Utah Hockey Club vs Flames Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for April 1

The Tuesday schedule in the NHL includes a matchup between the Utah Hockey Club and the Calgary Flames.

Before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered, in terms of the most important info about today's NHL betting odds.

Utah Hockey Club vs Flames Game Info

Utah Hockey Club (33-29-12) vs. Calgary Flames (35-26-12)

Date: Tuesday, April 1, 2025

Tuesday, April 1, 2025 Time: 9 p.m. ET

9 p.m. ET Venue: Delta Center -- Salt Lake City, Utah

Delta Center -- Salt Lake City, Utah Coverage: ESPN+

Utah Hockey Club vs Flames Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Utah Hockey Club (-182) Flames (+150) 5.5 Utah Hockey Club (-1.5)

Utah Hockey Club vs Flames Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Utah Hockey Club win (51.1%)

Utah Hockey Club vs Flames Puck Line

The Flames are underdogs by 1.5 goals on the road against the Utah Hockey Club. The Flames are -164 to cover the spread, and the Utah Hockey Club are +134.

Utah Hockey Club vs Flames Over/Under

Utah Hockey Club versus Flames on April 1 has an over/under of 5.5 goals, with the over -130 and the under +106.

Utah Hockey Club vs Flames Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Flames-Utah Hockey Club, Calgary is the underdog at +150, and Utah is -182 playing at home.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!