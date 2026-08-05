Mariners vs Tigers Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Aug. 5

Odds updated as of 6:11 a.m.

MLB action on Wednesday includes the Seattle Mariners playing the Detroit Tigers.

We've got you covered, in terms of the most important info regarding this matchup before you take a look at the MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Mariners vs Tigers Game Info

Seattle Mariners (55-59) vs. Detroit Tigers (55-58)

Date: Wednesday, August 5, 2026

Wednesday, August 5, 2026 Time: 9:40 p.m. ET

9:40 p.m. ET Venue: T-Mobile Park -- Seattle, Washington

T-Mobile Park -- Seattle, Washington Coverage: Mariners.TV and DSN

Mariners vs Tigers Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: SEA: (-148) | DET: (+126)

SEA: (-148) | DET: (+126) Spread: SEA: -1.5 (+146) | DET: +1.5 (-176)

SEA: -1.5 (+146) | DET: +1.5 (-176) Total: 8 -- Over: (-104) | Under: (-118)

Mariners vs Tigers Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Bryan Woo (Mariners) - 7-8, 4.56 ERA vs Drew Anderson (Tigers) - 4-4, 4.24 ERA

The probable pitchers are Bryan Woo (7-8) for the Mariners and Drew Anderson (4-4) for the Tigers. Woo and his team have a record of 9-12-0 against the spread when he starts. Woo's team is 10-8 this season when he starts and they are the moneyline favorite. Anderson has started two games with set spreads, and the Tigers covered in both chances. The Tigers were the underdog on the moneyline for two Anderson starts this season -- they split the games.

Mariners vs Tigers Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Mariners win (52.8%)

Mariners vs Tigers Moneyline

Detroit is a +126 underdog on the moneyline, while Seattle is a -148 favorite at home.

Mariners vs Tigers Spread

The Mariners are favored by 1.5 runs at home versus the Tigers. The Mariners are +146 to cover the spread, while the Tigers are -176.

Mariners vs Tigers Over/Under

The over/under for Mariners-Tigers on Aug. 5 is 8. The over is -104, and the under is -118.

Bet on Seattle Mariners vs. Detroit Tigers on FanDuel today!

Mariners vs Tigers Betting Trends

The Mariners have won in 48, or 51.1%, of the 94 contests they have been named as odds-on favorites in this year.

This season Seattle has come away with a win 19 times in 30 chances when named as a favorite of at least -148 on the moneyline.

Contests with the Mariners have gone over the total set by oddsmakers in 56 of 113 chances this season.

The Mariners have posted a record of 39-74-0 against the spread this season.

The Tigers have won 20 of the 45 games they were the underdog on the moneyline this season (44.4%).

In games it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +126 or longer, Detroit has a record of 1-3 (25%).

In the 111 games bookmakers have set an over/under for the Tigers, they have combined with opponents to go over the total 49 times (49-60-2).

The Tigers have put together a 58-53-0 record against the spread this season (covering 52.3% of the time).

Mariners Player Leaders

Randy Arozarena has 110 hits, which is tops among Seattle hitters this season, while batting .282 with 38 extra-base hits. He has an on-base percentage of .377 and a slugging percentage of .454.

He is 29th in batting average, 13th in on-base percentage, and 51st in slugging among qualified hitters in MLB.

Arozarena hopes to build on a three-game hitting streak in this matchup. During his last five outings he is batting .368 with two doubles, a home run, four walks and two RBIs.

Cole Young has hit 14 homers this season while driving in 51 runs. He's batting .267 this season and slugging .419 with an on-base percentage of .327.

Among qualifiers, he is 54th in batting average, 82nd in on-base percentage and 81st in slugging percentage.

Josh Naylor has 109 hits this season and has a slash line of .261/.325/.357.

Julio Rodriguez has 16 home runs, 47 RBI and a batting average of .255 this season.

Rodriguez enters this game on a four-game hitting streak. During his last five outings he is batting .263 with four walks and an RBI.

Tigers Player Leaders

Kevin McGonigle has put up a team-best OBP (.391) and slugging percentage (.427). He's batting .284.

Including all the qualifying players in the majors, he is 23rd in batting average, seventh in on-base percentage and 71st in slugging percentage.

Dillon Dingler's 107 hits lead his team. He has a batting average of .272 while slugging .520 with an on-base percentage of .335.

Including all qualifying hitters, his batting average puts him 42nd, his on-base percentage is 68th, and he is 15th in slugging.

Riley Greene is hitting .278 with 24 doubles, a triple, 16 home runs and 59 walks.

Spencer Torkelson has 19 doubles, 20 home runs and 46 walks while hitting .220.

Mariners vs Tigers Head to Head

8/4/2026: 8-0 DET (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

8-0 DET (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 6/7/2026: 5-4 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

5-4 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 6/6/2026: 4-0 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112)

4-0 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112) 6/5/2026: 7-3 DET (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106)

7-3 DET (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106) 10/10/2025: 3-2 SEA (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 5.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

3-2 SEA (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 5.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100) 10/8/2025: 9-3 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108)

9-3 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108) 10/5/2025: 3-2 SEA (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 5.5, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126)

3-2 SEA (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 5.5, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126) 10/4/2025: 3-2 DET (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -190, Underdog Moneyline: +160)

3-2 DET (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -190, Underdog Moneyline: +160) 7/13/2025: 8-4 SEA (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108)

8-4 SEA (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108) 7/11/2025: 12-3 SEA (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -290, Underdog Moneyline: +235)

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