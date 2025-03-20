Utah Hockey Club vs Sabres Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for March 20

The Utah Hockey Club are among the NHL squads busy on Thursday, up against the Buffalo Sabres.

Before you place your bet on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NHL moneyline insights you need to know.

Utah Hockey Club vs Sabres Game Info

Utah Hockey Club (30-27-11) vs. Buffalo Sabres (27-33-6)

Date: Thursday, March 20, 2025

Thursday, March 20, 2025 Time: 9 p.m. ET

9 p.m. ET Venue: Delta Center -- Salt Lake City, Utah

Delta Center -- Salt Lake City, Utah Coverage: ESPN+

Utah Hockey Club vs Sabres Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Utah Hockey Club (-172) Sabres (+142) 6.5 Utah Hockey Club (-1.5)

Utah Hockey Club vs Sabres Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Utah Hockey Club win (64.2%)

Utah Hockey Club vs Sabres Puck Line

The Utah Hockey Club are favored by 1.5 goals against the Sabres. The Utah Hockey Club are +140 to cover the spread, while the Sabres are -172.

Utah Hockey Club vs Sabres Over/Under

Utah Hockey Club versus Sabres, on March 20, has an over/under of 6.5, with the over being +112 and the under -138.

Utah Hockey Club vs Sabres Moneyline

The moneyline numbers for Utah Hockey Club vs. Sabres reveal Utah as the favorite (-172) and Buffalo as the underdog (+142) on the road.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!