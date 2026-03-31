Valero Texas Open Odds: Who Are the Favorites This Week?

The PGA Tour stays in Texas this week for the Valero Texas Open, the final event before the 2026 Masters.

Who are this week's favorites?

All golf odds come from FanDuel Sportsbook and may change after this article is published.

Look ahead to next week and check out the 2026 Masters odds.

Golf Odds for the Valero Texas Open 2026

Full Valero Texas Open odds from FanDuel Sportsbook.

Golfer Odds Tommy Fleetwood +1500 Ludvig Åberg +1500 Russell Henley +1500 Robert MacIntyre +1800 Jordan Spieth +2000 Si Woo Kim +2200 Sepp Straka +2200 View Full Table ChevronDown

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The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.