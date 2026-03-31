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Golf

Valero Texas Open Odds: Who Are the Favorites This Week?

Austan Kas
Austan Kas@AustanKas

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Valero Texas Open Odds: Who Are the Favorites This Week?

The PGA Tour stays in Texas this week for the Valero Texas Open, the final event before the 2026 Masters.

Who are this week's favorites?

All golf odds come from FanDuel Sportsbook and may change after this article is published.

Look ahead to next week and check out the 2026 Masters odds.

Golf Odds for the Valero Texas Open 2026

Full Valero Texas Open odds from FanDuel Sportsbook.

Golfer
Odds
Tommy Fleetwood+1500
Ludvig Åberg+1500
Russell Henley+1500
Robert MacIntyre+1800
Jordan Spieth+2000
Si Woo Kim+2200
Sepp Straka+2200

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Looking for more golf betting opportunities? Check out all the golf odds and markets at FanDuel Sportsbook.

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The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.

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