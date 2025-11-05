USC vs Northwestern Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Week 11 2025

The USC Trojans versus the Northwestern Wildcats is on the college football schedule for Friday.

USC vs Northwestern Odds & Spread

Moneyline: USC: (-649) | Northwestern: (+480)

USC: (-649) | Northwestern: (+480) Spread: USC: -14.5 (-106) | Northwestern: +14.5 (-114)

USC: -14.5 (-106) | Northwestern: +14.5 (-114) Total: 50.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

USC vs Northwestern Betting Trends

USC has four wins in eight games against the spread this year.

As at least a 14.5-point favorite, USC has two wins ATS (2-2).

Out of eight USC games so far this season, four have hit the over.

Northwestern has six wins in eight contests against the spread this season.

Northwestern is unbeaten ATS (2-0) as a 14.5-point underdog or greater this season.

Two Northwestern games (of eight) have gone over the point total this season.

USC vs Northwestern Prediction & Pick

All college football win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Trojans win (87.1%)

USC vs Northwestern Point Spread

Northwestern is the underdog by 14.5 points against USC. Northwestern is -106 to cover the spread, and USC is -114.

USC vs Northwestern Over/Under

A combined point total of 50.5 has been set for USC-Northwestern on Nov. 7, with the over at -110 and the under at -110.

USC vs Northwestern Moneyline

Northwestern is the underdog, +480 on the moneyline, while USC is a -649 favorite.

USC vs. Northwestern Points Insights

Point Scored (PG) Points Scored CFB Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed CFB Rank Average Total Total Games USC 39.8 18 22.4 41 59.4 8 Northwestern 22.5 107 16.8 12 46.4 8

USC vs. Northwestern Game Info

Game day: Friday, November 7, 2025

Friday, November 7, 2025 Game time: 9 p.m. ET

9 p.m. ET TV channel: FOX

FOX Location: Los Angeles, California

Los Angeles, California Stadium: Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum

