Padres vs Diamondbacks Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Aug. 5

Odds updated as of 6:12 a.m.

The San Diego Padres will face the Arizona Diamondbacks in MLB action on Wednesday.

Before you do any MLB betting on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook, here's what you need to know.

Padres vs Diamondbacks Game Info

San Diego Padres (59-55) vs. Arizona Diamondbacks (60-54)

Date: Wednesday, August 5, 2026

Wednesday, August 5, 2026 Time: 9:40 p.m. ET

9:40 p.m. ET Venue: Chase Field -- Phoenix, Arizona

Chase Field -- Phoenix, Arizona Coverage: Dbacks.TV and Padres.TV

Padres vs Diamondbacks Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: SD: (-116) | ARI: (-102)

SD: (-116) | ARI: (-102) Spread: SD: -1.5 (+130) | ARI: +1.5 (-156)

SD: -1.5 (+130) | ARI: +1.5 (-156) Total: 9.5 -- Over: (+102) | Under: (-124)

Padres vs Diamondbacks Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Casey Mize (Padres) - 4-6, 2.70 ERA vs Mitch Bratt (Diamondbacks) - 0-1, 5.23 ERA

The probable pitchers are Casey Mize (4-6) for the Padres and Mitch Bratt (0-1) for the Diamondbacks. Mize and his team are 8-8-0 ATS this season when he starts. When Mize starts a game and his team is the favorite on the moneyline, they have a record of 4-4. When Bratt starts, the Diamondbacks have gone 3-2-0 against the spread. The Diamondbacks are 3-1 in Bratt's four starts this season that they were the moneyline underdog.

Padres vs Diamondbacks Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Diamondbacks win (50.2%)

Padres vs Diamondbacks Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Padres-Diamondbacks, San Diego is the favorite at -116, and Arizona is -102 playing at home.

Padres vs Diamondbacks Spread

The Diamondbacks are +1.5 on the run line against the Padres. The Diamondbacks are -156 to cover, and the Padres are +130.

Padres vs Diamondbacks Over/Under

A total of 9.5 runs has been set for the Padres-Diamondbacks game on Aug. 5, with the over available at +102 and the under at -124.

Bet on San Diego Padres vs. Arizona Diamondbacks on FanDuel today!

Padres vs Diamondbacks Betting Trends

The Padres have come away with 26 wins in the 47 contests they have been listed as the favorites in this season.

This season San Diego has come away with a win 25 times in 43 chances when named as a favorite of at least -116 on the moneyline.

The Padres and their opponents have gone over the total this season in 52 of their 114 opportunities.

The Padres have posted a record of 63-51-0 against the spread this season.

The Diamondbacks have put together a 27-35 record in games they were the underdog on the moneyline (winning 43.5% of those games).

When playing as a moneyline underdog with odds of -102 or longer, Arizona has gone 22-30 (42.3%).

The Diamondbacks have had an over/under set by bookmakers 113 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in 48 of those games (48-61-4).

The Diamondbacks have covered 53.1% of their games this season, going 60-53-0 against the spread.

Padres Player Leaders

Fernando Tatis Jr. has an OPS of .747, fueled by an OBP of .350 to go with a slugging percentage of .396. He has a .280 batting average, as well.

Among qualifying hitters in MLB, he ranks 31st in batting average, 45th in on-base percentage, and 101st in slugging.

Manny Machado leads San Diego with 88 hits. He is batting .213 this season and has 43 extra-base hits. He's also slugging .429 with an on-base percentage of .295.

Among qualifying batters, his batting average places him 141st, his on-base percentage 131st, and his slugging percentage 69th.

Jackson Merrill has collected 104 base hits, an OBP of .292 and a slugging percentage of .399 this season.

Merrill brings a four-game hitting streak into this game. In his last five games he is hitting .350 with a double, a home run, a walk and six RBIs.

Xander Bogaerts has been key for San Diego with 84 hits, an OBP of .319 plus a slugging percentage of .326.

Bogaerts takes a two-game hitting streak into this game. In his last five games he is hitting .375 with two doubles, three walks and an RBI.

Diamondbacks Player Leaders

Ketel Marte has a .440 slugging percentage, which leads the Diamondbacks. He's batting .247 with an on-base percentage of .304.

Including all the qualified hitters in the majors, his batting average ranks 86th, his on-base percentage ranks 120th, and he is 65th in slugging.

Corbin Carroll has racked up 100 hits to lead his team. He has a batting average of .242 while slugging .469 with an on-base percentage of .337.

Including all qualifying hitters, he is 100th in batting average, 65th in on-base percentage and 36th in slugging percentage.

Geraldo Perdomo has an on-base percentage of .361, a team-best for the Diamondbacks.

Nolan Arenado is hitting .244 with 20 doubles, 16 home runs and 39 walks.

Padres vs Diamondbacks Head to Head

8/4/2026: 9-4 SD (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -114, Underdog Moneyline: +104)

9-4 SD (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -114, Underdog Moneyline: +104) 8/3/2026: 5-1 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: +100)

5-1 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: +100) 7/9/2026: 3-1 ARI (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

3-1 ARI (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108) 7/8/2026: 10-4 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

10-4 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 7/7/2026: 4-1 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

4-1 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102) 7/6/2026: 8-0 ARI (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106)

8-0 ARI (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106) 4/26/2026: 12-7 ARI (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 15, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114)

12-7 ARI (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 15, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114) 4/25/2026: 6-4 SD (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 16, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

6-4 SD (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 16, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 9/28/2025: 12-4 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

12-4 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 9/27/2025: 5-1 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130)

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