Czechia vs Mexico Lineups & Formations Confirmed: Predictions for World Cup 2026 Group A

Czechia vs Mexico Confirmed Lineups & Formations — World Cup 2026 Group A 📋 🏟️ TONIGHT 9:00 PM ET · ESTADIO AZTECA · MEXICO CITY · FOX / TELEMUNDO · HIGH ALTITUDE 2,240M FIFA World Cup 2026 · Group A · Matchday 3 · Confirmed Lineups & Formations Czechia vs Mexico: Confirmed Lineups & Formations ✅ Ochoa CONFIRMED GK · Mexico 4-3-3 (rotating) · Schick (c) leads · Soucek STARTS · ❌ Juráček OUT · Mora 17yr debut · S. Giménez ST · Czechia 3-4-3 full strength Wednesday June 24, 2026 · Betting odds via FanDuel Sportsbook · Must be 21+ 🇨🇿 Czechia ML · FD +270 Draw +280 · Under 2.5 CBS Green Giménez +205 · Schick +265 anytime · FanDuel Sportsbook 🇲🇽 Mexico ML · FD -110 ✅ CONFIRMED — GUILLERMO OCHOA (40 · 148 CAPS) STARTS TONIGHT · FAREWELL WC · ESPN SUTCLIFFE Ochoa confirmed by ESPN's Tom Sutcliffe. The legendary 40-year-old plays his final World Cup match at the Azteca. Mexico XI (4-3-3): Ochoa; Sánchez, Reyes, Álvarez, Gallardo; Fidalgo, Romo, Mora; Alvarado, Giménez, Huerta. Czechia (3-4-3): Kovář; Holešč, Hranáč, Krejčí; Coufal, Souček, Darida, Sojka; Šulc, Provod; Schick (c). Group A Stakes · Matchday 3 🇲🇽 Mexico · 6pts · GROUP WINNERS ✅ · Rotating tonight 1st 🇨🇿 Czechia · 1pt · MUST WIN · Full strength · Schick (c) all 90 3rd 🇨🇿 Czechia — Predicted Starting XI (3-4-3) 3-4-3 SI confirmed · Full strength · MUST WIN ❌ Juráček OUT (muscle) · Sojka LWB ✅ Souček STARTS (SI confirmed) ATTACK → ŠULC / HLOZEK LW SCHICK (c) ⭐ ST · 26 intl G · +265 FD PROVOD / ŠULC RW COUFAL ⭐ RWB · 7 WC corners SOUČEK ✅ CM · 17 intl G · PK taker DARIDA CM SOJKA ⚠️ LWB · for Juráček❌ HOLEŠČ CB HRANÁČ CB KREJČÍ ⚠️YC CB · YC risk KOVÁŘ GK · Bayer Leverkusen Set pieces: Coufal 7 WC corners → Souček aerial · Souček PK taker · ❌ Juráček OUT · ⚠️ Krejčí YC risk 🇨🇿 Czechia Bench Staněk GK Chaloupek CB Zima CB Zelený WB Cerv CM Provod W Chory FW Kuchta FW Chytil FW ❌ Juráček OUT 🇨🇿 Key Team News Patrik Schick (c) · ST · Bayer Leverkusen — Captain. 26 international goals, 0 WC goals. Czechia's focal point all 90 minutes. FD anytime +265. ✅ Tomáš Souček STARTS (SI confirmed) · CM · West Ham — 17 international goals from CM. Primary aerial target for Coufal's 7 WC corners. PK taker. ❌ David Juráček OUT (muscle) — Sojka fills LWB. Experience drop-off on Czechia's left. ⚠️ Ladislav Krejčí · CB — One yellow card. Suspension risk tonight. 🇲🇽 Mexico — Confirmed/Predicted XI (4-3-3, Rotating) 4-3-3 SI / ESPN / CBS ✅ Ochoa GK (ESPN Sutcliffe) GROUP WINNERS · Wholesale rotation ROTATING ALVARADO LW S. GIMÉNEZ ⭐ ST · Milan · +205 FD HUERTA RW MORA 🔥 AM · 17yr debut · +340 FIDALGO/ROMO CM VARGAS/LIRA CM SÁNCHEZ RB ÁLVAREZ CB REYES CB GALLARDO LB OCHOA ✅ GK · 40yrs · 148 caps · CONFIRMED ✅ Ochoa confirmed ESPN · Mexico GROUP WINNERS · 6pts · 0 WC goals conceded 🇲🇽 Mexico Bench Rangel GK R. Jiménez FW ⭐ Quiñones FW ⭐ Álvarez DM Montes CB Vásquez CB Vega FW Gutiérrez FW 🇲🇽 Key Team News ✅ Guillermo Ochoa · GK · 40yrs · 148 caps — CONFIRMED — His farewell at the Azteca. Six World Cups. An icon for Mexico. 🔥 Gilberto Mora · AM · 17yrs — FIRST WC START — SI confirms him at no.10. Racing Post: "the gifted Tijuana tearaway can make an impact." FD anytime +340. ⭐ Santiago Giménez · ST · AC Milan — confirmed — 30 goals last season. FD anytime +205. ⚔️ Tactical Overview · 3-4-3 vs 4-3-3 · Altitude 2,240m Czechia 3-4-3: Schick as focal point, Coufal bombing forward from RWB delivering corners to Souček's aerial threat. 62.1% of their xG from set pieces. Attack from minute one all 90. Mexico 4-3-3 (rotation): Ochoa's farewell. Mora's creative debut at no.10. S. Giménez leads the counter-attack. CBS Green: Under 2.5 goals is the primary bet — 3 of 4 Group A games have gone under at altitude. 💰 Key Bets — FanDuel Sportsbook Under 2.5 Goals — CBS Green primary · altitude · group avg 2.0 goals Check FD Draw +280 — Mexico rotating · 0-0 or 1-1 · Covers/Yahoo primary +280 S. Giménez anytime +205 · confirmed ST · Milan · $10→$30.50 +205 Schick anytime +265 · confirmed captain · 26 intl G · 0 WC G · attack all 90 · $10→$36.50 +265 FanDuel Sportsbook · World Cup 2026 Group A · Czechia vs Mexico · 9PM ET · Estadio Azteca Bet Czechia vs Mexico Tonight Mexico -110 · Draw +280 · Czechia +270 · Giménez +205 · Schick +265 Bet Now All odds via FanDuel Sportsbook · ✅ Ochoa confirmed ESPN Sutcliffe · Czechia 3-4-3 SI confirmed · ❌ Juráček OUT · ✅ Souček starts SI · Mexico rotation SI/ESPN/CBS · Mexico -110 / Draw +280 / Czechia +270 FD · Under 2.5 CBS Green primary · Must be 21+

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