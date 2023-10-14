UTSA vs UAB Prediction, Odds, & Betting Trends for College Football Week 7 Game

The UTSA Roadrunners versus the UAB Blazers is on the college football schedule for Saturday.

We've got you covered, in terms of the vital information about NCAA football betting lines, before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook.

UTSA vs UAB Odds & Spread

Moneyline: UTSA: (-365) | UAB: (+285)

UTSA: (-365) | UAB: (+285) Spread: UTSA: -9.5 (-110) | UAB: +9.5 (-110)

UTSA: -9.5 (-110) | UAB: +9.5 (-110) Total: 67.5 -- Over: (-114) | Under: (-106)

UTSA vs UAB Betting Trends

UTSA has posted one win against the spread this season.

UTSA owns one win ATS (1-1) as a 9.5-point favorite or greater this year.

Two of UTSA's five games have gone over the point total.

UAB's record against the spread in 2023 is 4-2-0.

UAB is unbeaten ATS (2-0) as a 9.5-point underdog or more this year.

There have been four UAB games (out of six) that hit the over this season.

UTSA vs UAB Prediction & Pick

All college football win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Roadrunners win (73.3%)

UTSA vs UAB Point Spread

UAB is a 9.5-point underdog against UTSA. UAB is -110 to cover the spread, and UTSA is -110.

UTSA vs UAB Over/Under

The UTSA-UAB matchup on October 14 has been given an over/under of 67.5 points. The over is -114 and the under is -106.

UTSA vs UAB Moneyline

The UTSA vs UAB moneyline has UTSA as a -365 favorite, while UAB is a +285 underdog.

UTSA vs. UAB Points Insights

Point Scored (PG) Points Scored CFB Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed CFB Rank Average Total Games Over Current Total Total Games UTSA 25.2 110 29.2 72 56.3 1 5 UAB 31.8 44 35.8 124 58.5 3 6

