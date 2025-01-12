Vikings vs Rams Prediction, Odds, Picks, Kickoff Time & Best Bets for NFC Wild Card Round - Jan. 13

Monday's slate in the NFL includes a matchup between the Minnesota Vikings and the Los Angeles Rams.

Vikings vs Rams Prediction & Pick

All NFL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Vikings win (55.9%)

Vikings vs Rams Point Spread

The Vikings are 2.5-point favorites against the Rams. The Vikings are -120 to cover the spread, while the Rams are -102 to cover as a 2.5-point underdog.

Vikings vs Rams Over/Under

An over/under of 47.5 has been set for Vikings-Rams on Jan. 13, with the over being -115 and the under -105.

Vikings vs Rams Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Rams-Vikings, Los Angeles is the underdog at +126, and Minnesota is -148 playing on the road.

Vikings vs Rams Betting Trends

Minnesota is 11-5-1 against the spread this season.

As 2.5-point favorites or more, the Vikings are 6-3-1 against the spread.

The Vikings have seen seven of their 17 games go over the point total.

Against the spread, the Rams are 9-8-0 this year.

Los Angeles has an ATS record of 5-4 as 2.5-point underdogs or more.

There have been eight Rams games (out of 17) that went over the total this season.

Vikings vs Rams Odds & Spread

