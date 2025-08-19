3 Best MLB Player Prop Bets for Tuesday 8/19/25

The beauty of baseball is the wide variety of prop markets at your fingertips, from home runs to strikeouts and much more.

Juan Soto is hot at the dish, sporting an 18.5% barrel rate, .395 ISO, and 92.6% medium-to-hard hit rate across the last two weeks. He's knocked in eight runs in that 11-game span and is a good bet to notch an RBI tonight in his matchup against Jake Irvin.

Irvin enters with a meh 5.14 ERA that's supported by a 4.76 xFIP, 4.87 SIERA, and a 5.41 expected ERA. Irvin's xERA is good for the fourth-worst among eligible MLB starters while his 15.5% strikeout rate is the third-lowest.

The northpaw is coughing up a .526 SLG, 41.3% fly-ball rate, and 2.03 home runs per nine innings on just a 15.1% strikeout rate to left-handed hitters. Meanwhile, Soto is smashing RHPs to the tune of a .286 ISO and .551 SLG on only a 16.9% strikeout rate.

The New York Mets are +102 to score over 5.5 runs tonight -- the second-highest implied team total for Tuesday to only the Los Angeles Dodgers at Coors Field. Thus, I see value in backing Soto, who has logged the second-most RBIs (71) on the team, to knock in a run at +120 odds.

Noelvi Marte is enjoying a breakout campaign for the Cincinnati Reds.

The 23-year-old has gone 20-for-94 (.330 batting average) at the plate with eight doubles and three home runs across his last 25 games and has logged two-plus hits in six of his last nine. In fact, he's second in MLB in hits (17) across the past 10 days.

A date with Kyle Hendricks should prove fruitful for Marte. Hendricks enters with a 4.88 ERA, 4.86 xFIP, 4.76 SIERA, and a measly 16.1% strikeout rate. Whichever way you slice it, it's been a meh season for the veteran northpaw who shows concerning reverse splits. On the season, Hendricks has tossed up a .303 BA, .543 SLG, 45.0% fly-ball rate, and 2.33 home runs per nine innings to right-handed hitters.

Marte shows reverse splits, too. The righty is generating a .315 BA and .591 SLG on just a 16.1% strikeout rate and astonishing 1.3% walk rate in same-handed matchups.

With the matchup and Marte's low walk rate in mind, we can also target Noelvi Marte To Record 2+ Hits (+220).

We've got a pitching duel in Detroit tonight, as Tarik Skubal and Hunter Brown will toe the rubber for their respective clubs. Skubal currently has -250 AL Cy Young odds, but Brown is technically in striking distance with +2200 odds (third-shortest).

Will Brown leave this matchup with shorter Cy Young odds than he entered with?

Brown enjoys a 2.45 ERA, 3.05 xERA, 3.07 xFIP, and a 29.4% strikeout rate. He doesn't get much of a downgrade on the road, showing a 2.62 ERA and 28.1% strikeout rate in the split. He's exceeded 6.5 Ks in 14 out of 24 starts this season.

A date with the Detroit Tigers is just what the doctor ordered after Brown managed just 4 Ks his last time out. The Tigers' active roster strikes out at a 23.1% rate (fourth-highest in MLB) against right-handed pitchers. Across the past 30 days, Detroit's K rate versus RHPs has ballooned to 26.0%.

