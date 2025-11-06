Virginia vs Wake Forest Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Week 11 2025
College football's Saturday schedule includes the Virginia Cavaliers facing the Wake Forest Demon Deacons.
Virginia vs Wake Forest Odds & Spread
- Moneyline: Virginia: (-250) | Wake Forest: (+205)
- Spread: Virginia: -6.5 (-118) | Wake Forest: +6.5 (-104)
- Total: 48.5 -- Over: (-108) | Under: (-112)
Virginia vs Wake Forest Betting Trends
- Virginia is 6-3-0 against the spread this year.
- Virginia owns an ATS record of 3-2 as 6.5-point or greater favorites.
- There have been five Virginia games (of nine) that went over the total this season.
- Wake Forest has beaten the spread five times in eight games.
- Wake Forest has won once ATS (1-2) as a 6.5-point underdog or greater this year.
- Wake Forest has seen four of its eight games hit the over.
Virginia vs Wake Forest Prediction & Pick
All college football win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Cavaliers win (65.2%)
Virginia vs Wake Forest Point Spread
Wake Forest is a 6.5-point underdog against Virginia. Wake Forest is -104 to cover the spread, and Virginia is -118.
Virginia vs Wake Forest Over/Under
A combined point total of 48.5 has been set for Virginia-Wake Forest on Nov. 8, with the over at -108 and the under at -112.
Virginia vs Wake Forest Moneyline
Wake Forest is a +205 underdog on the moneyline, while Virginia is a -250 favorite.
Virginia vs. Wake Forest Points Insights
Point Scored (PG)
Points Scored CFB Rank
Points Allowed (PG)
Points Allowed CFB Rank
Average Total
Total Games
|Virginia
|36.4
|11
|22.2
|61
|54.5
|9
|Wake Forest
|24.3
|103
|21.8
|33
|53.1
|8
Virginia vs. Wake Forest Game Info
- Game day: Saturday, November 8, 2025
- Game time: 7 p.m. ET
- TV channel: ESPN
- Location: Charlottesville, Virginia
- Stadium: Scott Stadium
