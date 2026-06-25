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South Africa vs South Korea Prediction: Who Will Score The First Goal Tonight World Cup?

Chris Beck
Chris Beck

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South Africa vs South Korea Prediction: Who Will Score The First Goal Tonight World Cup?
South Africa vs South Korea First Goalscorer Odds, Picks & Best Bets — World Cup 2026 Group A | FanDuel
🥇
🏟️ TONIGHT 9:00 PM ET · ESTADIO BBVA · MONTERREY MEXICO · FS1 / TELEMUNDO · FIRST EVER MEETING
FIFA World Cup 2026 · Group A · Matchday 3 · First Goalscorer Odds, Picks & Best Bets · All Odds FanDuel Sportsbook

South Africa vs South Korea: First Goalscorer Odds, Picks & Best Bets

Son +550 · Lee Kang-in +750 · Lee Jae-sung +800 · Hwang IB +1100 · Foster dart ~+1900 · ❌ Mokoena SUSP · ❌ Zwane SUSP · Son 44% anytime prob · 0 WC goals · DUE

Wednesday June 24, 2026 · All odds via FanDuel Sportsbook · Must be 21+
🇿🇦
South Africa ML
+470
Top FGS Pick
Son Heung-min +550
S.Korea -1.5
+195 FOX FD
🇰🇷
South Korea ML
-160
🚨 SOUTH AFRICA DOUBLE SUSPENSION — ❌ MOKOENA · ❌ ZWANE BOTH OUT · SON UNLEASHED FOR FGS
Without Mokoena tracking his runs, Son Heung-min (+550 FGS) operates with maximum freedom in behind South Africa's defence. 44% anytime probability. 56 international goals. Zero WC goals this tournament. He is due, and tonight he has no dedicated tracker.
⭐ Son +550 (ESPN FD · 44% anytime prob · no Mokoena tracking · 0 WC goals · DUE · $10→$65) 💎 Lee Kang-in +750 (ESPN FD · PSG · 21.6% anytime · $10→$85) · Lee Jae-sung +800 ($10→$90) 🎯 Foster ~+1900 (Sports Interaction explicit FGS pick · South Africa's best CF · $5 dart)

🥇 FGS vs Anytime — Son at +550 Explained

Son is +150 anytime (FOX FD confirmed) and +550 FGS — a 3.7× premium that's slightly above the typical 2.5-3× average, which actually represents mild value given the specific structure of this game. South Korea's game plan (needing only a draw) is to absorb and counter-attack. When they score, it often comes from a single decisive transition — and Son is the man on the end of it. South Africa MUST attack, creating the spaces he exploits in behind. Racing Post: "Son will be a constant thorn as he hunts a goal in a third different World Cup." Sports Interaction explicitly backs Lyle Foster as South Africa's FGS vehicle (~+1900).

