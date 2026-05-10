Real Madrid vs. Barcelona: Best Bets, Prediction and Picks for El Clasico

Best Bets at a Glance

Over 3.5 Goals

Robert Lewandowski Anytime Goalscorer

El Clasico -- the biggest match in club soccer -- takes place today as Barcelona host Real Madrid.

In addition to the rivalry, there's plenty on the line as Barca can win this season's La Liga title if they get at least a point.

Which bets stand out ahead of today's clash?

Soccer odds come from FanDuel Sportsbook and are subject to change.

El Clasico: Barcelona vs Real Madrid Prediction and Picks

Over the last four El Clasicos, three of the matches have gone over 3.5 goals, and even though both sides are missing some pieces, we should see goals today.

Barcelona's attack ranks among the most prolific in Europe, having scored 78 La Liga goals this season, 15 more than Real Madrid. Even with Lamine Yamal absent, Barca still have plenty of firepower as Robert Lewandowski, Ferran Torres, Marcus Rashford, Dani Olmo and Fermin Lopez give Flick multiple paths to goal. Raphinha may make the bench for this game, although that's not a lock as he's said he's not 100% yet. If he's able to come on as a sub, Raphinha can boost this already potent attack.

Real Madrid, for their part, has been leaking defensively — conceding at least two goals in three of their last five matches. With Barcelona needing only a draw to be champions, Madrid will surely be doing all they can to avoid having to see Barca celebrate a title, which could mean Madrid pushing forward in attack later in the game. That would bode well for this bet as it would increase Real Madrid's goal-scoring chances while also leaving them more susceptible at the back.

With Lamine Yamal ruled out for the season and Raphinha likely limited to spot duty off the bench, Lewandowski steps into an even more central role as Barcelona's primary attacking focal point.

The Polish striker scored twice versus Real Madrid last season, and Madrid's center-back situation is unsettled with Éder Militão recovering from injury. Lewandowski's movement and finishing in tight spaces will test a makeshift backline.

He has scored in eight of his last twelve La Liga starts and may be on penalties with Yamal sidelined.

With Barcelona expected to control possession and create chances throughout, Lewandowski should see plenty of opportunities to get on the scoresheet.

Soccer Betting FAQ

Q: What are the most common soccer bets on FanDuel Sportsbook?

Soccer offers several bet types. The most popular is the moneyline (also called Match Result), where you simply pick which team wins or whether the match ends in a draw. Unlike most American sports, soccer has three possible outcomes — home win, away win, or draw — so all three are listed with their own odds. You'll also find Over/Under bets on total goals scored (typically set at 2.5) and Both Teams to Score (BTTS).

Q: What does a draw mean for my bet?

In soccer, a draw is a legitimate outcome — if you bet on a team to win on the moneyline and the match ends tied, you lose your bet. This is one of the biggest differences between soccer and sports like basketball or the NFL. To account for this, FanDuel also offers Draw No Bet markets, where your wager is refunded if the game ends level. It costs you some potential payout compared to the standard moneyline, but it eliminates the draw as a losing result — a useful option for beginners uncomfortable with the three-way market.

Q: How do Over/Under goals bets work in soccer?

Over/Under bets in soccer work the same way as in other sports — you're wagering on whether the total number of goals in a match will be higher or lower than a set number. The most common line on FanDuel for most matches is 2.5 goals, meaning you need three or more goals for the Over to hit, or two or fewer for the Under to win.

Q: What is Both Teams to Score (BTTS) and how do I bet it?

Both Teams to Score is a straightforward bet on whether each side in the game will find the net at least once during the match. You're not predicting a winner; you're only betting on whether both teams score. A BTTS Yes bet wins even if one team scores four goals and the other scores just one. A BTTS No bet wins only if at least one team is shut out. It's one of the more popular soccer markets because it keeps you invested in goals regardless of which team wins.

Q: What leagues can I bet on at FanDuel Sportsbook?

FanDuel covers a wide range of domestic and international soccer competitions. You'll consistently find markets for the Premier League, La Liga, Bundesliga, Serie A, Ligue 1, MLS, and UEFA competitions like the Champions League and Europa League. During World Cup and Euro cycles, international tournament betting is also heavily featured. Coverage extends to lower divisions and leagues across South America and beyond, though market depth (the number of bet types available) is typically strongest for the top European competitions.

Q: Do extra time and penalties count for my soccer bet?

For most standard soccer bets on FanDuel — including moneyline, Over/Under, and BTTS — only regulation time counts, which is 90 minutes plus any added stoppage time. Goals scored in extra time or a penalty shootout — things that most matches do not have — do not affect these markets. However, FanDuel also offers specific markets for tournament knockout matches that do include extra time and penalties, often labeled 'To Advance' or 'To Qualify.' Always read the market description before placing your bet, especially during cup competitions where knockout rules apply.

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Which soccer odds stand out to you? Check out FanDuel Sportsbook's soccer betting odds to see the full menu of options.

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The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.