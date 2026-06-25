Czechia vs Mexico Lineups & Formations Confirmed: Predictions for World Cup 2026 Group A

Ochoa confirmed by ESPN's Tom Sutcliffe. The legendary 40-year-old plays his final World Cup match at the Azteca. Mexico XI (4-3-3): Ochoa; Sánchez, Reyes, Álvarez, Gallardo; Fidalgo, Romo, Mora; Alvarado, Giménez, Huerta. Czechia (3-4-3): Kovář; Holešč, Hranáč, Krejčí; Coufal, Souček, Darida, Sojka; Šulc, Provod; Schick (c).
✅ Guillermo Ochoa · GK · 40yrs · 148 caps — CONFIRMED — His farewell at the Azteca. Six World Cups. An icon for Mexico.
🔥 Gilberto Mora · AM · 17yrs — FIRST WC START — SI confirms him at no.10. Racing Post: "the gifted Tijuana tearaway can make an impact." FD anytime +340.
⭐ Santiago Giménez · ST · AC Milan — confirmed — 30 goals last season. FD anytime +205.
⚔️ Tactical Overview · 3-4-3 vs 4-3-3 · Altitude 2,240m
Czechia 3-4-3: Schick as focal point, Coufal bombing forward from RWB delivering corners to Souček's aerial threat. 62.1% of their xG from set pieces. Attack from minute one all 90.
Mexico 4-3-3 (rotation): Ochoa's farewell. Mora's creative debut at no.10. S. Giménez leads the counter-attack. CBS Green: Under 2.5 goals is the primary bet — 3 of 4 Group A games have gone under at altitude.
💰 Key Bets — FanDuel Sportsbook
Under 2.5 Goals — CBS Green primary · altitude · group avg 2.0 goals
All odds via FanDuel Sportsbook · ✅ Ochoa confirmed ESPN Sutcliffe · Czechia 3-4-3 SI confirmed · ❌ Juráček OUT · ✅ Souček starts SI · Mexico rotation SI/ESPN/CBS · Mexico -110 / Draw +280 / Czechia +270 FD · Under 2.5 CBS Green primary · Must be 21+
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