⭐ Primary Pick: Son Heung-min +550

⭐ ESPN FD +550 · ANYTIME +150 FOX FD · 56 INTL GOALS · 44% ANYTIME PROB · 0 WC GOALS · NO MOKOENA
Son Heung-min · FW · LAFC · South Korea (c)
ESPN FD +550 FGS · anytime +150 FOX FD confirmed · 56 intl goals · 0 WC goals · $10→$65
First Goal FD
+550
$10→$65
ESPN confirms Son at +550 FGS (anytime +150 FOX FD confirmed). WhoScored: 44% scoring probability — highest of any player in the match. Dimers: 37.8% anytime. 56 international goals in 144 caps. Zero WC goals this tournament. Racing Post: "Son will be a constant thorn as he hunts a goal in a third different World Cup." Without Mokoena tracking his diagonal runs, Son has maximum freedom in behind South Africa's defence. South Korea's counter-attack game plan means Son will receive the ball in transition moments — those are exactly when first goals happen. Juvefc: "Son anytime scorer — he has three goals from his last five recorded matches." $10 at +550 returns $65.
Son +550 FGS is the primary pick — ESPN FD confirmed. 44% anytime probability. 56 goals, zero WC goals. No Mokoena to track him. South Korea's primary counter-attack vehicle. $10 at +550 returns $65.
Bet Son First Goal +550 at FanDuel · 9:00 PM ET Bet Now
💎 ESPN FD +750 · ANYTIME +270 · PSG · 21.6% ANYTIME PROB · 4 WC CORNERS · $10→$85
Lee Kang-in · AM · PSG · South Korea
ESPN FD +750 FGS · anytime +270 · 21.6% Dimers · confirmed AM starter · $10→$85
First Goal FD
+750
ESPN FD confirmed +750. Dimers: 21.6% anytime probability. SI: "Lee was outstanding in the 2-1 victory over Czechia." WilliamHill: "Lee Kang-in has been one of South Korea's standout performers." 4 WC corners taken — set piece delivery + direct scoring threat. At +750 ($10→$85) vs +270 anytime (2.8× premium), this is the value FGS pick with the second highest scoring probability.
💎 ESPN FD +800 · ANYTIME +300 · 105 CAPS · 15 INTL GOALS · 18% ANYTIME PROB · $10→$90
Lee Jae-sung · AM · South Korea
ESPN FD +800 FGS · anytime +300 · 18% Dimers · dual no.10 · $10→$90
First Goal FD
+800
ESPN FD confirmed +800. 105 caps, 15 international goals. Dimers: 18.0% anytime probability — third highest in the match. Dual no.10 alongside Lee Kang-in. Racing Post highlights Lee Jae-sung as the player who'll test Mudau's discipline with his runs. At +800 ($10→$90), strong probability + good payout.
🎯 ESPN FD +1100 · ANYTIME +425 · SCORED WC OPENER vs CZECHIA · CM · LATE RUNS · $10→$120
Hwang In-beom · CM · Freiburg · South Korea
ESPN FD +1100 FGS · anytime +425 · scored WC opener · no Mokoena to block runs · $10→$120
First Goal FD
+1100
ESPN FD confirmed +1100. Scored the equalizer in South Korea's 2-1 WC opening win over Czechia. Sports Interaction: "Hwang In-Beom emerged as the hero of South Korea's 2-1 victory over Czechia, potting a goal and an assist on three shots." Box-to-box CM who arrives late — without Mokoena blocking his runs in the midfield, his late arrivals go untracked. At +1100 ($10→$120), this is the best value dart on the South Korea FGS board.
🎯 ~+1900 · LYLE FOSTER · SPORTS INTERACTION EXPLICIT FGS PICK · BURNLEY CF · $5 MAX DART
Lyle Foster · CF · Burnley · South Africa
~+1900 ESPN FD · $5 dart → ~$100 · Sports Interaction explicit · SA's most capable CF
First Goal FD
~+1900
Sports Interaction explicitly backs Foster as South Africa's FGS vehicle. OneFootball: "Lyle Foster and Oswin Appollis carry the primary attacking threat." Burnley CF with pace and physical hold-up play. If South Africa score the first goal of the match (live — they must attack all 90 and South Korea may manage conservatively), Foster is the most likely vehicle. $5 maximum only. $5 at ~+1900 returns approximately $100.

