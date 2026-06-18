Uzbekistan vs Colombia Prediction World Cup 2026: Best Anytime Goalscorer Bets Tonight
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Colombia vs Uzbekistan: Best Anytime Goalscorer Bets Tonight
Díaz +135 the unanimous pick, Cucho +135 the value twin, Suárez +175 the box threat, Shomurodov +500 the Uzbekistan dart — full FanDuel anytime board and expert picks for the Azteca nightcap.
Colombia's attacking depth makes the Azteca nightcap one of the richest anytime goalscorer markets on tonight's full World Cup slate. Luis Díaz and Cucho Hernández are both confirmed at +135 anytime on the Fox Sports FanDuel page — the two picks the network explicitly flags. Behind them, Suárez at +175 is the penalty-box value, James at +250 is the set-piece wildcard, and Shomurodov at ~+500 is the only realistic Uzbekistan route to a goal.
Odds from FanDuel Sportsbook — Fox Sports and CBS Sports confirmed. Subject to change. Own goals don't count. Must be 21+.
⚽ Anytime Goalscorer — Full Board
*Fox Sports FanDuel: Díaz +135 and Cucho +135 explicitly confirmed. Full board via FanDuel. Subject to change. Own goals don't count. Must be 21+.
📋 Predicted Lineups
⭐ Pick #1: Luis Díaz — Anytime +135
Fox Sports explicitly confirm Díaz at +135 anytime on their FanDuel page — the first pick named in their prop section for tonight's match. FanDuel Research are direct: "Díaz is Colombia's most dangerous attacker and the player most capable of creating a goal from nothing. His pace, dribbling ability, and willingness to attack defenders one-on-one make him a nightmare matchup for a debutant World Cup side."
TheSportsRush identify the structural advantage: "The duel that shapes this contest is Luis Díaz against Uzbekistan's right defensive channel." Nasrullayev, operating at right-back for Uzbekistan on their World Cup debut, has simply never faced an attacker operating at Díaz's level — a 15-goal Bundesliga season at Bayern Munich, Colombia's top WCQ scorer with 7 goals, scored in three of his last five Colombia appearances. WhoScored confirm the scoring consistency across matches. At +135 anytime, Díaz is the clearest prop bet on tonight's entire World Cup slate.
All odds via FanDuel Sportsbook · Subject to change · Must be 21+ · Play responsibly
💎 Value Twin: Cucho Hernández — Anytime +135
Fox Sports name Cucho Hernández at +135 alongside Díaz as their two explicit FanDuel prop picks for this match — confirmation from the network that both carry equal value at the same anytime price.
The Cucho anytime case is different in mechanism to Díaz. Where Díaz is the starting threat from the left flank, Cucho is Colombia's most dangerous attacking substitute — the impact player Néstor Lorenzo uses to change the tempo late in games. If Colombia are managing a 1-0 or 2-0 lead in the second half (the most likely scenario per CBS Sports' 2-0 projection), Cucho enters with fresh legs against a tired Uzbekistan defensive block that has absorbed 60+ minutes of sustained pressure. His direct running and finishing ability in the final third make him a prolific presence from the moment he steps on the pitch. The Fox Sports explicit backing at +135 — same price as Díaz despite the reduced minutes — reflects a market that has assessed his impact-sub goal threat accurately. If Colombia win comfortably, Cucho likely scores or assists in the final 30 minutes.
All odds via FanDuel Sportsbook · Subject to change · Must be 21+ · Play responsibly
🎯 Box Threat: Luis Suárez — Anytime +175
Covers explicitly name Suárez as "the primary beneficiary" of James Rodríguez's creative output: "In-form striker Luis Suárez, who piled up 28 goals for Sporting this season, should be the primary beneficiary of James's orchestrating ability."
The Suárez anytime case rests on Colombia's attacking structure. James Rodríguez notched 7 assists in CONMEBOL qualifying — all delivered through the same channel that feeds a central striker arriving at the back post. Suárez, with 28 Sporting goals this season, is the player designed to collect those deliveries. CBS Sports project a 2-0 Colombia win and implicitly back Suárez as one of the scorers. At +175 anytime for Colombia's central striker in peak club form against a World Cup debutant, the value versus the -280 Colombia ML is compelling. The market is pricing Suárez significantly shorter than his first scorer price suggests his chances of any involvement: he should be in or around scoring position throughout a dominant Colombian performance.
All odds via FanDuel Sportsbook · Subject to change · Must be 21+ · Play responsibly
🎲 Uzbekistan Dart: Eldor Shomurodov — Anytime ~+500
Shomurodov is Uzbekistan's captain and the only realistic route to a goal from the Central Asian debutants. ATS.io explicitly back his anytime proposition: "Shomurodov is the Uzbekistan player most likely to benefit if they do find a transition chance or set-piece opening."
The structural case: Colombia conceded 18 CONMEBOL qualifying goals — the most of any team that qualified from South America — and CBS SportsLine specifically note that Shomurodov's goal threat "should allow Uzbekistan to also play a role in over 2.5 total goals." The Over 2.5 hitting in 5 of Colombia's last 6 matches is consistent with a match where Colombia score two or three and Shomurodov nicks one on a transition. His Süper Lig-leading 22-goal club season reflects genuine finishing quality at elite level — he is not just a figurehead but a prolific scorer who converts when given half a chance. At approximately +500 anytime, Shomurodov is the outstanding upset dart on the Uzbekistan side of this board.
All odds via FanDuel Sportsbook · Subject to change · Must be 21+ · Play responsibly
Fox Sports explicit picks · same anytime price · different mechanisms
Fox Sports explicitly back both Díaz AND Cucho at +135 anytime — the network's two named FanDuel prop picks. Back both as a parlay or individually: Díaz starts and threatens from the left channel, Cucho enters as a second-half impact substitute when Uzbekistan's legs go. Value card: Suárez +175 (28 Sporting goals, primary James beneficiary, CBS project 2-0). Upset dart: Shomurodov ~+500 (44 intl goals, only UZB route, Colombia's leaky WCQ defence conceded 18 goals).
All odds via FanDuel Sportsbook · Subject to change · Must be 21+ · Play responsibly
FAQ: Anytime Goalscorer — Colombia vs Uzbekistan
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The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.
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