NCAAF

2023 Wake Forest Football Odds and Schedule

Data Skrive
Odds updated as of 6:59 AM

The Wake Forest Demon Deacons' 2023 record sits at 3-2. Take a look at their full schedule and results in the article below.

Wake Forest 2023 Schedule

Week
Opponent
Date
Score
Favorite
Total
1ElonAugust 31W 37-17--
2VanderbiltSeptember 9W 36-20Demon Deacons (-10)55.5
3@ Old DominionSeptember 16W 27-24Demon Deacons (-13.5)60.5
4Georgia TechSeptember 23L 30-16Demon Deacons (-3.5)58.5
6@ ClemsonOctober 7L 17-12Tigers (-20.5)52.5
7@ Virginia TechOctober 14-Hokies (-1.5)47.5
8PittsburghOctober 21---
View Full Table

Wake Forest Last Game

The Demon Deacons, in their most recent outing, were beaten by the Clemson Tigers 17-12. In that game against the Tigers, Mitch Griffis had 137 yards on 15-of-25 passing (60.0%) for the Deacs, with no touchdowns and no interceptions. He also carried the ball 14 times for 25 yards. Demond Claiborne toted the rock 19 times for 60 yards (3.2 yards per carry) with one touchdown on the ground. In the receiving game, Jahmal Banks had 55 yards on eight catches (6.9 per reception) in that game.

Wake Forest Betting Insights

  • Wake Forest has won 66.7% of the games this season when it was the moneyline favorite (2-1).
