South Africa vs South Korea Prediction: Who Will Score The First Goal Tonight World Cup?

South Africa vs South Korea First Goalscorer Odds, Picks & Best Bets — World Cup 2026 Group A | FanDuel
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FIFA World Cup 2026 · Group A · Matchday 3 · First Goalscorer Odds, Picks & Best Bets · All Odds FanDuel Sportsbook
South Africa vs South Korea: First Goalscorer Odds, Picks & Best Bets
Son +550 · Lee Kang-in +750 · Lee Jae-sung +800 · Hwang IB +1100 · Foster dart ~+1900 · ❌ Mokoena SUSP · ❌ Zwane SUSP · Son 44% anytime prob · 0 WC goals · DUE
Wednesday June 24, 2026 · All odds via FanDuel Sportsbook · Must be 21+
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South Africa ML
+470
Top FGS Pick
Son Heung-min +550
S.Korea -1.5
+195 FOX FD
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South Korea ML
-160
🚨 SOUTH AFRICA DOUBLE SUSPENSION — ❌ MOKOENA · ❌ ZWANE BOTH OUT · SON UNLEASHED FOR FGS
Without Mokoena tracking his runs, Son Heung-min (+550 FGS) operates with maximum freedom in behind South Africa's defence. 44% anytime probability. 56 international goals. Zero WC goals this tournament. He is due, and tonight he has no dedicated tracker.
⭐ Son +550 (ESPN FD · 44% anytime prob · no Mokoena tracking · 0 WC goals · DUE · $10→$65)💎 Lee Kang-in +750 (ESPN FD · PSG · 21.6% anytime · $10→$85) · Lee Jae-sung +800 ($10→$90)🎯 Foster ~+1900 (Sports Interaction explicit FGS pick · South Africa's best CF · $5 dart)
🥇 FGS vs Anytime — Son at +550 Explained
Son is +150 anytime (FOX FD confirmed) and +550 FGS — a 3.7× premium that's slightly above the typical 2.5-3× average, which actually represents mild value given the specific structure of this game. South Korea's game plan (needing only a draw) is to absorb and counter-attack. When they score, it often comes from a single decisive transition — and Son is the man on the end of it. South Africa MUST attack, creating the spaces he exploits in behind. Racing Post: "Son will be a constant thorn as he hunts a goal in a third different World Cup." Sports Interaction explicitly backs Lyle Foster as South Africa's FGS vehicle (~+1900).
ESPN confirms Son at +550 FGS (anytime +150 FOX FD confirmed). WhoScored: 44% scoring probability — highest of any player in the match. Dimers: 37.8% anytime. 56 international goals in 144 caps. Zero WC goals this tournament. Racing Post: "Son will be a constant thorn as he hunts a goal in a third different World Cup." Without Mokoena tracking his diagonal runs, Son has maximum freedom in behind South Africa's defence. South Korea's counter-attack game plan means Son will receive the ball in transition moments — those are exactly when first goals happen. Juvefc: "Son anytime scorer — he has three goals from his last five recorded matches." $10 at +550 returns $65.
Son +550 FGS is the primary pick — ESPN FD confirmed. 44% anytime probability. 56 goals, zero WC goals. No Mokoena to track him. South Korea's primary counter-attack vehicle. $10 at +550 returns $65.
ESPN FD confirmed +750. Dimers: 21.6% anytime probability. SI: "Lee was outstanding in the 2-1 victory over Czechia." WilliamHill: "Lee Kang-in has been one of South Korea's standout performers." 4 WC corners taken — set piece delivery + direct scoring threat. At +750 ($10→$85) vs +270 anytime (2.8× premium), this is the value FGS pick with the second highest scoring probability.
ESPN FD confirmed +800. 105 caps, 15 international goals. Dimers: 18.0% anytime probability — third highest in the match. Dual no.10 alongside Lee Kang-in. Racing Post highlights Lee Jae-sung as the player who'll test Mudau's discipline with his runs. At +800 ($10→$90), strong probability + good payout.
🎯 ESPN FD +1100 · ANYTIME +425 · SCORED WC OPENER vs CZECHIA · CM · LATE RUNS · $10→$120
Hwang In-beom · CM · Freiburg · South Korea
ESPN FD +1100 FGS · anytime +425 · scored WC opener · no Mokoena to block runs · $10→$120
First Goal FD
+1100
ESPN FD confirmed +1100. Scored the equalizer in South Korea's 2-1 WC opening win over Czechia. Sports Interaction: "Hwang In-Beom emerged as the hero of South Korea's 2-1 victory over Czechia, potting a goal and an assist on three shots." Box-to-box CM who arrives late — without Mokoena blocking his runs in the midfield, his late arrivals go untracked. At +1100 ($10→$120), this is the best value dart on the South Korea FGS board.
Sports Interaction explicitly backs Foster as South Africa's FGS vehicle. OneFootball: "Lyle Foster and Oswin Appollis carry the primary attacking threat." Burnley CF with pace and physical hold-up play. If South Africa score the first goal of the match (live — they must attack all 90 and South Korea may manage conservatively), Foster is the most likely vehicle. $5 maximum only. $5 at ~+1900 returns approximately $100.
📋 Full First Goalscorer Board — FanDuel Sportsbook
Player · Team · Role
FGS FD
Anytime
⭐ Son Heung-min · KOR FW · +550 · ESPN FD · 44% ANYTIME PROB · 0 WC GOALS · NO MOKOENA
All odds via FanDuel Sportsbook · Son +550 / Lee Kang-in +750 / Lee Jae-sung +800 / Oh +1000 / Hwang IB +1100 confirmed ESPN FD cross-book (June 24) · Son anytime +150 confirmed FOX Sports FD · Foster ~+1900 Sports Interaction explicit FGS pick · ❌ Mokoena + Zwane SUSPENDED confirmed · ✅ Sithole returns · S.Korea -160 / Draw +290 / South Africa +470 FD · South Korea -1.5 +195 FOX FD · Must be 21+ · Play responsibly
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The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.
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