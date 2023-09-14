UTSA vs Army Prediction, Odds, & Betting Trends for College Football Week 3 Game

The UTSA Roadrunners versus the Army Black Knights is on the college football schedule for Friday.

UTSA vs Army Odds & Spread

Moneyline: UTSA: (-330) | Army: (+260)

UTSA: (-330) | Army: (+260) Spread: UTSA: -7.5 (-115) | Army: +7.5 (-105)

UTSA: -7.5 (-115) | Army: +7.5 (-105) Total: 43.5 -- Over: (-115) | Under: (-105)

UTSA vs Army Betting Trends

UTSA hasn't won a game against the spread this season.

UTSA has yet to win ATS (0-1) when playing as at least 7.5-point favorites this season.

Army has not won a game against the spread this year.

None of Army's one games has gone over the point total in 2023.

UTSA vs Army Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Roadrunners win (75.4%)

UTSA vs Army Point Spread

UTSA is a 7.5-point favorite against Army. UTSA is -115 to cover the spread, and Army is -105.

UTSA vs Army Over/Under

An over/under of 43.5 has been set for UTSA-Army on September 15, with the over being -115 and the under -105.

UTSA vs Army Moneyline

UTSA is the favorite, -330 on the moneyline, while Army is a +260 underdog.

UTSA vs. Army Points Insights

The Roadrunners' average implied point total last season was 11.6 more points than their implied total in Friday's game (37.6 implied points on average compared to 26 implied points in this game).

Last season, UTSA scored more than 26 points in 12 games.

The 30.4-point average implied total last season for the Black Knights is 12.4 more points than the team's 18-point implied total in this matchup.

