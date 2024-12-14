NHL
Utah Hockey Club vs Sharks Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for December 14
On Saturday in the NHL, the Utah Hockey Club are up against the San Jose Sharks.
Utah Hockey Club vs Sharks Game Info
- Utah Hockey Club (13-11-5) vs. San Jose Sharks (11-16-5)
- Date: Saturday, December 14, 2024
- Time: 10:00 PM ET
- Venue: SAP Center at San Jose -- San Jose, California
- Coverage: ESPN+
Utah Hockey Club vs Sharks Odds
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Utah Hockey Club (-172)
|Sharks (+142)
|6.5
|Utah Hockey Club (-1.5)
Utah Hockey Club vs Sharks Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Utah Hockey Club win (56.1%)
Utah Hockey Club vs Sharks Puck Line
- The Sharks are underdogs by 1.5 goals at home versus the Utah Hockey Club. The Sharks are -172 to cover the spread, and the Utah Hockey Club are +140.
Utah Hockey Club vs Sharks Over/Under
- An over/under of 6.5 has been set for Utah Hockey Club-Sharks on December 14, with the over being +116 and the under -142.
Utah Hockey Club vs Sharks Moneyline
- The moneyline numbers for Utah Hockey Club vs. Sharks reveal Utah as the favorite (-172) and San Jose as the underdog (+142) despite being the home team.