Curacao vs Ivory Coast Prediction: Lineups, Preview, Picks & Best Bets World Cup 2026

Curacao vs Ivory Coast Prediction, Picks, Lineups & Best Bets — World Cup 2026 Group E | FanDuel
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🏟️ TOMORROW 4:00 PM ET · LINCOLN FINANCIAL FIELD · PHILADELPHIA PA · FOX SPORTS / TELEMUNDO · GROUP E FINALE
FIFA World Cup 2026 · Group E · Matchday 3 · Prediction, Picks, Lineups & Best Bets · All Odds FanDuel Sportsbook
Curacao vs Ivory Coast: Prediction, Picks, Lineups & Best Bets
Guessand +105 · Bonny +105 · Diallo +125 · Diomande +150 · Over 2.5 primary · Ivory Coast heavy fav · Curacao MUST WIN · Room 15 WC saves (record) · ❌ Singo OUT · ✅ Wahi RETURNS
Thursday June 25, 2026 · All odds via FanDuel Sportsbook · Must be 21+
🇨🇼
Curacao ML · FD
+1200
Draw +500 · Over 2.5 primary
Guessand +105 · Bonny +105
anytime · FanDuel Sportsbook
🇨🇮
Ivory Coast ML · FD
-400
⚡ IVORY COAST HEAVY FAVORITE · CURACAO MUST WIN · ELOY ROOM 15 WC SAVES (RECORD-EQUALLING) · 158K ISLAND NATION · FIRST-EVER MEETING · PHILLY 89°F HEAT
Ivory Coast's Amad Diallo (Man Utd) and Yan Diomande (RB Leipzig) lead the attack at +125 and +150 anytime on FD. Curacao produced one of the WC's great individual goalkeeping performances (Room, 15 saves vs Ecuador) but face a superior opponent. Over 2.5 is the primary bet — CBS, Covers, Lineups.com all back it. Prediction: Ivory Coast 3-0.
⭐ Over 2.5 (primary · CBS/Covers/Lineups · Curacao opens up · CIV quality vs 27 shots-allowed defense)💎 Bonny +105 · Guessand +105 (ESPN FD · joint-shortest · $10→$20.50 each)💎 Diallo +125 (scored at this venue vs Ecuador) · Diomande +150 (7 WC chances · most at tournament)
Group E Standings · Matchday 3 · June 25, 4PM ET · Lincoln Financial Field · Simultaneous: Ecuador vs Germany
This is one of the most lopsided matchups of the entire group stage. Ivory Coast (33rd FIFA ranking) face Curacao (82nd), with squad quality differences at every position. The Elephants have starters from Inter Milan, Manchester United, RB Leipzig, Nottingham Forest, Atalanta and Roma. Curacao's best players represent a significant step down in European-league quality, and their only realistic pathway to a surprise runs through goalkeeper Eloy Room producing a second consecutive record-breaking performance.
Curacao MUST attack — a draw eliminates them — which opens up exactly the spaces Ivory Coast's wide attackers thrive in. Diomande (7 chances created — most at this tournament) operating from left and Diallo (scored a 90th-minute winner vs Ecuador at this same Lincoln Financial Field venue) from right will stretch Curacao's 5-back system.
Racing Post: "Curacao have lost three of their last five games by a three-goal margin." Covers: "They won't concede seven, but they will lose by at least three goals." Lineups.com: "Ivory Coast 3-0." Prediction: Ivory Coast 3-0.
📋 Predicted Lineups
Ivory Coast 4-3-3Racing Post / Covers / TNT❌ Singo OUT✅ Wahi RETURNS (bench) · Ndicka possible
WIN = R16 CERTAIN
DIALLO ⭐
RW · Man Utd · scored here
+125 FD
BONNY ⭐
CF · Nice · +105 FD
Y. DIOMANDE ⭐
LW · Leipzig · 7 chances
+150 FD
KESSIE (c) ⭐
CM · scored vs GER
SANGARÉ
CM · Nott. Forest
INAO OULAI
CM · Roma
KONAN
LB
AGBADOU
CB · Reims
KOSSOUNOU
CB · Atalanta
DOUÉ
RB (Singo❌)
Y. FOFANA
GK · Monaco
❌ Singo OUT · Doué covers RB · ✅ Wahi RETURNS (bench) · Ndicka possible · Diomande 7 chances (most WC) · Diallo scored at this venue
Curacao 5-4-1Same XI as Ecuador (Advocaat retains)⚠️ Locadia doubtful (knock)Room — 15 WC saves record-equalling
LOCADIA⚠️ / HANSEN
ST · Locadia doubtful (knock)
T. CHONG ⭐
AM · Sheffield Utd
COMENENCIA ⭐
CM · scored vs GER
L. BACUNA
CM
J. BACUNA
AM · 14G 52 apps
BRENET
RWB
GAARI
CB
OBISPO
CB · Inter
FLORANUS
CB
FONVILLE
LWB
E. ROOM 🧤🏆
GK · 15 WC saves (record)
Room's heroics are Curacao's only hope · ⚠️ Locadia doubtful · same 5-4-1 as Ecuador · Curacao MUST attack = opens up spaces
💰 Best Bets — All FanDuel Sportsbook
⭐ PRIMARY · CBS/COVERS/LINEUPS · CURACAO OPENS UP · CIV QUALITY vs 27-SOT CURACAO DEFENSE
Over 2.5 Goals — Primary Pick
Over 2.5 · FD
Check FD
~-120 expected
Covers: "If Ivory Coast gets a goal inside the first half hour, then the match flow will make the Over a strong value." Lineups.com: "Best Bet: CIV O2.5 (-120). Ivory Coast 3, Curacao 0." Curacao MUST attack = spaces open = goals happen. Check FD for exact price.
Over 2.5 is the primary pick — CBS/Covers/Lineups explicit. Curacao opens up. CIV quality. Check FD.
💎 ESPN FD +105 EACH · BONNY + GUESSAND · JOINT-SHORTEST · $10→$20.50 EACH
Bonny / Guessand Anytime · +105 each
Anytime FD
+105
$10→$20.50
ESPN confirms both at +105 — joint-shortest. Bonny (Nice) is the predicted starting CF. Guessand is the bench impact option — CIV scored 6 of 7 WC goals in 2nd half per Racing Post, making Guessand scoring off the bench a live scenario. Near-even money on a team expected to win 3-0. $10 at +105 returns $20.50.
Bonny +105 (starting CF) and Guessand +105 (bench 2nd-half specialist) — best scorer value on board.
💎 ESPN FD +125 · AMAD DIALLO · MAN UTD · SCORED 90' AT THIS VENUE vs ECU · 2G LAST 3 INTL · $10→$22.50
Amad Diallo Anytime · +125
+125
ESPN FD confirmed +125. Scored the 90th-minute winner vs Ecuador at Lincoln Financial Field — this same venue. TNT: "scored two goals in his last three international appearances." Man Utd winger drives from right wide, cuts inside. $10 at +125 returns $22.50.
ESPN FD confirmed +150. Six chances created from progressive carries — most of any player at this tournament through Matchday 2. Racing Post backs him for an assist. SportsGambler explicitly: "+125 to be on the scoresheet." Liverpool-bound RB Leipzig star. $10 at +150 returns $25.
📋 Best Bets Ranked · Curacao vs Ivory Coast · All Odds FanDuel
The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.
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