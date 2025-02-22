Vanderbilt vs Ole Miss Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for February 22

The Vanderbilt Commodores (17-9, 5-8 SEC) will attempt to break a three-game losing streak when they host the Ole Miss Rebels (19-7, 8-5 SEC) on February 22, 2025 at Memorial Gymnasium.

Before you place your bet on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NCAA basketball odds and spreads you need to know.

Vanderbilt vs. Ole Miss Game Info and Odds

Game day: Saturday, February 22, 2025

Saturday, February 22, 2025 Game time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET TV channel: SEC Network

SEC Network Location: Nashville, Tennessee

Nashville, Tennessee Arena: Memorial Gymnasium

Vanderbilt vs. Ole Miss Picks and Prediction

All college basketball win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Vanderbilt win (54.9%)

Before making an informed wager on Vanderbilt-Ole Miss outing (in which Vanderbilt is a 1.5-point favorite and the over/under has been set at 152.5 points), keep reading for a few betting insights and trends for Saturday's game.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Vanderbilt vs. Ole Miss: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Vanderbilt is 16-10-0 ATS this season.

Ole Miss has covered 14 times in 26 games with a spread this season.

When the spread is set as 1.5 or more this season, Vanderbilt (11-4) covers a higher percentage of those games when it is the favorite (73.3%) than Ole Miss (6-3) does as the underdog (66.7%).

The Commodores have covered the spread in a higher percentage of their home games than road games. They have covered nine times in 14 opportunities when playing at home, and they've covered four times in eight opportunities on the road.

In 2024-25 against the spread, the Rebels have a lower winning percentage at home (.429, 6-8-0 record) than away (.500, 4-4-0).

Vanderbilt is 6-7-0 against the spread in conference play this season.

Ole Miss has six wins against the spread in 13 SEC games this year.

Vanderbilt vs. Ole Miss: Moneyline Betting Stats

Vanderbilt has been chosen as the moneyline favorite in 14 games this year and has walked away with the win 13 times (92.9%) in those games.

This year, the Commodores have won 13 of 14 games when listed as at least -110 or better on the moneyline.

Ole Miss has won 44.4% of the games this season it was the underdog on the moneyline (4-5).

The Rebels have a 4-5 record (winning 44.4% of their games) when they have played as a moneyline underdog of -110 or longer.

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Vanderbilt has a 52.4% chance of pulling out a win.

Vanderbilt vs. Ole Miss Head-to-Head Comparison

Vanderbilt averages 79.7 points per game (52nd in college basketball) while allowing 72.9 per contest (215th in college basketball). It has a +175 scoring differential overall and outscores opponents by 6.8 points per game.

Jason Edwards paces Vanderbilt, recording 17.4 points per game (95th in the country).

Ole Miss outscores opponents by 8.9 points per game (posting 77.8 points per game, 84th in college basketball, and conceding 68.9 per outing, 87th in college basketball) and has a +231 scoring differential.

Sean Pedulla's team-leading 14.6 points per game rank him 304th in the nation.

The Commodores record 31.3 rebounds per game (228th in college basketball) compared to the 31.7 of their opponents.

Devin paces the team with 7.9 rebounds per game (68th in college basketball action).

The Rebels lose the rebound battle by 3.1 boards on average. They collect 30.4 rebounds per game, 282nd in college basketball, while their opponents grab 33.5.

Malik Dia averages 5.7 rebounds per game (385th in college basketball) to lead the Rebels.

Vanderbilt scores 101.7 points per 100 possessions (48th in college basketball), while giving up 93.1 points per 100 possessions (177th in college basketball).

The Rebels rank 81st in college basketball averaging 100 points per 100 possessions on offense, and defensively are 76th, allowing 88.5 points per 100 possessions.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!