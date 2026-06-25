South Africa vs South Korea Prediction: Who Will Score The First Goal Tonight World Cup?

Without Mokoena tracking his runs, Son Heung-min (+550 FGS) operates with maximum freedom in behind South Africa's defence. 44% anytime probability. 56 international goals. Zero WC goals this tournament. He is due, and tonight he has no dedicated tracker.

🥇 FGS vs Anytime — Son at +550 Explained

Son is +150 anytime (FOX FD confirmed) and +550 FGS — a 3.7× premium that's slightly above the typical 2.5-3× average, which actually represents mild value given the specific structure of this game. South Korea's game plan (needing only a draw) is to absorb and counter-attack. When they score, it often comes from a single decisive transition — and Son is the man on the end of it. South Africa MUST attack, creating the spaces he exploits in behind. Racing Post: "Son will be a constant thorn as he hunts a goal in a third different World Cup." Sports Interaction explicitly backs Lyle Foster as South Africa's FGS vehicle (~+1900).

⭐ Primary Pick: Son Heung-min +550

⭐ ESPN FD +550 · ANYTIME +150 FOX FD · 56 INTL GOALS · 44% ANYTIME PROB · 0 WC GOALS · NO MOKOENA Son Heung-min · FW · LAFC · South Korea (c) ESPN FD +550 FGS · anytime +150 FOX FD confirmed · 56 intl goals · 0 WC goals · $10→$65 First Goal FD +550 $10→$65 ESPN confirms Son at +550 FGS (anytime +150 FOX FD confirmed). WhoScored: 44% scoring probability — highest of any player in the match. Dimers: 37.8% anytime. 56 international goals in 144 caps. Zero WC goals this tournament. Racing Post: "Son will be a constant thorn as he hunts a goal in a third different World Cup." Without Mokoena tracking his diagonal runs, Son has maximum freedom in behind South Africa's defence. South Korea's counter-attack game plan means Son will receive the ball in transition moments — those are exactly when first goals happen. Juvefc: "Son anytime scorer — he has three goals from his last five recorded matches." $10 at +550 returns $65. Son +550 FGS is the primary pick — ESPN FD confirmed. 44% anytime probability. 56 goals, zero WC goals. No Mokoena to track him. South Korea's primary counter-attack vehicle. $10 at +550 returns $65.

Bet Son First Goal +550 at FanDuel · 9:00 PM ET

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💎 ESPN FD +750 · ANYTIME +270 · PSG · 21.6% ANYTIME PROB · 4 WC CORNERS · $10→$85 Lee Kang-in · AM · PSG · South Korea ESPN FD +750 FGS · anytime +270 · 21.6% Dimers · confirmed AM starter · $10→$85 First Goal FD +750 ESPN FD confirmed +750. Dimers: 21.6% anytime probability. SI: "Lee was outstanding in the 2-1 victory over Czechia." WilliamHill: "Lee Kang-in has been one of South Korea's standout performers." 4 WC corners taken — set piece delivery + direct scoring threat. At +750 ($10→$85) vs +270 anytime (2.8× premium), this is the value FGS pick with the second highest scoring probability.

💎 ESPN FD +800 · ANYTIME +300 · 105 CAPS · 15 INTL GOALS · 18% ANYTIME PROB · $10→$90 Lee Jae-sung · AM · South Korea ESPN FD +800 FGS · anytime +300 · 18% Dimers · dual no.10 · $10→$90 First Goal FD +800 ESPN FD confirmed +800. 105 caps, 15 international goals. Dimers: 18.0% anytime probability — third highest in the match. Dual no.10 alongside Lee Kang-in. Racing Post highlights Lee Jae-sung as the player who'll test Mudau's discipline with his runs. At +800 ($10→$90), strong probability + good payout.

🎯 ESPN FD +1100 · ANYTIME +425 · SCORED WC OPENER vs CZECHIA · CM · LATE RUNS · $10→$120 Hwang In-beom · CM · Freiburg · South Korea ESPN FD +1100 FGS · anytime +425 · scored WC opener · no Mokoena to block runs · $10→$120 First Goal FD +1100 ESPN FD confirmed +1100. Scored the equalizer in South Korea's 2-1 WC opening win over Czechia. Sports Interaction: "Hwang In-Beom emerged as the hero of South Korea's 2-1 victory over Czechia, potting a goal and an assist on three shots." Box-to-box CM who arrives late — without Mokoena blocking his runs in the midfield, his late arrivals go untracked. At +1100 ($10→$120), this is the best value dart on the South Korea FGS board.

