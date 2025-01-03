Vikings at Lions Single-Game NFL DFS Picks for Sunday Night Football

We couldn't ask for a better final Sunday Night Football single-game slate. The Minnesota Vikings and Detroit Lions will duke it out to determine the NFC's top seed, and we should see plenty of fireworks, as the total checks in at a whopping 56.5 points.

For those unfamiliar, single-game slates feature five flex spots with identical scoring to the main slate. However, kickers are included in these contests, and there is an "MVP" roster slot. The MVP receives 1.5 times his total fantasy points, making this spot crucial.

FanDuel Research's Brandon Gdula has done a deep dive on single-game strategy, and FanDuel Research has NFL DFS projections if you select the game from the slate tab. It's worth checking out both before making your lineups.

All NFL projections via our numbers at FanDuel Research, and NFL odds references are to FanDuel Sportsbook.

Vikings at Lions NFL DFS Picks

MVP Candidates

Quarterbacks Sam Darnold ($14,000) and Jared Goff ($14,500) have the slate's top scores in our NFL DFS projections, and if this game turns into a shootout as expected, it stands to reason that one or both QBs will come away with a boatload of fantasy points. Both quarterbacks have their passing yards props set at high marks, as Darnold's is at 283.5 while Goff's is at 279.5.

Detroit's injury woes on defense are well-documented, and they've now given up the eighth-most FanDuel points per game to quarterbacks. We've seen Darnold throw for three or more TDs in three of the last four games, including a five-touchdown performance (37.58 FanDuel points) in Week 14.

Goff's also been on a tear lately, throwing for at least three TDs in four straight games, and he has a five-touchdown game of his own during that stretch (44.06 points). Goff has led the Lions to the second-best schedule-adjusted passing offense, so we shouldn't worry about his upside despite facing a tough Vikings D.

Jahmyr Gibbs ($13,500) is just a hair behind these two in our projections, and his MVP credentials include averaging a massive 26.9 FanDuel points, 158.3 scrimmage yards, 20.5 rushes, and 3.5 targets over the last two games with David Montgomery out. It's worth noting Minnesota has given up the third-fewest FanDuel points per game to running backs, but Gibbs' usage has gone through the roof, and we're not about to fade a guy with a rushing plus receiving prop set at 124.5 yards.

No. 1 wide receivers Justin Jefferson ($15,000) and Amon-Ra St. Brown ($13,000) are the only other players projected for 15+ FanDuel points. Despite these teams generally having strong defenses for most of this season, Minnesota has allowed the most FanDuel points per game to WRs and Detroit has given up the second-most.

Jefferson comes into Week 18 with a team-best 30.3% target share, 38.3% air yards share, 26.2% red zone target share, and 34.2% end zone target share. Similarly, St. Brown leads the Lions in target share (27.5%), air yards share (32.3%), red zone target share (33.3%), and end zone target share (32.3%).

While both players could have trouble outscoring their QBs if this game lives up to its sky-high total, Jefferson and St. Brown have spiked for 30+ points twice apiece this season.

Flex Targets

Aaron Jones ($11,500) -- Jones might normally be a fringe MVP play, but he's probably better suited as a flex, as he suffered a quad injury in Week 17 and has been limited in practice. His usage has fluctuated throughout the year with him playing through various ailments, making his role on Sunday difficult to predict. We did see him dominate backfield opportunities in a healthy Week 16 with an 82.3% snap rate, 18 carries, and 5 targets, though, so putting faith in him could be rewarded in this critical regular-season finale.

Jordan Addison ($11,000) -- Since Week 12, Addison has a 93.2% route rate, 25.6% target share, 34.0% air yards share, and 35.1% red zone target share. He's firmly entrenched as the Vikings' No. 2 receiver behind Jefferson. You might even consider him as a contrarian MVP, as he's topped out with performances of 29.2 and 38.3 FanDuel points this year.

Jameson Williams ($10,500) -- Following his brief mid-season suspension, Williams has a 19.1% target share over his last eight games and is coming off back-to-back outings with 20+ FanDuel points. He's seen a 92.8% route rate over the last two weeks, so he should be plenty involved again on Sunday night.

Sam LaPorta ($10,000) -- Over the last six games, LaPorta owns a 19.8% target share and has been one of Goff's top options near the goal line with a 23.4% red zone target share and 31.6% end zone target share.

T.J. Hockenson ($9,500) -- With Addison commanding more looks lately, Hockenson has effectively been the third option in Minnesota's passing attack, logging an 18.7% target share over the last six games. He's projected for the matchup's fourth-most targets (6.8).

Jake Bates ($9,000) and Will Reichard ($9,000) -- Although it's fair to assume both kickers should reach double-digit FanDuel points, this game likely has to fall well short of expectations for either one to land on a tournament-winning lineup.

Tim Patrick ($8,000) -- Patrick scored on a two-point conversion in Week 17 but otherwise saw zero targets, and his route rate dropped to 58.3%, his lowest mark over the past five weeks. He's now had two straight clunkers, and with Kalif Raymond (foot) practicing in full this week, Patrick's snaps could further take a hit.

Jalen Nailor ($8,000) -- Nailor typically isn't much of a factor, but he caught 5-of-5 targets for 81 yards and TD last week on his way to a season-high 16.6 FanDuel points. While he's still just a dart throw, he's fourth on the Vikings in route rate over the last three games (63.5%), so it's possible he has a viable role again if we get a shootout.

The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.