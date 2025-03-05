UT Martin vs Tennessee Tech Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for OVC Tournament

The No. 8 seed UT Martin Skyhawks (13-18, 9-11 OVC) and the No. 5 seed Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles (15-16, 10-10 OVC) face off in the OVC tournament Wednesday at Ford Center, tipping off at 7 p.m. ET.

Before you place your bet on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NCAA basketball odds and spreads you need to know.

UT Martin vs. Tennessee Tech Game Info and Odds

Game day: Wednesday, March 5, 2025

Game time: 7 p.m. ET

TV channel: ESPN+

Location: Evansville, Indiana

Arena: Ford Center

UT Martin vs. Tennessee Tech Picks and Prediction

All college basketball win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: UT Martin win (54.6%)

UT Martin is a 0.5-point favorite against Tennessee Tech on Wednesday and the total is set at 142.5 points. Keep reading for a few betting trends and insights if you plan to place a wager on the contest.

UT Martin vs. Tennessee Tech: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

UT Martin is 13-15-0 ATS this season.

Tennessee Tech has compiled a 14-15-0 record against the spread this year.

When the spread is set as 0.5 or more this season, UT Martin (5-8) covers a lower percentage of those games when it is the favorite (38.5%) than Tennessee Tech (9-8) does as the underdog (52.9%).

The Skyhawks have done a better job covering the spread in away games (9-8-0) than they have at home (4-6-0).

The Golden Eagles have performed better against the spread on the road (8-7-0) than at home (6-6-0) this year.

UT Martin has beaten the spread 10 times in 20 conference games.

Against the spread in OVC play, Tennessee Tech is 11-9-0 this year.

UT Martin vs. Tennessee Tech: Moneyline Betting Stats

UT Martin has been the moneyline favorite in 12 games this season and has come away with the win six times (50%) in those contests.

The Skyhawks have a win-loss record of 6-6 when favored by -118 or better by oddsmakers this year.

Tennessee Tech is 6-11 in games it was listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 35.3% of those games).

The Golden Eagles are 6-11 (winning only 35.3% of their games) when playing as a moneyline underdog of -102 or longer.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies UT Martin has a 54.1% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

UT Martin vs. Tennessee Tech Head-to-Head Comparison

UT Martin has a +84 scoring differential, topping opponents by 2.8 points per game. It is putting up 74.5 points per game to rank 163rd in college basketball and is allowing 71.7 per outing to rank 172nd in college basketball.

Tarence Guinyard ranks 175th in college basketball with a team-high 16.2 points per game.

Tennessee Tech has been outscored by 1.9 points per game (posting 72.3 points per game, 233rd in college basketball, while allowing 74.2 per contest, 248th in college basketball) and has a -60 scoring differential.

Jaylon Johnson's team-leading 14.2 points per game rank him 354th in the country.

The Skyhawks win the rebound battle by 4.3 boards on average. They record 36.2 rebounds per game, which ranks 19th in college basketball, while their opponents grab 31.9 per contest.

Vladimer Salaridze's 7.9 rebounds per game lead the Skyhawks and rank 69th in college basketball play.

The Golden Eagles rank 190th in the country at 31.7 rebounds per game. That's 3.3 fewer than the 35.0 their opponents average.

Daniel Egbuniwe paces the team with 6.6 rebounds per game (218th in college basketball).

UT Martin records 93.6 points per 100 possessions (246th in college basketball), while giving up 90.2 points per 100 possessions (102nd in college basketball).

The Golden Eagles average 92.4 points per 100 possessions on offense (274th in college basketball), and give up 94.9 points per 100 possessions (220th in college basketball).