🎯 ~+1900 · LYLE FOSTER · SPORTS INTERACTION EXPLICIT FGS PICK · BURNLEY CF · $5 MAX DART Lyle Foster · CF · Burnley · South Africa ~+1900 ESPN FD · $5 dart → ~$100 · Sports Interaction explicit · SA's most capable CF First Goal FD ~+1900 Sports Interaction explicitly backs Foster as South Africa's FGS vehicle. OneFootball: "Lyle Foster and Oswin Appollis carry the primary attacking threat." Burnley CF with pace and physical hold-up play. If South Africa score the first goal of the match (live — they must attack all 90 and South Korea may manage conservatively), Foster is the most likely vehicle. $5 maximum only. $5 at ~+1900 returns approximately $100.

📋 Full First Goalscorer Board — FanDuel Sportsbook

Player · Team · Role FGS FD Anytime ⭐ Son Heung-min · KOR FW · +550 · ESPN FD · 44% ANYTIME PROB · 0 WC GOALS · NO MOKOENA +550 ESPN FD · $10→$65 · anytime +150 FOX FD · 56 intl goals +550 +150 💎 Lee Kang-in · KOR AM · +750 · ESPN FD · PSG · 21.6% ANYTIME PROB · 4 WC CORNERS +750 ESPN FD · $10→$85 · anytime +270 · confirmed AM starter +750 +270 💎 Lee Jae-sung · KOR AM · +800 · ESPN FD · 105 CAPS · 15 INTL GOALS · 18% PROB +800 ESPN FD · $10→$90 · anytime +300 · dual no.10 +800 +300 Oh Hyeon-gyu · KOR FW (bench) · +1000 · SCORED WC vs CZECHIA · BENCH IMPACT · $10→$110 +1000 ESPN FD · bench · scored WC opener +1000 +380 Hwang Hee-chan / Yang · KOR FW/WG · ~+1000 · BENCH · DIRECT WIDE · WOLVES ~+1000 ESPN FD · bench ~+1000 ~+380 🎯 Hwang In-beom · KOR CM · +1100 · ESPN FD · SCORED WC CZE · LATE RUNS · $10→$120 +1100 ESPN FD · anytime +425 · scored WC opener · no Mokoena blocking +1100 +425 🎯 Foster · RSA CF · ~+1900 · BURNLEY · SPORTS INTERACTION EXPLICIT FGS PICK · $5 DART ~+1900 · $5 dart → ~$100 · Sports Interaction explicit pick · SA best CF ~+1900 ~+700 Appollis / Maseko · RSA FW · ~+2000+ · PK TAKER (APPOLLIS) · WIDE THREATS · $5 MAX ~+2000+ · $5 max · Appollis new PK taker ~+2000+ +1000

Son +550 / Lee Kang-in +750 / Lee Jae-sung +800 / Oh +1000 / Hwang IB +1100 confirmed ESPN FD cross-book (June 24) · Son anytime +150 confirmed FOX Sports FD · Foster ~+1900 Sports Interaction explicit FGS pick · Appollis/Maseko ~+2000+ · ❌ Mokoena + Zwane SUSPENDED confirmed · Must be 21+

📋 FGS Best Bets Ranked · South Africa vs South Korea · All Odds FanDuel Sportsbook ⭐ #1 — Son FGS (+550 · ESPN FD · 44% anytime prob · 56 intl goals · 0 WC goals · no Mokoena · $10→$65) +550 💎 #2 — Lee Kang-in FGS (+750 · ESPN FD · PSG · 21.6% · $10→$85) +750 💎 #3 — Lee Jae-sung FGS (+800 · ESPN FD · 105 caps · 15 intl goals · 18% prob · $10→$90) +800 🎯 #4 — Hwang In-beom FGS (+1100 · ESPN FD · scored vs Czechia WC · late runs · $10→$120) +1100 🎯 SA dart — Foster FGS (~+1900 · Sports Interaction explicit · Burnley CF · $5 MAX → ~$100) ~+1900

FanDuel Sportsbook — World Cup 2026 Group A · South Africa vs South Korea · 9:00 PM ET · Estadio BBVA Bet First Goalscorer — South Africa vs South Korea Son +550 · Lee Kang-in +750 · Lee Jae-sung +800 · Hwang IB +1100 · Foster $5 dart ~+1900

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All odds via FanDuel Sportsbook · Son +550 / Lee Kang-in +750 / Lee Jae-sung +800 / Oh +1000 / Hwang IB +1100 confirmed ESPN FD cross-book (June 24) · Son anytime +150 confirmed FOX Sports FD · Foster ~+1900 Sports Interaction explicit FGS pick · ❌ Mokoena + Zwane SUSPENDED confirmed · ✅ Sithole returns · S.Korea -160 / Draw +290 / South Africa +470 FD · South Korea -1.5 +195 FOX FD · Must be 21+ · Play responsibly