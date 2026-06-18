Uzbekistan vs Colombia Prediction World Cup 2026: Best Anytime Goalscorer Bets Tonight

Díaz +135 the unanimous pick, Cucho +135 the value twin, Suárez +175 the box threat, Shomurodov +500 the Uzbekistan dart — full FanDuel anytime board and expert picks for the Azteca nightcap.

🌟 HISTORIC: Uzbekistan's first-ever FIFA World Cup. Masharipov OUT (back injury). Fox Sports: "could get out of hand in a hurry." Díaz + Cucho both priced at +135 anytime.

Colombia's attacking depth makes the Azteca nightcap one of the richest anytime goalscorer markets on tonight's full World Cup slate. Luis Díaz and Cucho Hernández are both confirmed at +135 anytime on the Fox Sports FanDuel page — the two picks the network explicitly flags. Behind them, Suárez at +175 is the penalty-box value, James at +250 is the set-piece wildcard, and Shomurodov at ~+500 is the only realistic Uzbekistan route to a goal.

Odds from FanDuel Sportsbook — Fox Sports and CBS Sports confirmed. Subject to change. Own goals don't count. Must be 21+.

⚽ Anytime Goalscorer — Full Board

Player 1st Any Luis Díaz ⭐ 🇨🇴 COL · LW · Bayern Munich · 15 BL goals · Fox Sports explicit pick +275 +135 Cucho Hernández ⭐ 🇨🇴 COL · ST · Columbus Crew · Fox Sports explicit pick · MLS Golden Boot +350 +135 Luis Suárez 🇨🇴 COL · ST · Sporting CP · 28 goals 2025-26 · box poacher +350 +175 Jhon Córdoba 🇨🇴 COL · ST · Krasnodar · CBS projected starter · 6'3" aerial +400 +200 James Rodríguez © 🇨🇴 COL · AM · 7 WCQ assists · 2024 Copa America Golden Ball · set pieces +500 +250 Jhon Arias 🇨🇴 COL · RW · Fluminense · Right wing starter · direct threat +550 +275 Jhon Durán 🇨🇴 COL · ST · Al-Qadsiah · Impact sub · hat-trick vs Venezuela WCQ +600 +300 Eldor Shomurodov © 🎲 🇺🇿 UZB · ST · Başakşehir · 44 intl goals · Süper Lig top scorer 2025-26 +900 ~+500 Abbosbek Fayzullaev 🇺🇿 UZB · W · Lokomotiv Moscow · UZB creative threat with Masharipov out +1100 ~+550 Oston Urunov 🇺🇿 UZB · AM · Lokomotiv Moscow · Key attacking mid role +1200 ~+600

*Fox Sports FanDuel: Díaz +135 and Cucho +135 explicitly confirmed. Full board via FanDuel. Subject to change. Own goals don't count. Must be 21+.

📋 Predicted Lineups

🇨🇴 Colombia — 4-2-3-1 (Lorenzo) GK: Vargas | DEF: Muñoz, Sánchez, Lucumí, Mojica | MID: Lerma, Ríos/Puerta | ATT: Díaz, James ©, Arias | ST: Suárez / Córdoba No injuries. Díaz (Bayern Munich) 15 BL goals. Suárez 28 Sporting goals. James: 7 WCQ assists, 2024 Copa America Golden Ball. Bench: Cucho Hernández (Columbus Crew MLS, Fox Sports explicit pick). Durán available (WCQ hat-trick). Fox: "could get out of hand in a hurry." Vargas |Muñoz, Sánchez, Lucumí, Mojica |Lerma, Ríos/Puerta |, Arias | 🇺🇿 Uzbekistan — 4-5-1 (Cannavaro) GK: Yusupov | DEF: Nasrullayev, Khusanov (Man City), Ashurmatov, Sayfiyev | MID: Shukurov, Hamrobekov, Fayzullaev, Urunov, Abdullaev | ST: Shomurodov © 🚨 OUT: Masharipov (back). FIRST-EVER WC appearance. Shomurodov: 44 intl goals, Süper Lig leading scorer (22 in 33). Khusanov (Man City €40M) anchors defence. Cannavaro (2006 WC winner) coaches. Colombia conceded 18 WCQ goals — most of any CONMEBOL qualifier. Yusupov |Nasrullayev, Khusanov (Man City), Ashurmatov, Sayfiyev |Shukurov, Hamrobekov, Fayzullaev, Urunov, Abdullaev |

