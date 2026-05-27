New Casino Games Spotlight: Immortal Fruits

Step into the club where the beats pump with each spin of the reels on the Immortal Fruits slot. This Nolimit City real money slot has 5x4 reels, perfect for playing for real money at online casinos. You can win across 50 paylines in Immortal Fruits.

The maximum win in this high volatility slot is 2,787x your stake. The RTP is 96.06%, which is great for modern slots. You can place bets from 0.20 to 100 in this game.

As an additional source of fun, this game has stacked wilds. The xWheel, Gamble, and Wheel of Bonus are other features that bring a lot of excitement to the gaming scene. If you want to know how to play Immortal Fruits at FanDuel Casino, you have to keep reading.

How to Play Immortal Fruits

Launching this slot leads you into a disco-themed arena. Before you start spinning, click the menu to see the game information. Tap the coin symbol and choose from 0.20 to 100 to bet. After that, press play. You may also use autoplay for faster playtime and longer uninterrupted gaming sessions. This online slot real money game lets you play from 10 to as many as 1000 autospins.

The xWheel bonus feature at the heart of the gameplay is the main draw. A three-tiered prize wheel bonus is activated when three bonus symbols land on an active payline. The maximum jackpot multiplier payouts for the game are located on the last inner wheel.

For even more chances to win, Immortal Fruits has a gamble feature. Winning combinations on this slot machine are rare but reasonable due to its high volatility. Its highest possible win is 2,787x your initial wager.

Along an activated win line, a winning combination pays out from left to right. Payouts are based on the maximum win for each active win line. Any unfinished game rounds containing wins open to gambling will be closed immediately after 24 hours. All winnings accrued during that round of play will be paid out.

Immortal Fruits Slot Visuals and Sounds

Immortal Fruits’ design is arcade-inspired with colorful retro casino elements. The background glows brightly with deep red lighting and shimmering square patterns. All around the gaming screen, these lighted details create an energetic atmosphere. Metallic blue reel frames surround the main layout with futuristic visual styling.

The reels are white to highlight the symbols. The reel features bright plums, grapes, and cherries. Atop the reels are large multipliers.

Smooth curves and sparkling bolts decorate the cabinet edges. These parts give a sturdy machine-like appearance with subtle futuristic overtones.

The soundtrack has a disco vibe but not the'70s vibe. The bonus game has a funkier beat but is still dub. The game looks like antique casino arcades with their brilliant colours. Modern graphics blend with old-school fruit slots in Immortal Fruits.

Special Features of Immortal Fruits

Modern elements enhance the classic casino ambience in Immortal Fruits. You can see the features of this slot below:

Wild

The Wild in Immortal Fruits is the blue diamond. Any time there are active paylines, the Wild symbol will take the place of regular paying symbols. The wild increases the possibility of forming stronger combinations.

Notably, Wilds appear only on the middle three reels in the main game. Stacks of wilds on middle reels improve matching combinations. During normal base-game spins, these stacked appearances often increase the payout potential.

Bonus Symbols

Only reels 1, 3, and 5 can have these symbols. Landing three bonus symbols activates the slot's xWheel. The xWheel's three progressive prize-wheel tiers boost your odds of winning.

xWheel

The xWheel bonus game consists of three levels. There are ten winning parts on each level's wheel, and each section’s value is multiplied by the stake. When you level up, you get better prizes and a bigger jackpot when you spin the next wheel. With an xWheel feature buy, the RTP shifts to 96.07%.

On an active section, if the wheels come to a stop, you'll win. Then, that section will likewise be deactivated. xWheel comes to a stop when it hits a deactivated area or when you win the jackpot. The jackpot payouts are 100x, 250x, or 2500x wager. You can cash out all your winnings in the bonus round.

Gamble

If you want to maximize the RTP when playing, the best bet is the Gamble 50/50. With this feature, you get to double your wins if you win or lose. If you win in the bonus round, you can gamble.

Wheel of Bonus

Put your winnings from Wheel of Bonus on the line in an attempt to win the xWheel feature. You can also lose them all. So long as the wins don't go over 75x the bet, you can use the Wheel of Bonus. The feature's average payout determines the Wheel of Bonus's likelihood. To win the Wheel of Bonus, the arrow must land in the colored region.

Is Immortal Fruits a Good Slot?

Immortal Fruits is a stunning mashup of retro fruit gameplay with modern online slot mechanics. The Immortal Fruits slot is the studio's modern shot on the traditional fruit machine. You can expect a classy, party-hard ambience and exciting returns.

The exhilarating features and classic fruit theme of this slot puts you in a winning mood. The xWheel’s three jackpots, wilds, and gamble deliver a captivating ride. The xWheel feature remains the strongest highlight in this online slot real money game. Its tiered design creates suspense while offering higher prizes at each stage.

Due to its volatility, Immortal Fruits suits risk-takers. Higher rewards are likely, although wins are rare. This game appeals to fruit-themed slot fans who appreciate modern mechanics. Play Immortal Fruits at FanDuel Casino for a retro casino experience.

FAQ

What is the RTP of Immortal Fruits?

The RTP of the Immortal Fruits slot is 96.06%. It only rises to 96.07% during the xWheel feature.

Can I play Immortal Fruits for real money?

Yes. To play slots for real money, spin Immortal Fruits at FanDuel Casino.

What triggers the xWheel bonus feature?

Landing three Bonus symbols activates the xWheel feature and its progressive reward levels.

What is the maximum win available?

You can win 2,787x your stake in Immortal Fruits.

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