in a matchup nine times this season (9-2-0).

The Grizzlies have eight wins against the spread in 12 games this season.

Warriors games have finished with a final combined score above the over/under eight times out of 12 chances this season.

Grizzlies games this year have gone over the point total eight times in 12 opportunities (66.7%).

Golden State has a worse record against the spread when playing at home (3-1-0) than it does in away games (6-1-0).

The Warriors have eclipsed the total less consistently when playing at home, hitting the over in two of four home matchups (50%). In road games, they have hit the over in six of seven games (85.7%).

Against the spread, Memphis has an identical winning percentage (.667) at home (4-2-0 record) and away (4-1-1).

Grizzlies games have finished above the over/under 66.7% of the time both at home (four of six) and away (four of six) this season.

Warriors Leaders

Stephen Curry's numbers on the season are 23.9 points, 4.8 boards and 6.6 assists per game, shooting 48.1% from the floor and 43.2% from beyond the arc, with an average of 4.0 made 3-pointers (fifth in league).

Buddy Hield averages 17.6 points, 4.0 rebounds and 1.9 assists.

Draymond Green averages 8.7 points, 5.3 rebounds and 5.2 assists, shooting 44.6% from the floor and 45.7% from downtown, with 1.5 made 3-pointers per contest.

Jonathan Kuminga is averaging 14.7 points, 4.4 rebounds and 1.7 assists. At the other end, he averages 0.9 steals and 0.5 blocked shots.

Andrew Wiggins' numbers on the season are 14.7 points, 4.6 rebounds and 2.4 assists per contest, shooting 43.7% from the floor and 38.1% from downtown, with an average of 1.8 made treys.

Grizzlies Leaders

Per game, Santi Aldama provides the Grizzlies 13.0 points, 7.6 boards and 3.8 assists. He also averages 0.9 steals and 0.5 blocks.

Jaren Jackson Jr.'s numbers on the season are 22.5 points, 5.6 boards and 1.0 assists per game. He is making 54.7% of his shots from the floor and 39.2% from 3-point range, with an average of 2.0 triples.

Scotty Pippen Jr.'s numbers on the season are 12.3 points, 4.1 boards and 6.2 assists per game. He is sinking 50.9% of his shots from the field and 44.1% from beyond the arc, with an average of 1.3 treys.

Ja Morant's numbers on the season are 20.6 points, 5.0 rebounds and 9.1 assists per game. He is draining 44.8% of his shots from the floor and 25.8% from 3-point range, with an average of 1.0 treys.

Jake LaRavia's numbers on the season are 9.1 points, 5.3 rebounds and 3.8 assists per game. He is making 50.6% of his shots from the field and 40.0% from beyond the arc, with an average of 1.0 triples.

