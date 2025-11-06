Virginia vs Wake Forest Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Week 11 2025

College football's Saturday schedule includes the Virginia Cavaliers facing the Wake Forest Demon Deacons.

Virginia vs Wake Forest Odds & Spread

Moneyline: Virginia: (-250) | Wake Forest: (+205)

Virginia: (-250) | Wake Forest: (+205) Spread: Virginia: -6.5 (-118) | Wake Forest: +6.5 (-104)

Virginia: -6.5 (-118) | Wake Forest: +6.5 (-104) Total: 48.5 -- Over: (-108) | Under: (-112)

Virginia vs Wake Forest Betting Trends

Virginia is 6-3-0 against the spread this year.

Virginia owns an ATS record of 3-2 as 6.5-point or greater favorites.

There have been five Virginia games (of nine) that went over the total this season.

Wake Forest has beaten the spread five times in eight games.

Wake Forest has won once ATS (1-2) as a 6.5-point underdog or greater this year.

Wake Forest has seen four of its eight games hit the over.

Virginia vs Wake Forest Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Cavaliers win (65.2%)

Virginia vs Wake Forest Point Spread

Wake Forest is a 6.5-point underdog against Virginia. Wake Forest is -104 to cover the spread, and Virginia is -118.

Virginia vs Wake Forest Over/Under

A combined point total of 48.5 has been set for Virginia-Wake Forest on Nov. 8, with the over at -108 and the under at -112.

Virginia vs Wake Forest Moneyline

Wake Forest is a +205 underdog on the moneyline, while Virginia is a -250 favorite.

Virginia vs. Wake Forest Points Insights

Point Scored (PG) Points Scored CFB Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed CFB Rank Average Total Total Games Virginia 36.4 11 22.2 61 54.5 9 Wake Forest 24.3 103 21.8 33 53.1 8

Virginia vs. Wake Forest Game Info

Game day: Saturday, November 8, 2025

Saturday, November 8, 2025 Game time: 7 p.m. ET

7 p.m. ET TV channel: ESPN

ESPN Location: Charlottesville, Virginia

Charlottesville, Virginia Stadium: Scott Stadium

