2024 UTEP Football Odds and Schedule

Odds updated as of 6:46 AM

The UTEP Miners sport a record of 0-1 in 2024. For the team's full results and schedule, keep scrolling.

UTEP 2024 Schedule

Week Opponent Date Score Favorite Total 1 @ Nebraska Aug. 31 L 40-7 Cornhuskers (-27.5) 48.5 2 Southern Utah Sept. 7 - - - 3 @ Liberty Sept. 14 - - - 4 @ Colorado State Sept. 21 - - - 6 Sam Houston Oct. 3 - - - 7 @ Western Kentucky Oct. 10 - - - 8 Florida International Oct. 16 - - - View Full Table

New to FanDuel Sportsbook? You’ll receive $200 in Bonus Bets guaranteed after your first bet of $5+ is placed! See here for full terms and conditions. Learn about today’s other offers at FanDuel Sportsbook Promos.

UTEP Last Game

The Miners get ready for their next game after a 40-7 loss to the Nebraska Cornhuskers in their last outing. In that game against the Cornhuskers, Skyler Locklear had 115 yards on 11-of-17 passing (64.7%) for the Miners, with one touchdown and one interception. In the running game, Jevon Jackson totaled 32 rushing yards on 10 carries (3.2 yards per carry). Kam Thomas led the receiving charge against the Cornhuskers, hauling in seven passes for 71 yards and one touchdown.

UTEP Betting Insights

UTEP has not been the moneyline favorite so far this season.

The Miners are the moneyline favorite for the first time this season.

Check out even more in-depth analysis about UTEP on FanDuel Research!

Bet on the UTEP Miners on FanDuel today!