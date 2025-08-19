3 Best MLB NRFI Bets on Tuesday 8/19/25

The MLB season is an annual marathon that gives us months of daily betting markets to consider.

While traditional player props like home runs and strikeouts remain popular options, one market that's gained steam is betting whether or not no runs will be scored in the first inning -- aka a No Run First Inning (NRFI) bet.

Where can we find value in this unique prop market today?

Please note: lines and projections are subject to change throughout the day after this article is published.

NRFI Betting Picks for Today

New York Yankees at Tampa Bay Rays

The New York Yankees are a team we tend to avoid when gunning for a NRFI, but this matchup against the Tampa Bay Rays has a modest 8.0-run total due to a pair of quality starting pitchers in Carlos Rodon and Shane Baz.

Although Tampa's Baz has mediocre results in 2025, above-average marks in xERA (3.76), strikeout rate (24.3%), and ground-ball rate (47.6%) all suggest he's deserved far better than his 4.93 ERA.

The first inning hasn't been an issue for Baz, too, as he's allowed just six earned runs in the opening frame all season, logging a NRFI in 21 of 24 starts. Those results have been supported by a 3.42 xERA, 26.3% K rate, and 6.3% BB rate in the opening frame. Baz hasn't allowed a dinger in the first inning so far this season, which is a promising sign that he can prevent Aaron Judge from ruining things with one swing of the bat, as well.

Meanwhile, Rodon has been pretty easy to get behind all season. He hasn't allowed earned runs in 21 of 25 first innings, and he's rocking a 3.24 xFIP and 30.7% strikeout rate the first time through the order. This shouldn't be a troublesome matchup as the Rays are in the bottom half in YRFI rate (27.2%), and their active roster ranks last in wRC+ (73) versus LHP.

Cincinnati Reds at Los Angeles Angels

The Cincinnati Reds' offense is less effective when away from Great American Ball Park, and that's reflected by them owning the league's fourth-worst YRFI rate on the road (22.6%).

This should give us increased confidence in Kyle Hendricks shutting the Reds down in the first inning. Hendricks isn't nearly as effective as he was at his peak, but he's managed a reasonable 4.09 xERA and still limits hard hits (36.3% rate).

He's posted a NRFI in 16 of 23 outings and bumps up his strikeout rate to a respectable 19.6% in the first inning -- a sizable improvement over his 16.1% season-long mark. Dingers have been his main issue when allowing first-inning runs, but that's far less of a worry against Cincinnati team that's produced a .112 ISO in away first innings.

Hunter Greene was lights out in his first start off the IL, so he should be able to take care of business versus the Los Angeles Angels. Greene has been fantastic the first time through the order, putting up a 2.83 xFIP, 35.2% strikeout rate, and 3.7% walk rate, helping him produce a scoreless first inning in 10 of 12 starts.

While the Angels' bats have been effective early in games this season, they're showing a league-high 35.0% K rate in the opening inning over the past 30 days. Further, they have a much lower YRFI rate at home (31.3%) compared to on the road (39.3%).

Cleveland Guardians at Arizona Diamondbacks

Eduardo Rodriguez is in the midst of another underwhelming campaign for the Arizona Diamondbacks, but he's still displaying some promise the first time through the order with a 3.60 xFIP, 26.5% strikeout rate, and 6.9% walk rate. This has helped him prevent earned runs in 13 of 21 first innings, which is a solid clip considering his inflated .397 BABIP in that sample.

Home runs have been a major concern for E-Rod, but he should get an assist from the Cleveland Guardians tonight. Against lefties, Cleveland's active roster is near the bottom in both wRC+ (86) and ISO (.134). They've also logged the seventh-worst YRFI rate (24.2%) on the road.

Tanner Bibee will toe the rubber for Cleveland, and he's produced a NRFI in 17 of his 24 starts, which is supported by a 3.47 xFIP and 27.8% strikeout rate the first time through the order and an even better 2.86 xFIP and 31.0% K rate in the first inning. While he has a tough matchup against a potent Diamondbacks lineup, those numbers should give us increased confidence, and the risk is baked into these appealing NRFI odds.

