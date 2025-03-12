USC vs Rutgers Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Big Ten Tournament

The No. 14 seed USC Trojans (15-16, 7-13 Big Ten) will play the No. 11 seed Rutgers Scarlet Knights (15-16, 8-12 Big Ten) in the Big Ten tournament Wednesday at Gainbridge Fieldhouse, beginning at 8:30 p.m. ET.

USC vs. Rutgers Game Info and Odds

Game day: Wednesday, March 12, 2025

Wednesday, March 12, 2025 Game time: 8:30 p.m. ET

8:30 p.m. ET TV channel: Peacock

Peacock Location: Indianapolis, Indiana

Indianapolis, Indiana Arena: Gainbridge Fieldhouse

USC vs. Rutgers Picks and Prediction

Prediction: USC win (53.4%)

Read these betting trends and insights before you bet on Wednesday's USC-Rutgers spread (USC -1.5) or over/under (153.5 points).

USC vs. Rutgers: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

USC has won 12 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover 19 times.

Rutgers has covered 14 times in 31 chances against the spread this season.

USC and Rutgers cover the same percentage of spreads this year (50%) when the spread conditions of the game are equal to or greater than Wednesday's line (Trojans as favorites by 1.5 or more and Scarlet Knights as underdogs by 1.5 or more).

At home, the Trojans sport a better record against the spread (8-11-0) compared to their ATS record in away games (4-6-0).

In 2024-25 against the spread, the Scarlet Knights have a better winning percentage at home (.533, 8-7-0 record) than on the road (.364, 4-7-0).

Against the spread, in conference games, USC is 8-12-0 this year.

Rutgers' Big Ten record against the spread is 10-10-0.

USC vs. Rutgers: Moneyline Betting Stats

USC has come away with 11 wins in the 14 contests it has been listed as the moneyline favorite in this season.

This year, the Trojans have won 11 of 14 games when listed as at least -110 or better on the moneyline.

Rutgers has put together a 5-12 record in games it was listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 29.4% of those games).

In games they have played as a moneyline underdog with odds of -110 or longer, the Scarlet Knights have a 5-12 record (winning only 29.4% of their games).

The moneyline set for this matchup implies USC has a 52.4% chance of walking away with the win.

USC vs. Rutgers Head-to-Head Comparison

USC has a +43 scoring differential, topping opponents by 1.4 points per game. It is putting up 76.4 points per game to rank 107th in college basketball and is giving up 75.0 per outing to rank 272nd in college basketball.

Desmond Claude leads USC, putting up 15.8 points per game (194th in the country).

Rutgers puts up 76.6 points per game (102nd in college basketball) while giving up 76.9 per outing (313th in college basketball). It has a -9 scoring differential.

Dylan Harper leads Rutgers, recording 19.2 points per game (35th in college basketball).

The 28.5 rebounds per game the Trojans average rank 335th in college basketball. Their opponents grab 28.8 per outing.

Saint Thomas' 5.8 rebounds per game lead the Trojans and rank 367th in college basketball play.

The Scarlet Knights grab 31.9 rebounds per game (185th in college basketball), compared to the 32.8 of their opponents.

Ace Bailey's 7.2 rebounds per game lead the Scarlet Knights and rank 140th in the country.

USC's 99.9 points per 100 possessions on offense rank 82nd in college basketball, and the 98.1 points it allows per 100 possessions rank 305th in college basketball.

The Scarlet Knights average 96.2 points per 100 possessions on offense (166th in college basketball), and give up 96.5 points per 100 possessions (269th in college basketball).

