Utah vs UCF Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Big 12 Tournament

The No. 14 seed UCF Knights (16-15, 7-13 Big 12) will play in the Big 12 tournament against the No. 11 seed Utah Utes (16-15, 8-12 Big 12) on Tuesday at T-Mobile Center, beginning at 9:30 p.m. ET.

Utah vs. UCF Game Info and Odds

Game day: Tuesday, March 11, 2025

Tuesday, March 11, 2025 Game time: 9:30 p.m. ET

9:30 p.m. ET TV channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Location: Kansas City, Missouri

Kansas City, Missouri Arena: T-Mobile Center

Utah vs. UCF Picks and Prediction

All college basketball win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Utah win (58.3%)

To help you make an informed wager on Utah-UCF matchup (in which Utah is a 1.5-point favorite and the total has been set at 156.5 points), keep reading for some betting trends and insights for Tuesday's game.

Utah vs. UCF: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Utah has won 16 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover 15 times.

UCF has put together a 13-18-0 ATS record so far this year.

Utah covers the spread when it is a 1.5-point favorite or more 66.7% of the time. That's more often than UCF covers as an underdog of 1.5 or more (46.7%).

The Utes have done a better job covering the spread when playing at home (12-7-0) than they have in road tilts (3-7-0).

In 2024-25 against the spread, the Knights have a lower winning percentage at home (.389, 7-11-0 record) than on the road (.500, 5-5-0).

Against the spread, in conference games, Utah is 10-10-0 this season.

Against the spread in Big 12 games, UCF is 8-12-0 this season.

Utah vs. UCF: Moneyline Betting Stats

Utah has been chosen as the moneyline favorite in 12 games this year and has walked away with the win 10 times (83.3%) in those games.

The Utes have a win-loss record of 10-2 when favored by -120 or better by sportsbooks this year.

UCF has won 20% of the games this season it was the moneyline underdog (3-12).

The Knights have gone 3-10 in games they have played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +100 or longer (23.1%).

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Utah has a 54.5% chance of pulling out a win.

Utah vs. UCF Head-to-Head Comparison

Utah has a +114 scoring differential, topping opponents by 3.7 points per game. It is putting up 75.4 points per game to rank 136th in college basketball and is giving up 71.7 per outing to rank 175th in college basketball.

Gabe Madsen's team-leading 15.3 points per game ranks 240th in college basketball.

UCF is being outscored by 1.2 points per game, with a -38 scoring differential overall. It puts up 78.6 points per game (64th in college basketball), and gives up 79.8 per outing (346th in college basketball).

Keyshawn Hall paces UCF, putting up 18.5 points per game (56th in college basketball).

The Utes record 35.7 rebounds per game (24th in college basketball) while conceding 30.8 per outing to their opponents. They outrebound opponents by 4.9 boards per game.

Keanu Dawes paces the Utes with 6.0 rebounds per game (319th in college basketball action).

The Knights fall short in the rebound battle by an average of 1.5 boards. They are collecting 32.8 rebounds per game (135th in college basketball) compared to their opponents' 34.3.

Hall's 7.1 rebounds per game lead the Knights and rank 158th in the nation.

Utah ranks 191st in college basketball by averaging 95.4 points per 100 possessions on offense, and defensively is 115th in college basketball, allowing 90.8 points per 100 possessions.

The Knights rank 245th in college basketball averaging 93.5 points per 100 possessions on offense, and defensively are 226th, allowing 95.0 points per 100 possessions.