📋 Full First Goalscorer Board — FanDuel Sportsbook

Player · Team · Role
FGS FD
Anytime
⭐ Son Heung-min · KOR FW · +550 · ESPN FD · 44% ANYTIME PROB · 0 WC GOALS · NO MOKOENA
+550 ESPN FD · $10→$65 · anytime +150 FOX FD · 56 intl goals
+550
+150
💎 Lee Kang-in · KOR AM · +750 · ESPN FD · PSG · 21.6% ANYTIME PROB · 4 WC CORNERS
+750 ESPN FD · $10→$85 · anytime +270 · confirmed AM starter
+750
+270
💎 Lee Jae-sung · KOR AM · +800 · ESPN FD · 105 CAPS · 15 INTL GOALS · 18% PROB
+800 ESPN FD · $10→$90 · anytime +300 · dual no.10
+800
+300
Oh Hyeon-gyu · KOR FW (bench) · +1000 · SCORED WC vs CZECHIA · BENCH IMPACT · $10→$110
+1000 ESPN FD · bench · scored WC opener
+1000
+380
Hwang Hee-chan / Yang · KOR FW/WG · ~+1000 · BENCH · DIRECT WIDE · WOLVES
~+1000 ESPN FD · bench
~+1000
~+380
🎯 Hwang In-beom · KOR CM · +1100 · ESPN FD · SCORED WC CZE · LATE RUNS · $10→$120
+1100 ESPN FD · anytime +425 · scored WC opener · no Mokoena blocking
+1100
+425
🎯 Foster · RSA CF · ~+1900 · BURNLEY · SPORTS INTERACTION EXPLICIT FGS PICK · $5 DART
~+1900 · $5 dart → ~$100 · Sports Interaction explicit pick · SA best CF
~+1900
~+700
Appollis / Maseko · RSA FW · ~+2000+ · PK TAKER (APPOLLIS) · WIDE THREATS · $5 MAX
~+2000+ · $5 max · Appollis new PK taker
~+2000+
+1000

Son +550 / Lee Kang-in +750 / Lee Jae-sung +800 / Oh +1000 / Hwang IB +1100 confirmed ESPN FD cross-book (June 24) · Son anytime +150 confirmed FOX Sports FD · Foster ~+1900 Sports Interaction explicit FGS pick · Appollis/Maseko ~+2000+ · ❌ Mokoena + Zwane SUSPENDED confirmed · Must be 21+

📋 FGS Best Bets Ranked · South Africa vs South Korea · All Odds FanDuel Sportsbook
⭐ #1 — Son FGS (+550 · ESPN FD · 44% anytime prob · 56 intl goals · 0 WC goals · no Mokoena · $10→$65)
+550
💎 #2 — Lee Kang-in FGS (+750 · ESPN FD · PSG · 21.6% · $10→$85)
+750
💎 #3 — Lee Jae-sung FGS (+800 · ESPN FD · 105 caps · 15 intl goals · 18% prob · $10→$90)
+800
🎯 #4 — Hwang In-beom FGS (+1100 · ESPN FD · scored vs Czechia WC · late runs · $10→$120)
+1100
🎯 SA dart — Foster FGS (~+1900 · Sports Interaction explicit · Burnley CF · $5 MAX → ~$100)
~+1900
FanDuel Sportsbook — World Cup 2026 Group A · South Africa vs South Korea · 9:00 PM ET · Estadio BBVA
Bet First Goalscorer — South Africa vs South Korea
Son +550 · Lee Kang-in +750 · Lee Jae-sung +800 · Hwang IB +1100 · Foster $5 dart ~+1900
Bet Now

All odds via FanDuel Sportsbook · Son +550 / Lee Kang-in +750 / Lee Jae-sung +800 / Oh +1000 / Hwang IB +1100 confirmed ESPN FD cross-book (June 24) · Son anytime +150 confirmed FOX Sports FD · Foster ~+1900 Sports Interaction explicit FGS pick · ❌ Mokoena + Zwane SUSPENDED confirmed · ✅ Sithole returns · S.Korea -160 / Draw +290 / South Africa +470 FD · South Korea -1.5 +195 FOX FD · Must be 21+ · Play responsibly

Bet Who Will Score the First Goal Tonight in the South Korea vs South Africa Match. New to FanDuel Sportsbook? Bet $5 and get $50 for 7 days. Get $350 in Bonus Bets guaranteed when you bet $5 every day for 7 days. See here for full terms and conditions. Learn about today's other offers at FanDuel Sportsbook Promos.

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The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.

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