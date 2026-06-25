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Czechia vs Mexico Lineups & Formations Confirmed: Predictions for World Cup 2026 Group A

Chris Beck
Chris Beck

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Czechia vs Mexico Lineups & Formations Confirmed: Predictions for World Cup 2026 Group A
Czechia vs Mexico Confirmed Lineups & Formations — World Cup 2026 Group A
📋
🏟️ TONIGHT 9:00 PM ET · ESTADIO AZTECA · MEXICO CITY · FOX / TELEMUNDO · HIGH ALTITUDE 2,240M
FIFA World Cup 2026 · Group A · Matchday 3 · Confirmed Lineups & Formations

Czechia vs Mexico: Confirmed Lineups & Formations

✅ Ochoa CONFIRMED GK · Mexico 4-3-3 (rotating) · Schick (c) leads · Soucek STARTS · ❌ Juráček OUT · Mora 17yr debut · S. Giménez ST · Czechia 3-4-3 full strength

Wednesday June 24, 2026 · Betting odds via FanDuel Sportsbook · Must be 21+
🇨🇿
Czechia ML · FD
+270
Draw +280 · Under 2.5 CBS Green
Giménez +205 · Schick +265
anytime · FanDuel Sportsbook
🇲🇽
Mexico ML · FD
-110
✅ CONFIRMED — GUILLERMO OCHOA (40 · 148 CAPS) STARTS TONIGHT · FAREWELL WC · ESPN SUTCLIFFE
Ochoa confirmed by ESPN's Tom Sutcliffe. The legendary 40-year-old plays his final World Cup match at the Azteca. Mexico XI (4-3-3): Ochoa; Sánchez, Reyes, Álvarez, Gallardo; Fidalgo, Romo, Mora; Alvarado, Giménez, Huerta. Czechia (3-4-3): Kovář; Holešč, Hranáč, Krejčí; Coufal, Souček, Darida, Sojka; Šulc, Provod; Schick (c).
Group A Stakes · Matchday 3
🇲🇽 Mexico · 6pts · GROUP WINNERS ✅ · Rotating tonight
1st
🇨🇿 Czechia · 1pt · MUST WIN · Full strength · Schick (c) all 90
3rd

🇨🇿 Czechia — Predicted Starting XI (3-4-3)

3-4-3 SI confirmed · Full strength · MUST WIN ❌ Juráček OUT (muscle) · Sojka LWB ✅ Souček STARTS (SI confirmed)
ATTACK →
ŠULC / HLOZEK
LW
SCHICK (c) ⭐
ST · 26 intl G · +265 FD
PROVOD / ŠULC
RW
COUFAL ⭐
RWB · 7 WC corners
SOUČEK ✅
CM · 17 intl G · PK taker
DARIDA
CM
SOJKA ⚠️
LWB · for Juráček❌
HOLEŠČ
CB
HRANÁČ
CB
KREJČÍ ⚠️YC
CB · YC risk
KOVÁŘ
GK · Bayer Leverkusen
Set pieces: Coufal 7 WC corners → Souček aerial · Souček PK taker · ❌ Juráček OUT · ⚠️ Krejčí YC risk
🇨🇿 Czechia Bench
Staněk GKChaloupek CBZima CBZelený WBCerv CMProvod WChory FWKuchta FWChytil FW❌ Juráček OUT
🇨🇿 Key Team News
Patrik Schick (c) · ST · Bayer Leverkusen — Captain. 26 international goals, 0 WC goals. Czechia's focal point all 90 minutes. FD anytime +265.
✅ Tomáš Souček STARTS (SI confirmed) · CM · West Ham — 17 international goals from CM. Primary aerial target for Coufal's 7 WC corners. PK taker.
❌ David Juráček OUT (muscle) — Sojka fills LWB. Experience drop-off on Czechia's left.
⚠️ Ladislav Krejčí · CB — One yellow card. Suspension risk tonight.

🇲🇽 Mexico — Confirmed/Predicted XI (4-3-3, Rotating)

4-3-3 SI / ESPN / CBS ✅ Ochoa GK (ESPN Sutcliffe) GROUP WINNERS · Wholesale rotation
ROTATING
ALVARADO
LW
S. GIMÉNEZ ⭐
ST · Milan · +205 FD
HUERTA
RW
MORA 🔥
AM · 17yr debut · +340
FIDALGO/ROMO
CM
VARGAS/LIRA
CM
SÁNCHEZ
RB
ÁLVAREZ
CB
REYES
CB
GALLARDO
LB
OCHOA ✅
GK · 40yrs · 148 caps · CONFIRMED
✅ Ochoa confirmed ESPN · Mexico GROUP WINNERS · 6pts · 0 WC goals conceded
🇲🇽 Mexico Bench
Rangel GKR. Jiménez FW ⭐Quiñones FW ⭐Álvarez DMMontes CBVásquez CBVega FWGutiérrez FW
🇲🇽 Key Team News
✅ Guillermo Ochoa · GK · 40yrs · 148 caps — CONFIRMED — His farewell at the Azteca. Six World Cups. An icon for Mexico.
🔥 Gilberto Mora · AM · 17yrs — FIRST WC START — SI confirms him at no.10. Racing Post: "the gifted Tijuana tearaway can make an impact." FD anytime +340.
⭐ Santiago Giménez · ST · AC Milan — confirmed — 30 goals last season. FD anytime +205.
⚔️ Tactical Overview · 3-4-3 vs 4-3-3 · Altitude 2,240m

Czechia 3-4-3: Schick as focal point, Coufal bombing forward from RWB delivering corners to Souček's aerial threat. 62.1% of their xG from set pieces. Attack from minute one all 90.

Mexico 4-3-3 (rotation): Ochoa's farewell. Mora's creative debut at no.10. S. Giménez leads the counter-attack. CBS Green: Under 2.5 goals is the primary bet — 3 of 4 Group A games have gone under at altitude.

💰 Key Bets — FanDuel Sportsbook
Under 2.5 Goals — CBS Green primary · altitude · group avg 2.0 goals
Check FD
Draw +280 — Mexico rotating · 0-0 or 1-1 · Covers/Yahoo primary
+280
S. Giménez anytime +205 · confirmed ST · Milan · $10→$30.50
+205
Schick anytime +265 · confirmed captain · 26 intl G · 0 WC G · attack all 90 · $10→$36.50
+265
FanDuel Sportsbook · World Cup 2026 Group A · Czechia vs Mexico · 9PM ET · Estadio Azteca
Bet Czechia vs Mexico Tonight
Mexico -110 · Draw +280 · Czechia +270 · Giménez +205 · Schick +265
Bet Now

All odds via FanDuel Sportsbook · ✅ Ochoa confirmed ESPN Sutcliffe · Czechia 3-4-3 SI confirmed · ❌ Juráček OUT · ✅ Souček starts SI · Mexico rotation SI/ESPN/CBS · Mexico -110 / Draw +280 / Czechia +270 FD · Under 2.5 CBS Green primary · Must be 21+

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The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.

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