⭐ Pick #1: Luis Díaz — Anytime +135

Luis Díaz Colombia LW · Bayern Munich · 15 Bundesliga goals · WCQ top scorer with 7 goals 1st Goal +275 Anytime +135 Fox Sports FanDuel: +135 — explicit confirmed pick FanDuel Research: "most dangerous attacker — goal from nothing" 15 Bundesliga goals for Bayern Munich 2025-26 7 WCQ goals — Colombia's top scorer in qualifying Scored in 3 of last 5 Colombia matches TheSportsRush: vs UZB right side "shapes the contest" Fox Sports explicitly confirm Díaz at +135 anytime on their FanDuel page — the first pick named in their prop section for tonight's match. FanDuel Research are direct: "Díaz is Colombia's most dangerous attacker and the player most capable of creating a goal from nothing. His pace, dribbling ability, and willingness to attack defenders one-on-one make him a nightmare matchup for a debutant World Cup side." TheSportsRush identify the structural advantage: "The duel that shapes this contest is Luis Díaz against Uzbekistan's right defensive channel." Nasrullayev, operating at right-back for Uzbekistan on their World Cup debut, has simply never faced an attacker operating at Díaz's level — a 15-goal Bundesliga season at Bayern Munich, Colombia's top WCQ scorer with 7 goals, scored in three of his last five Colombia appearances. WhoScored confirm the scoring consistency across matches. At +135 anytime, Díaz is the clearest prop bet on tonight's entire World Cup slate.

FanDuel Sportsbook Bet Díaz Anytime (+135)

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💎 Value Twin: Cucho Hernández — Anytime +135

Cucho Hernández Colombia ST/W · Columbus Crew MLS · Fox Sports explicit pick · MLS impact 1st Goal +350 Anytime +135 Fox Sports FanDuel: +135 — explicit confirmed pick Same price as Díaz — Fox Sports backs BOTH at identical value Columbus Crew MLS — prolific club form in 2025-26 Colombia's primary attacking sub — enters with fresh legs If Colombia dominate — Cucho sub in second half near-certain Fox Sports: explicit pick at the same odds as Díaz Fox Sports name Cucho Hernández at +135 alongside Díaz as their two explicit FanDuel prop picks for this match — confirmation from the network that both carry equal value at the same anytime price. The Cucho anytime case is different in mechanism to Díaz. Where Díaz is the starting threat from the left flank, Cucho is Colombia's most dangerous attacking substitute — the impact player Néstor Lorenzo uses to change the tempo late in games. If Colombia are managing a 1-0 or 2-0 lead in the second half (the most likely scenario per CBS Sports' 2-0 projection), Cucho enters with fresh legs against a tired Uzbekistan defensive block that has absorbed 60+ minutes of sustained pressure. His direct running and finishing ability in the final third make him a prolific presence from the moment he steps on the pitch. The Fox Sports explicit backing at +135 — same price as Díaz despite the reduced minutes — reflects a market that has assessed his impact-sub goal threat accurately. If Colombia win comfortably, Cucho likely scores or assists in the final 30 minutes.

FanDuel Sportsbook Bet Cucho Hernández Anytime (+135)

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🎯 Box Threat: Luis Suárez — Anytime +175

Luis Suárez Colombia ST · Sporting CP · 28 goals 2025-26 · primary James beneficiary 1st Goal +350 Anytime +175 28 goals for Sporting CP in 2025-26 — form of his career Covers: "primary beneficiary of James Rodríguez's delivery" CBS Sports project Colombia 2-0 — Suárez one of the scorers Penalty-box instinct — applies finish when chances arrive James: 7 WCQ assists — feeds Suárez from central areas +175 anytime for 28-goal striker = strong value vs market Covers explicitly name Suárez as "the primary beneficiary" of James Rodríguez's creative output: "In-form striker Luis Suárez, who piled up 28 goals for Sporting this season, should be the primary beneficiary of James's orchestrating ability." The Suárez anytime case rests on Colombia's attacking structure. James Rodríguez notched 7 assists in CONMEBOL qualifying — all delivered through the same channel that feeds a central striker arriving at the back post. Suárez, with 28 Sporting goals this season, is the player designed to collect those deliveries. CBS Sports project a 2-0 Colombia win and implicitly back Suárez as one of the scorers. At +175 anytime for Colombia's central striker in peak club form against a World Cup debutant, the value versus the -280 Colombia ML is compelling. The market is pricing Suárez significantly shorter than his first scorer price suggests his chances of any involvement: he should be in or around scoring position throughout a dominant Colombian performance.

