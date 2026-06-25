South Africa vs South Korea Lineups & Formations Confirmed: Predictions World Cup 2026

🇰🇷 Key Team News

🚨 Son Heung-min — NOT STARTING (benched · check FD odds) — Hong rests him with a draw enough. Son expected from the bench in the second half when South Africa push for a goal. His anytime price (+150 FOX FD) should lengthen — check FD live now.

Oh Hyeon-gyu · ST — CONFIRMED STARTER — Scored in WC 2-1 win over Czechia. FD anytime +380.

Hwang Hee-chan · AM · CONFIRMED STARTER — Wolves. Direct pressing attacker. FD anytime ~+380.

Lee Kang-in · AM · CONFIRMED STARTER — PSG, 4 WC corners. FD anytime +270.

Kim Min-jae (c) · CB · Bayern Munich — CONFIRMED CAPTAIN — Captains in Son's absence. World-class CB. FD anytime +425 (Hwang In-beom — also confirmed CM starter — is the value scorer bet).