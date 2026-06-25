South Africa vs South Korea Lineups & Formations Confirmed: Predictions World Cup 2026

South Africa vs South Korea Confirmed Lineups & Formations — World Cup 2026 Group A
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🏟️ TONIGHT 9:00 PM ET · ESTADIO BBVA · MONTERREY MEXICO · FS1 / TELEMUNDO · FIRST EVER MEETING
FIFA World Cup 2026 · Group A · Matchday 3 · Confirmed Lineups & Formations
South Africa vs South Korea: Confirmed Lineups & Formations
🚨 SON NOT STARTING (rested · bench) · Oh Hyeon-gyu ST · Kim Min-jae captain · Hwang Hee-chan starts · ❌ Mokoena SUSP · ❌ Zwane SUSP · ✅ Sithole RETURNS · Makgopa ST for South Africa
Wednesday June 24, 2026 · All betting odds via FanDuel Sportsbook · Must be 21+
🇿🇦
South Africa ML · FD
+470
🚨 Son benched · Oh starts · Kim MJ captain
Check FD Son odds — off bench
S.Korea -160 · -1.5 +195 FOX FD
🇰🇷
South Korea ML · FD
-160
🚨 SON HEUNG-MIN NOT STARTING · OH HYEON-GYU LEADS LINE · KIM MIN-JAE CAPTAINS · SON EXPECTED 2ND HALF SUB
Confirmed by World Soccer Talk / BuliNews. Hong Myung-bo rests his captain — a draw is all they need. Son has 1.01 xG over 2 WC games. His anytime price (+150 FOX FD) will lengthen off the bench — check FD live. Oh Hyeon-gyu (scored vs Czechia WC) leads the line. Hwang Hee-chan and Lee Kang-in start as the attacking pair behind him.
❌ Mokoena SUSP · ❌ Zwane SUSP · ✅ Sithole returns · Makgopa STARTS ST
Group A Stakes · Matchday 3 · First-ever meeting
🇰🇷 South Korea · 3pts · DRAW = R16 · Son rested · Oh Hyeon-gyu starts
2nd
🇿🇦 South Africa · 1pt · MUST WIN · ❌ Mokoena + Zwane SUSP · Makgopa ST
3rd
🇿🇦 South Africa — ✅ CONFIRMED XI (4-4-2 / 4-2-3-1)
4-4-2 / 4-2-3-1✅ CONFIRMED · World Soccer Talk❌ Mokoena · ❌ Zwane SUSPMakgopa ST · Sithole returns
❌ Mokoena ❌ Zwane
MAKGOPA ⭐
ST · Confirmed
APPOLLIS ⭐
LW · PK taker
MOFOKENG
AM
MASEKO
RW
SITHOLE ✅
CM · returns
MBATHA
CM
MUDAU
RB
MBOKAZI
CB
OKON
CB
MODIBA
LB
R. WILLIAMS (c)
GK · Mamelodi Sundowns
✅ CONFIRMED · ❌ Mokoena · ❌ Zwane SUSP · ✅ Sithole returns · Makgopa ST · PK: Appollis
✅ Sithole RETURNS · Makgopa STARTS ST — Confirmed vs expected Foster/Rayners. Appollis is new PK taker and takes 4 WC corners.
🇰🇷 South Korea — ✅ CONFIRMED XI (3-4-2-1)
🚨 CONFIRMED: SON HEUNG-MIN NOT IN STARTING XI — RESTED WITH DRAW ENOUGH
Oh Hyeon-gyu starts at CF. Hwang Hee-chan and Lee Kang-in are the attacking pair. Son expected 2nd half. Check FD for updated Son anytime odds — will be longer than +150 off the bench.
3-4-2-1✅ CONFIRMED · BuliNews / World Soccer Talk🚨 Son NOT startingKim Min-jae captain · Oh Hyeon-gyu ST
🚨 SON BENCHED
OH HYEON-GYU ⭐
ST · scored vs CZE WC
HWANG HC ⭐
AM · Wolves
LEE KANG-IN ⭐
AM · PSG · 4 corners
SEOL YW
LWB
HWANG IB ⭐
CM · scored WC
PAIK SH
CM
LEE TAE-SEOK
RWB
LEE HAN-BEOM ⚠️
CB · YC risk
KIM MIN-JAE (c) ⭐
CB · Bayern · Captain
LEE GI-HYUK
CB
KIM SEUNG-GYU
GK · Confirmed
✅ CONFIRMED · 🚨 Son NOT starting · Oh Hyeon-gyu ST · Kim Min-jae captain · Lee Kang-in 4 corners
🇰🇷 South Korea Bench
🚨 SON HEUNG-MIN (bench)Lee Jae-sung AM ⭐Kim Moon-hwan WBYang Hyun-jun FWBae Jun-ho FWLee Dong-gyeong MFJo Hyeon-woo GK
🇰🇷 Key Team News
🚨 Son Heung-min — NOT STARTING (benched · check FD odds) — Hong rests him with a draw enough. Son expected from the bench in the second half when South Africa push for a goal. His anytime price (+150 FOX FD) should lengthen — check FD live now.
Oh Hyeon-gyu · ST — CONFIRMED STARTER — Scored in WC 2-1 win over Czechia. FD anytime +380.
Hwang Hee-chan · AM · CONFIRMED STARTER — Wolves. Direct pressing attacker. FD anytime ~+380.
Lee Kang-in · AM · CONFIRMED STARTER — PSG, 4 WC corners. FD anytime +270.
Kim Min-jae (c) · CB · Bayern Munich — CONFIRMED CAPTAIN — Captains in Son's absence. World-class CB. FD anytime +425 (Hwang In-beom — also confirmed CM starter — is the value scorer bet).
⚔️ Tactical Overview with Confirmed XIs
South Africa (4-4-2 depleted): Makgopa leads the line (direct, pacey — harder for Kim Min-jae aerially than Foster). Appollis and Maseko provide width. Sithole fills Mokoena's role at significantly lower quality. South Africa attacks all 90 but lack the technical quality to break down South Korea's three-CB system. Their best chance is a set piece or a Appollis individual moment.
South Korea (3-4-2-1 managed rotation): Son rested — but Oh scored in WC opener and Hwang Hee-chan provides intensity. Lee Kang-in orchestrates. South Korea knows a draw qualifies and may manage conservatively, then release Son late. Without Mokoena tracking their runs, every South Korea midfielder has more space in behind. Son arriving off the bench at ~60-70 mins vs a tiring South Africa could be the decisive moment.
💰 Updated Bets with Confirmed XIs — FanDuel Sportsbook
🚨 Son anytime — check FD LIVE · was +150 · now off bench · price should lengthen significantly
Live FD
S.Korea -1.5 +195 — FOX FD · Mokoena susp · Oh scored WC · class gap confirmed · $10→$29.50
All odds via FanDuel Sportsbook · 🚨 Son NOT starting confirmed BuliNews/World Soccer Talk · South Africa XI confirmed World Soccer Talk: Williams Mudau Mbokazi Okon Modiba Sithole Mbatha Maseko Mofokeng Appollis Makgopa · South Korea XI confirmed BuliNews: Kim SG Lee HB Kim MJ Lee GH Seol Hwang IB Paik Lee TS Kang-in Hwang HC Oh · ❌ Mokoena + Zwane SUSP · ✅ Sithole returns · S.Korea -160 / Draw +290 / South Africa +470 FD · Son +150 anytime FOX FD (OFF BENCH — check live FD price) · Must be 21+
The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.
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