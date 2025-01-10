NHL
Utah Hockey Club vs Sharks Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for January 10
The NHL's Friday schedule includes the Utah Hockey Club taking on the San Jose Sharks.
Before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered, in terms of the most important information about today's NHL betting odds.
Utah Hockey Club vs Sharks Game Info
- Utah Hockey Club (17-16-7) vs. San Jose Sharks (13-24-6)
- Date: Friday, January 10, 2025
- Time: 9:00 PM ET
- Venue: Delta Center -- Salt Lake City, Utah
- Coverage: ESPN+
Utah Hockey Club vs Sharks Odds
All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Utah Hockey Club (-245)
|Sharks (+195)
|6.5
|Utah Hockey Club (-1.5)
Utah Hockey Club vs Sharks Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Utah Hockey Club win (68.2%)
Utah Hockey Club vs Sharks Puck Line
- The Sharks are underdogs by 1.5 goals. The Sharks are -124 to cover the spread, and the Utah Hockey Club are +102.
Utah Hockey Club vs Sharks Over/Under
- The over/under for Utah Hockey Club-Sharks on January 10 is 6.5. The over is +106, and the under is -130.
Utah Hockey Club vs Sharks Moneyline
- San Jose is the underdog, +195 on the moneyline, while Utah is a -245 favorite at home.