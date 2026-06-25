USA vs. Turkey World Cup Prediction for Tomorrow: Picks, Best Bets and Props (June 25)

USA vs. Turkey Picks in Summary

Draw (+300)

The 2026 World Cup group stage continues today as we are now into the final round of the group stage.

At 10 p.m. ET, the United States faces Turkey.

Using FanDuel Sportsbook's World Cup odds as a guide, what are the best bets for this matchup?

Betting odds are from FanDuel Sportsbook's World Cup odds and are subject to change after this article is published.

World Cup Predictions Today: USA vs. Turkey

The Americans have clinched first place in the group while Turkey have been eliminated. Neither team has much to play for outside of pride, and I like these draw odds.

Turkey has been one of the most disappointing teams at this World Cup. They were expected to be a real threat to top the group but have zero points and no goals through two matches. While there's a chance that leads to a lifeless showing for them in this match, I lean the other way and am expecting Turkey to be desperate to put forth a better display.

On the US side, they're likely to sit some key cogs and players on a yellow, which may result in the Americans taking their foot off the gas. Plus, for as high as the vibes are for the US with six points through two matches, there were some worrying signs versus a bleh Australia side as the USMNT put only two shots on target despite loads of possession.

I'm tempted to back Turkey to win or draw in the double-chance market (-120), but I prefer to roll the dice on these +300 draw odds.

How to bet on the 2026 World Cup.

World Cup FAQ

What are three-way odds in soccer?

Unlike traditional moneyline betting in American sports, soccer uses three-way odds. You're betting on one of three outcomes: Home Team win, Away Team Win or a Draw. This is the fundamental difference from NFL or NBA lines. The draw exists because soccer matches can end in ties. Three-way odds account for this possibility.

When does the US play in the 2026 World Cup?

The Americans already played Paraguay and Australia. Their last group match comes versus Turkey (June 25th).

When is the 2026 World Cup Final?

The final is scheduled for July 19 at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

Who is the favorite to win the 2026 World Cup?

Spain leads the betting board at +450 odds to win the World Cup, per FanDuel Sportsbook's World Cup odds, followed by France at +500 and England at +700.

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Which World Cup bets stand out to you? Check out FanDuel Sportsbook's World Cup odds to see the full menu of options.

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The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.