Utah Tech vs Southern Utah Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for WAC Tournament

The No. 9 seed Utah Tech Trailblazers (6-25, 2-14 WAC) are taking on the No. 8 seed Southern Utah Thunderbirds (12-18, 4-12 WAC) in the WAC tournament on Tuesday at Burns Arena, at 4:30 p.m. ET airing on ESPN+.

Before you place your bet on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NCAA basketball odds and spreads you need to know.

Utah Tech vs. Southern Utah Game Info and Odds

Game day: Tuesday, March 11, 2025

Tuesday, March 11, 2025 Game time: 4:30 p.m. ET

4:30 p.m. ET TV channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Location: Saint George, Utah

Saint George, Utah Arena: Burns Arena

Utah Tech vs. Southern Utah Picks and Prediction

All college basketball win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Southern Utah win (56.1%)

Before you decide to wager on Utah Tech-Southern Utah outing (in which Utah Tech is a 3.5-point favorite and the total has been set at 144.5 points), below are some betting insights and trends for Tuesday's game.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Utah Tech vs. Southern Utah: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Utah Tech is 14-14-0 ATS this season.

Southern Utah has won 11 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover 16 times.

Utah Tech hasn't covered the spread as a 3.5-point favorite or more this season, while Southern Utah covers as an underdog of 3.5 or more 43.8% of the time.

The Trailblazers have a better record against the spread when playing at home (7-4-0) than they do in road games (6-9-0).

The Thunderbirds' winning percentage against the spread at home is .250 (3-9-0). Away, it is .500 (7-7-0).

Utah Tech is 8-8-0 against the spread in conference play this season.

Against the spread in WAC games, Southern Utah is 6-10-0 this year.

Utah Tech vs. Southern Utah: Moneyline Betting Stats

Utah Tech has won in two of the four contests it has been named as the moneyline favorite in this year.

The Trailblazers have played as a favorite of -166 or more just one time this year and came away with a loss in that game.

Southern Utah has put together a 2-16 record in games it was the underdog on the moneyline (winning 11.1% of those games).

In games they have played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +138 or longer, the Thunderbirds have gone 2-14 (12.5%).

The moneyline set for this matchup implies Utah Tech has a 62.4% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

Utah Tech vs. Southern Utah Head-to-Head Comparison

Utah Tech averages 70.2 points per game (278th in college basketball) while allowing 76.4 per outing (300th in college basketball). It has a -194 scoring differential overall and has been outscored by 6.2 points per game.

Utah Tech's leading scorer, Noa Gonsalves, ranks 380th in college basketball averaging 14 points per game.

Southern Utah has a -115 scoring differential, falling short by 3.9 points per game. It is putting up 69.9 points per game, 287th in college basketball, and is giving up 73.8 per outing to rank 236th in college basketball.

Jamir Simpson leads Southern Utah, scoring 16.2 points per game (173rd in college basketball).

The Trailblazers are 314th in the nation at 29.5 rebounds per game. That's 3.1 fewer than the 32.6 their opponents average.

Beon Riley paces the Trailblazers with 7.6 rebounds per game (93rd in college basketball play).

The Thunderbirds are 107th in the country at 33.1 rebounds per game. That's similar to the 32.3 their opponents average.

Brock Felder paces the Thunderbirds with 6.1 rebounds per game (297th in college basketball).

Utah Tech averages 90.1 points per 100 possessions (312th in college basketball), while giving up 98.2 points per 100 possessions (307th in college basketball).

The Thunderbirds rank 346th in college basketball with 87.1 points scored per 100 possessions, and 138th defensively with 91.9 points conceded per 100 possessions.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!