FanDuel MLB DFS Picks: Tuesday 8/19/25

Our daily fantasy helper is available every day to analyze FanDuel's main slate and give you a starting point when you're building lineups.

Be sure to incorporate our MLB DFS projections into your research process.

Let's check out the top options on today's main slate.

Note: All MLB odds come from FanDuel Sportsbook. All stats come from FanGraphs and Baseball Savant unless noted otherwise.

Top MLB DFS Picks

Pitcher Breakdown

Carlos Rodon ($10,000)

Across the last 30 days, the Tampa Bay Rays are sporting the third-worst wRC+ (71) and highest strikeout rate (28.4%) versus left-handed pitching, making Carlos Rodon an interesting option on Tuesday's slate. While Rodon has scored more than 43 FanDuel points (FDPs) just once in his last 12 starts, he's still posting a strong 3.74 xFIP, 27.2% strikeout rate, and 0.86 HR/9 on the road (compared to a 3.91 xFIP, 28.0% strikeout rate, and 1.48 HR/9 at Yankee Stadium).

Hunter Greene ($9,900)

Hunter Greene (2.94 xERA and 30.6% strikeout rate) looked fantastic in his first start since returning from the injured list his last time out, racking up 6 Ks and 46 FDPs against the Philadelphia Phillies at home. Up next for Greene is the Los Angeles Angels, who have the highest strikeout rate (28.4%) over the last 14 days, giving the Cincinnati Reds' right-handed hurler immense upside if he can avoid giving up the long ball.

Nick Pivetta ($9,700)

Even with the San Francisco Giants' offense showing signs of life on Monday versus the San Diego Padres, they still have the eighth-worst wRC+ (88) and third-highest strikeout rate (25.5%) across the last 14 days. Meanwhile, Nick Pivetta (25.9% strikeout rate and 6.5% walk rate) is producing a stellar 3.45 xFIP, 0.83 WHIP, 27.9% strikeout rate, and 0.80 HR/9 at home, compared to a 4.25 xFIP, 1.10 WHIP, 23.6% strikeout rate, and 1.14 HR/9 on the road.

Jacob Lopez ($9,200)

Aside from Jacob Lopez scoring 58-plus FDPs in back-to-back starts, his 87th-percentile strikeout rate (28.9%) and 94th-percentile hard-hit rate (31.9%) puts him in a decent spot on the road against the Minnesota Twins, who have the 9th-worst wRC+ (94) and 10th-highest strikeout rate (22.7%) in baseball over the last 30 days. There aren't many salary-saving pitchers who stand out on Tuesday, so I may need to take a stand on spending more salary on pitchers rather than fully stacking the Los Angeles Dodgers at Coors Field.

Stacks to Target

Los Angeles Dodgers

Players to Target: Shohei Ohtani ($5,100), Mookie Betts ($3,700), Freddie Freeman ($3,900), and Miguel Rojas ($3,000)

Speaking of the Dodgers, we'll likely want at least some exposure to LA with Austin Gomber (5.36 SIERA and 13.7% barrel rate) on the mound for the Colorado Rockies. Gomber is logging reverse splits this season, permitting a .434 wOBA, 3.86 HR/9, and 55.0% flyball rate to lefties (compared to a .385 wOBA, 1.88 HR/9, and 47.8% flyball rate to righties), so Shohei Ohtani (148 wRC+ vs. LHP) and Freddie Freeman (123 wRC+) are the primary targets if you have the salary, while Miguel Rojas (121 wRC+) provides salary relief in wraparound stacks.

San Diego Padres

Players to Target: Fernando Tatis Jr. ($3,400), Manny Machado ($3,300), Ryan O'Hearn ($2,600), and Ramon Laureano ($2,900)

Although it's a small sample of 2 starts and 10.0 innings pitched for Kai-Wei Teng (5.90 SIERA and 41.9% flyball rate), he's struggled for the Giants so far, and he'll be facing the Padres for the second time in the last week. In addition to Teng coughing up six earned runs to San Diego on August 13, the Padres possess the ninth-best wOBA (.332), eighth-best wRC+ (117), and lowest strikeout rate (16.7%) across the last 14 days.

Arizona Diamondbacks

Players to Target: Geraldo Perdomo ($3,700), Corbin Carroll ($4,200), Ketel Marte ($4,000), and Pavin Smith ($2,900)

Tanner Bibee has notable splits away from Progressive Field, as he's recording a 4.39 xFIP, 1.40 WHIP, 1.98 HR/9, and 42.6% flyball rate on the road (compared to a 3.97 xFIP, 1.15 WHIP, 0.76 HR/9, and 37.6% flyball rate at home). At the same time, the Arizona Diamondbacks have the eighth-best wOBA (.339), seventh-best wRC+ (117), and fifth-best ISO (.199) in the last 14 days, making them a perfect team to target if you're not fully stacking the Dodgers.

Boston Red Sox

Players to Target: Roman Anthony ($3,000), Alex Bregman ($3,400), Jarren Duran ($3,300), and Masataka Yoshida ($2,500)

Tomoyuki Sugano is residing in the fifth percentile in xERA (5.69), fourth percentile in xBA (.297), fifth percentile in strikeout rate (15.2%), and eighth percentile in barrel rate (11.3%) ahead of his 24th start for the Baltimore Orioles. Sugano is also giving up a .338 wOBA and 1.76 HR/9 to left-handed hitters (compared to a .308 wOBA and 1.21 HR/9 to right-handed hitters), so I'd focus on the left-handed sluggers from the Red Sox like Roman Anthony (141 wRC+ vs. RHP), Jarren Duran (143 wRC+), and Masataka Yoshida (79 wRC+) when stacking the Boston Red Sox.

Log in to your FanDuel account to see your exclusive Dinger Tuesdays offer for tonight's MLB games! See here for full terms and conditions. Learn about today’s other offers at FanDuel Sportsbook Promos.

Looking to build some MLB DFS lineups? Check out FanDuel’s daily fantasy baseball lobby to see all the offerings for today’s slates.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author’s advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.