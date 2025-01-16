FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
NHL

Utah Hockey Club vs Rangers Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for January 16

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

Utah Hockey Club vs Rangers Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for January 16

The NHL schedule on Thursday includes the Utah Hockey Club facing the New York Rangers.

Before you place your bet on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NHL moneyline insights you need to know.

Utah Hockey Club vs Rangers Game Info

  • Utah Hockey Club (18-18-7) vs. New York Rangers (20-20-3)
  • Date: Thursday, January 16, 2025
  • Time: 9:00 PM ET
  • Venue: Delta Center -- Salt Lake City, Utah
  • Coverage: ESPN+

Utah Hockey Club vs Rangers Odds

Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
Utah Hockey Club (-110)Rangers (-110)5.5Utah Hockey Club (-1.5)

Utah Hockey Club vs Rangers Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Utah Hockey Club win (50.7%)

Utah Hockey Club vs Rangers Puck Line

  • The Utah Hockey Club are favored by 1.5 goals. The Utah Hockey Club are +225 to cover the spread, with the Rangers being -290.

Utah Hockey Club vs Rangers Over/Under

  • Utah Hockey Club versus Rangers, on January 16, has an over/under of 5.5, with the over being -140 and the under +114.

Utah Hockey Club vs Rangers Moneyline

  • Looking at the moneyline for Utah Hockey Club-Rangers, Utah is the favorite at -110, and New York is -110 playing on the road.