FanDuel Sportsbook Bet Suárez Anytime (+175)

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🎲 Uzbekistan Dart: Eldor Shomurodov — Anytime ~+500

Eldor Shomurodov Uzbekistan ST © · İstanbul Başakşehir · 44 intl goals · Süper Lig top scorer 1st Goal +900 Anytime ~+500 44 international goals — Uzbekistan all-time top scorer 22 goals in 33 Süper Lig matches 2025-26 — led league ATS.io: "most likely to benefit if UZB find a transition" CBS: can "play a role in over 2.5 total goals" Colombia conceded 18 WCQ goals — most of any CONMEBOL qualifier Over 2.5 hit in 5 of Colombia's last 6 — goals go both ways Shomurodov is Uzbekistan's captain and the only realistic route to a goal from the Central Asian debutants. ATS.io explicitly back his anytime proposition: "Shomurodov is the Uzbekistan player most likely to benefit if they do find a transition chance or set-piece opening." The structural case: Colombia conceded 18 CONMEBOL qualifying goals — the most of any team that qualified from South America — and CBS SportsLine specifically note that Shomurodov's goal threat "should allow Uzbekistan to also play a role in over 2.5 total goals." The Over 2.5 hitting in 5 of Colombia's last 6 matches is consistent with a match where Colombia score two or three and Shomurodov nicks one on a transition. His Süper Lig-leading 22-goal club season reflects genuine finishing quality at elite level — he is not just a figurehead but a prolific scorer who converts when given half a chance. At approximately +500 anytime, Shomurodov is the outstanding upset dart on the Uzbekistan side of this board.

FanDuel Sportsbook Bet Shomurodov Anytime (~+500)

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🔮 Prediction: Colombia 2-0 Uzbekistan — Díaz & Suárez score Top Pick: Díaz +135 AND Cucho +135 🇨🇴

Fox Sports explicit picks · same anytime price · different mechanisms Fox Sports explicitly back both Díaz AND Cucho at +135 anytime — the network's two named FanDuel prop picks. Back both as a parlay or individually: Díaz starts and threatens from the left channel, Cucho enters as a second-half impact substitute when Uzbekistan's legs go. Value card: Suárez +175 (28 Sporting goals, primary James beneficiary, CBS project 2-0). Upset dart: Shomurodov ~+500 (44 intl goals, only UZB route, Colombia's leaky WCQ defence conceded 18 goals).

Colombia vs Uzbekistan · Anytime Goalscorer · Estadio Azteca · 10 PM ET ⭐ Luis Díaz Anytime Fox Sports explicit · 15 BL goals · WCQ top scorer · UZB right exposed +135 💎 Cucho Hernández Anytime Fox Sports explicit · same price as Díaz · impact sub · fresh legs +135 🎯 Luis Suárez Anytime 28 Sporting goals · primary James beneficiary · box finisher +175 🎲 Shomurodov Anytime UZB dart · 44 intl goals · ATS.io explicit · COL conceded 18 WCQ goals ~+500

FanDuel Sportsbook — World Cup 2026 Bet All Anytime Props — Colombia vs Uzbekistan Díaz +135 · Cucho +135 · Suárez +175 · Shomurodov ~+500

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FAQ: Anytime Goalscorer — Colombia vs Uzbekistan

Who are the best anytime goalscorer bets for Colombia vs Uzbekistan? Fox Sports explicitly name both Luis Díaz (+135) and Cucho Hernández (+135) as their anytime goalscorer picks on their FanDuel page for this match. Díaz starts — operating on the left wing against Uzbekistan's right side in the duel TheSportsRush call "the one that shapes the contest." Cucho is Colombia's premier attacking substitute — he enters with fresh legs in the second half and FanDuel Research confirm Colombia's attacking depth will "eventually create enough chances to secure all three points." Both at +135 offer the clearest value on tonight's slate. Behind them, Suárez at +175 is the penalty-box value pick backed by 28 Sporting goals and Covers' confirmation he is "the primary beneficiary of James's delivery."

Why is Cucho Hernández worth backing at +135 if he might not start? Cucho is Colombia's most dangerous impact substitute — the player Lorenzo deploys to change games in the second half. Fox Sports explicitly pick him at +135 alongside Díaz, reflecting the market's assessment that his sub-on minutes carry sufficient goalscoring probability to match a starting player at the same price. If Colombia are winning 1-0 or 2-0 in the 60th minute — the most likely scenario per CBS Sports' 2-0 projection — Cucho enters against a fatigued Uzbekistan defensive line and runs at players who have already spent an hour chasing Colombia's movement. His prolific Columbus Crew club form and direct running style make him among the most dangerous impact subs in this tournament.

What are the Colombia vs Uzbekistan FanDuel odds tonight? Colombia are -280 on the FanDuel money line, Uzbekistan at +850, draw at +370. Over 2.5 goals is -115, Under -112. Colombia -1.5 spread is +110. Luis Díaz anytime scorer is +135, Cucho Hernández anytime is +135. Kalshi gives Colombia a 72% win probability. The Over 2.5 has hit in 5 of Colombia's last 6 matches. Uzbekistan are making their first-ever World Cup appearance — Jaloliddin Masharipov is out with a back injury, removing their best creative outlet.