MLB Props Today: Dodgers, Orioles Bats Can Feast in Friendly Matchups

Top MLB Player Props at a Glance

Adley Rutschman 2+ Hits/Runs/RBI (-140)

Kyle Tucker 2+ Hits/Runs/RBI (-110)

Tatsuya Imai Over 4.5 Strikeouts (-118)

The beauty of baseball is the wide variety of prop markets at your fingertips each day -- from home runs to strikeouts to total bases and much more.

Here are some MLB player props that look appealing via the MLB odds at FanDuel Sportsbook. You can also check out our MLB player news page to stay up to date with lineup news and injuries.as well as our MLB projections.

MLB odds via FanDuel Sportsbook and may change throughout the day after this article is published. All stats come from FanGraphs and Baseball Savant unless noted otherwise.

What are the top MLB home run picks for today?

MLB Prop Bets: MLB Props for Today

Padres at Orioles, 7:06 p.m. ET

Player To Record 2+ Hits + Runs + RBIs Player To Record 2+ Hits + Runs + RBIs Adley Rutschman -140 View more odds in Sportsbook

I'm a big fan of the Baltimore Orioles' offense today in a home date with Griffin Canning.

While Canning has been a little unlucky to post a 6.34 ERA, his ERA estimators still look pretty meh, including a 4.48 expected ERA and 5.03 FIP. He's got a gopher-ball problem, letting up six jacks in 32.2 innings this year -- and all six of those bombs have come to left-handed hitters.

Switch-hitting Adley Rutschman will swing from the left side versus Canning, and the 2019 No. 1 overall pick is putting together the best campaign of his career, producing a career-high .368 wOBA with a 39.1% hard-hit rate (another career high).

He's at his best versus righties (.388 wOBA) and at home (.404 wOBA) -- the exact situation he's in today.

The O's have -113 odds to go over 4.5 runs, and Rutschman can get in on the fun as he'll likely be in the heart of the order, giving him a few viable routes to cashing this prop.

Oh, and the wind is blowing out to right in Baltimore.

Dodgers at White Sox, 7:41 p.m. ET

Player To Record 2+ Hits + Runs + RBIs Player To Record 2+ Hits + Runs + RBIs Kyle Tucker -110 View more odds in Sportsbook

As I just alluded to with Rutschman, the H/R/RBI market is appealing because there are a few paths to success. Heck, the hitter doesn't even need to get a hit. And I like targeting hitters in this market if I think his team's offense could have a big day.

That's the case here with Kyle Tucker as the Los Angeles Dodgers take on lefty Anthony Kay, the owner of a 16.5% K rate and 5.86 expected ERA.

Kay has definitely been tougher on lefties (.237 wOBA) than righties (.390), but I think that is more than baked into Tucker's odds. Plus, Tucker has a long track record of being good against left-handers. For his career, Tucker's wOBA versus lefties (.358) is nearly right in line with his mark against righties (.365).

With the Dodgers listed at -122 odds to go over 4.5 runs and playing on the road, Tucker has a real shot to get five-plus plate appearances, and the good bats around him should help him in the run/RBI departments.

Astros vs. Royals, 8:11 p.m. ET

Tatsuya Imai - Strikeouts Tatsuya Imai Over Jun 13 12:11am UTC More odds in Sportsbook

A big offseason addition for the Houston Astros, Tatsuya Imai didn't start 2026 on a high note. But it appears as if he's starting to figure things out, and I think the K market is underrating him a bit.

Imai allowed at least three earned runs in four of his first five starts. He hasn't done that once across his previous three outings, giving up a total of four runs in that span.

His swing-and-miss output is on the rise, too. He's punched out five and eight over his last two starts, with the eight-K game coming against a solid A's offense last time out in a contest where Imai posted an 18.5% swinging-strike rate.

Albeit in a small sample, Imai has also performed much better on the road (.281 wOBA) than at home (.351).

I think a lot of signs point to Imai having a good outing against the Kansas City Royals.

MLB Prop Bets -- Frequently Asked Questions

What are MLB player prop bets?

MLB player prop bets are wagers on specific statistical outcomes tied to individual players during a game — not on which team wins or loses. You might bet on how many strikeouts a starting pitcher records, whether a shortstop gets a hit, or how many total bases an outfielder accumulates.

Because they are isolated to a single player's performance, props let you apply focused knowledge about matchups, recent form, and ballpark conditions rather than predicting the full game result.

What types of MLB player props are available?

FanDuel offers a wide menu of MLB props. The most common categories include:

Pitcher strikeouts

Batter hits

Home runs

Total bases

RBIs

Stolen bases

Pitcher outs recorded

How do MLB player prop bet odds work?

MLB prop odds use the standard American (moneyline) format. A negative number shows how much you must wager to profit $100. A positive number shows how much a $100 bet returns in profit.

-110 odds — bet $110 to win $100

+130 odds — bet $100 to win $130

-200 odds — bet $200 to win $100

What does "total bases" mean as a prop bet?

The total bases prop counts the bases a batter earns from hits in a single game:

Single = 1 base

Double = 2 bases

Triple = 3 bases

Home run = 4 bases

Walks, hit-by-pitches, and stolen bases do not count. A typical total bases line is set at 1.5 or 2.5. Betting over 1.5 means you need at least a double, or two singles.

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Which player props stand out to you today? Check out FanDuel Sportsbook's MLB odds to see the full menu of options.

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The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author’s advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.