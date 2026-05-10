Truist Championship Odds Today: Truist Odds Heading Into the Final Round

Favorites at a Glance

Alex Fitzpatrick (+180)

Cameron Young (+200)

Kristoffer Reitan (+310)

The 2026 Truist Championship will be decided today.

Who are the favorites heading into today's fourth round?

Full Truist Championship odds from FanDuel Sportsbook and may change after this article is published.

Golf Odds for the Truist Championship Final Round

Player Odds Alex Fitzpatrick +180 Cameron Young +200 Kristoffer Reitan +310 Nicolai Højgaard +1600 Tommy Fleetwood +2500 Sungjae Im +2700 Justin Thomas +3000 View Full Table ChevronDown

2026 Truist Championship: FAQ

When is the 2026 Truist Championship? The tournament runs May 7–10, 2026 at Quail Hollow Club in Charlotte, North Carolina. Round 1 was suspended due to weather on Thursday.

Who is favored to win the 2026 Truist Championship? Rory McIlroy is the +650 favorite on FanDuel Sportsbook, ahead of Cameron Young at +750.

What is the prize money for the 2026 Truist Championship? The total purse is $20 million. The winner receives $3.6 million and 700 FedExCup points.

Is there a cut at the Truist Championship? No. As a Signature Event, all 72 players in the field compete across all four rounds with no 36-hole cut.

Where can I bet on the 2026 Truist Championship? All outright winner odds, matchup props, round leader props, and top-10 markets are available at FanDuel Sportsbook: sportsbook.fanduel.com/navigation/pga

Who has won the Truist Championship the most times? Rory McIlroy, with four victories: 2010, 2015, 2021, and 2024. Max Homa is second with two wins (2019, 2022).

Who is the defending champion of the Truist Championship? Sepp Straka won the 2025 Truist Championship at Philadelphia Cricket Club. McIlroy won the 2024 edition at Quail Hollow.

What is the Green Mile at Quail Hollow? The Green Mile refers to the final three holes at Quail Hollow — holes 16, 17, and 18 — spanning roughly a mile and widely considered the most difficult closing stretch in professional golf outside major championship venues.

Is Scottie Scheffler playing the 2026 Truist Championship? No. World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler is taking this week off to prepare for the PGA Championship at Aronimink Golf Club.

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The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.