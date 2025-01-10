FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
menu item
NFL iconNFL

Explore NFL

NBA iconNBA

Explore NBA

NCAAF iconNCAAF

Explore NCAAF

NHL iconNHL

Explore NHL

MLB iconMLB

Explore MLB

FanDuel Promos iconFanDuel Promos

Explore FanDuel Promos

More

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
NHL

Utah Hockey Club vs Sharks Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for January 10

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

Subscribe to our newsletter

Utah Hockey Club vs Sharks Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for January 10

The NHL's Friday schedule includes the Utah Hockey Club taking on the San Jose Sharks.

Before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered, in terms of the most important information about today's NHL betting odds.

Utah Hockey Club vs Sharks Game Info

  • Utah Hockey Club (17-16-7) vs. San Jose Sharks (13-24-6)
  • Date: Friday, January 10, 2025
  • Time: 9:00 PM ET
  • Venue: Delta Center -- Salt Lake City, Utah
  • Coverage: ESPN+

Utah Hockey Club vs Sharks Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
Utah Hockey Club (-245)Sharks (+195)6.5Utah Hockey Club (-1.5)

Utah Hockey Club vs Sharks Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Utah Hockey Club win (68.2%)

Utah Hockey Club vs Sharks Puck Line

  • The Sharks are underdogs by 1.5 goals. The Sharks are -124 to cover the spread, and the Utah Hockey Club are +102.

Utah Hockey Club vs Sharks Over/Under

  • The over/under for Utah Hockey Club-Sharks on January 10 is 6.5. The over is +106, and the under is -130.

Utah Hockey Club vs Sharks Moneyline

  • San Jose is the underdog, +195 on the moneyline, while Utah is a -245 favorite at home.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Subscribe to our newsletter

Want more stories like this?

Sign up to our newsletter to receive the latest news.

Newsletter Signup
Newsletter Signup