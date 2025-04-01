FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
Utah Hockey Club vs Flames Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for April 1

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

Utah Hockey Club vs Flames Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for April 1

The Tuesday schedule in the NHL includes a matchup between the Utah Hockey Club and the Calgary Flames.

Before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered, in terms of the most important info about today's NHL betting odds.

Utah Hockey Club vs Flames Game Info

  • Utah Hockey Club (33-29-12) vs. Calgary Flames (35-26-12)
  • Date: Tuesday, April 1, 2025
  • Time: 9 p.m. ET
  • Venue: Delta Center -- Salt Lake City, Utah
  • Coverage: ESPN+

Utah Hockey Club vs Flames Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
Utah Hockey Club (-182)Flames (+150)5.5Utah Hockey Club (-1.5)

Utah Hockey Club vs Flames Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Utah Hockey Club win (51.1%)

Utah Hockey Club vs Flames Puck Line

  • The Flames are underdogs by 1.5 goals on the road against the Utah Hockey Club. The Flames are -164 to cover the spread, and the Utah Hockey Club are +134.

Utah Hockey Club vs Flames Over/Under

  • Utah Hockey Club versus Flames on April 1 has an over/under of 5.5 goals, with the over -130 and the under +106.

Utah Hockey Club vs Flames Moneyline

  • Looking at the moneyline for Flames-Utah Hockey Club, Calgary is the underdog at +150, and Utah is -182 playing at home.

