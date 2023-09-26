FanDuel Research Sportsbook Fantasy Casino Racing Fanduel TV Free2Play
NFL

Vikings vs Panthers Prediction, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for NFL Week 4 - October 1

Data Skrive
The NFL's Sunday schedule includes the Minnesota Vikings facing the Carolina Panthers.

Get the latest NFL odds ahead of this game on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Vikings vs Panthers Prediction & Pick

All NFL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Vikings win (59%)

Vikings vs Panthers Point Spread

The Vikings are 4.5-point favorites against the Panthers. The Vikings are -106 to cover the spread, while the Panthers are -114 to cover as a 4.5-point underdog.

Vikings vs Panthers Over/Under

Vikings versus Panthers, on October 1, has an over/under of 46.5, with the over being -110 and the under -110.

Vikings vs Panthers Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Panthers-Vikings, Carolina is the underdog at +176, and Minnesota is -210 playing on the road.

Vikings vs Panthers Betting Trends

  • Minnesota has one win against the spread this season.
  • The Vikings have no wins ATS (0-1) as a 4.5-point favorite or greater this year.
  • One Vikings game (out of three) has hit the over this season.
  • The Panthers are winless against the spread this season.
  • Carolina doesn't have a win ATS (0-1) as a 4.5-point underdog or greater this year.
  • One of the Panthers' three games has hit the over.

Vikings vs Panthers Odds & Spread

  • All NFL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
  • Moneyline: MIN: (-210) | CAR: (+176)
  • Spread: MIN: -4.5 (-106) | CAR: +4.5 (-114)
  • Total: 46.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

