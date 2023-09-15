Wake Forest vs Old Dominion Prediction, Odds, & Betting Trends for College Football Week 3 Game

On Saturday in college football, the Wake Forest Demon Deacons are playing the Old Dominion Monarchs.

Before you place your bet on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NCAA football odds and spreads you need to know.

Wake Forest vs Old Dominion Odds & Spread

New FanDuel Sportsbook Users: Bet $5 and Get $200 in Bonus Bets + $100 off NFL Sunday Ticket!

NFL Sunday Ticket Offer ends 9/18/23. No refunds. Terms and embargoes apply. $100 off NFL Sunday Ticket, not YouTube TV. YouTube TV base plan required to watch YouTube TV. Redemption requires a Google account and current form of payment. Commercial Use Excluded.

All college football odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: Wake Forest: (-580) | Old Dominion: (+420)

Wake Forest: (-580) | Old Dominion: (+420) Spread: Wake Forest: -13.5 (-115) | Old Dominion: +13.5 (-105)

Wake Forest: -13.5 (-115) | Old Dominion: +13.5 (-105) Total: 60.5 -- Over: (-105) | Under: (-114)

Wake Forest vs Old Dominion Betting Trends

Wake Forest has one win against the spread this season.

All one of Wake Forest's games have hit the over this season.

Old Dominion has but one win versus the spread this year.

Old Dominion has no wins ATS (0-1) as a 13.5-point underdog or greater this season.

All two Old Dominion games have gone over the point total this season.

Wake Forest vs Old Dominion Prediction & Pick

All college football win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Demon Deacons win (87.7%)

Wake Forest vs Old Dominion Point Spread

Old Dominion is an underdog by 13.5 points against Wake Forest. Old Dominion is -105 to cover the spread, and Wake Forest is -115.

Wake Forest vs Old Dominion Over/Under

A total of 60.5 points has been set for the Wake Forest-Old Dominion matchup on September 16, with the over available at -105 and the under at -114.

Wake Forest vs Old Dominion Moneyline

Old Dominion is a +420 underdog on the moneyline, while Wake Forest is a -580 favorite.

Wake Forest vs. Old Dominion Points Insights

The Demon Deacons had an average implied point total of 37.3 last season, which is 0.3 points higher than their implied total in Saturday's game (37).

Last year, Wake Forest put up more than 37 points in seven games.

The 30.3-point average implied total last season for the Monarchs is 6.3 more points than the team's 24-point implied total in this matchup.

Bet $5 on Demon Deacons vs. Monarchs and Get $200 in Bonus Bets + $100 off NFL Sunday Ticket!

Check out even more in-depth Wake Forest vs. Old Dominion analysis on FanDuel Research.