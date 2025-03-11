Vermont vs Maine Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for America East Tournament

The No. 2 seed Vermont Catamounts (21-11, 13-3 America East) are taking on the No. 3 seed Maine Black Bears (19-13, 10-6 America East) in the America East tournament on Tuesday at Roy L. Patrick Gymnasium, at 7 p.m. ET airing on ESPN+.

Before you place your bet on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NCAA basketball odds and spreads you need to know.

Vermont vs. Maine Game Info and Odds

Game day: Tuesday, March 11, 2025

Tuesday, March 11, 2025 Game time: 7 p.m. ET

7 p.m. ET TV channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Location: Burlington, Vermont

Burlington, Vermont Arena: Roy L. Patrick Gymnasium

Vermont vs. Maine Picks and Prediction

All college basketball win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Vermont win (54.8%)

See the betting insights and trends below before making a wager on Tuesday's Vermont-Maine spread (Vermont -3.5) or over/under (122.5 points).

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Vermont vs. Maine: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Vermont has covered 13 times in 30 games with a spread this season.

Maine has put together a 15-14-0 record against the spread this year.

As a 3.5-point underdog or more in 2024-25, Maine is 4-2 against the spread compared to the 7-13 ATS record Vermont racks up as a 3.5-point favorite.

At home, the Catamounts sport a worse record against the spread (6-7-0) compared to their ATS record in away games (7-8-0).

The Black Bears' winning percentage against the spread at home is .545 (6-5-0). On the road, it is .438 (7-9-0).

Vermont's record against the spread in conference play is 11-6-0.

Maine's America East record against the spread is 8-9-0.

Vermont vs. Maine: Moneyline Betting Stats

Vermont has won in 14, or 63.6%, of the 22 contests it has been named as the moneyline favorite in this year.

This season, the Catamounts have come away with a win 13 times in 20 chances when named as a favorite of at least -166 or shorter on the moneyline.

Maine has won 41.7% of the games this season it was the underdog on the moneyline (5-7).

The Black Bears are 2-4 (winning only 33.3% of their games) when playing as a moneyline underdog of +138 or longer.

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Vermont has a 62.4% chance of pulling out a win.

Vermont vs. Maine Head-to-Head Comparison

Vermont has a +108 scoring differential, topping opponents by 3.4 points per game. It is putting up 67.4 points per game to rank 328th in college basketball and is giving up 64.0 per contest to rank 15th in college basketball.

TJ Hurley's 16.1 points per game lead Vermont and are 183rd in the country.

Maine's +166 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 5.2 points per game) is a result of putting up 71.7 points per game (246th in college basketball) while giving up 66.5 per outing (37th in college basketball).

AJ Lopez's 14.7 points per game paces Maine and ranks 297th in the nation.

The Catamounts rank 229th in college basketball at 31.1 rebounds per game. That's similar to the 30.1 their opponents average.

Sam Alamutu is 297th in college basketball play with 6.1 rebounds per game to lead the Catamounts.

The Black Bears rank 348th in the country at 27.5 rebounds per game. That's 5.0 fewer than the 32.5 their opponents average.

Quion Burns is 221st in college basketball with 6.6 rebounds per game, leading the Black Bears.

Vermont averages 94.6 points per 100 possessions on offense (210th in college basketball), and allows 89.8 points per 100 possessions (87th in college basketball).

The Black Bears record 96.6 points per 100 possessions (154th in college basketball), while allowing 89.6 points per 100 possessions (81st in college basketball).

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!