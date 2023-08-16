2023 Wake Forest Football Odds and Schedule

Odds updated as of 6:59 AM

The Wake Forest Demon Deacons' 2023 record sits at 3-2. Take a look at their full schedule and results in the article below.

Wake Forest 2023 Schedule

Week Opponent Date Score Favorite Total 1 Elon August 31 W 37-17 - - 2 Vanderbilt September 9 W 36-20 Demon Deacons (-10) 55.5 3 @ Old Dominion September 16 W 27-24 Demon Deacons (-13.5) 60.5 4 Georgia Tech September 23 L 30-16 Demon Deacons (-3.5) 58.5 6 @ Clemson October 7 L 17-12 Tigers (-20.5) 52.5 7 @ Virginia Tech October 14 - Hokies (-1.5) 47.5 8 Pittsburgh October 21 - - - View Full Table

Kick off the NFL season with $200 in Bonus Bets - win or lose - when you place your first $5 bet!

Wake Forest Last Game

The Demon Deacons, in their most recent outing, were beaten by the Clemson Tigers 17-12. In that game against the Tigers, Mitch Griffis had 137 yards on 15-of-25 passing (60.0%) for the Deacs, with no touchdowns and no interceptions. He also carried the ball 14 times for 25 yards. Demond Claiborne toted the rock 19 times for 60 yards (3.2 yards per carry) with one touchdown on the ground. In the receiving game, Jahmal Banks had 55 yards on eight catches (6.9 per reception) in that game.

Wake Forest Betting Insights

Wake Forest has won 66.7% of the games this season when it was the moneyline favorite (2-1).

The Demon Deacons have won 66.7% of the games this season when they were the moneyline favorite (2-1).

Find more analysis about Wake Forest on FanDuel Research!

Bet on the Wake Forest Demon Deacons on FanDuel today!