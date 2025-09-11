USC vs Purdue Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Week 3 2025

On Saturday in college football, the USC Trojans are up against the Purdue Boilermakers.

USC vs Purdue Odds & Spread

Moneyline: USC: (-1695) | Purdue: (+890)

USC: (-1695) | Purdue: (+890) Spread: USC: -21.5 (-102) | Purdue: +21.5 (-120)

USC: -21.5 (-102) | Purdue: +21.5 (-120) Total: 58.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

USC vs Purdue Betting Trends

USC hasn't lost a game against the spread this year.

USC has yet to lose ATS (2-0) as a 21.5-point favorite or greater this year.

USC has had two games (out of two) hit the over this year.

Purdue has but one win versus the spread this year.

No Purdue game has hit the over this year.

USC vs Purdue Prediction & Pick

All college football win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Trojans win (96.1%)

USC vs Purdue Point Spread

Purdue is listed as an underdog by 21.5 points (-120 odds), and USC, the favorite, is -102 to cover.

USC vs Purdue Over/Under

An over/under of 58.5 has been set for USC-Purdue on Sept. 13, with the over being -110 and the under -110.

USC vs Purdue Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for USC-Purdue, USC is the favorite at -1695, and Purdue is +890.

USC vs. Purdue Points Insights

Point Scored (PG) Points Scored CFB Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed CFB Rank Average Total Total Games USC 66.0 1 16.5 56 61.0 2 Purdue 32.5 53 8.5 15 50.0 2

USC vs. Purdue Game Info

Game day: Saturday, September 13, 2025

Saturday, September 13, 2025 Game time: 3:30 p.m. ET

3:30 p.m. ET TV channel: CBS

CBS Location: West Lafayette, Indiana

West Lafayette, Indiana Stadium: Ross-Ade Stadium

