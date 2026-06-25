Curacao vs Ivory Coast Prediction: Lineups, Preview, Picks & Best Bets World Cup 2026

Prediction — Ivory Coast 3-0 Curacao · Over 2.5 primary · CIV wins comfortably 🇨🇮 3–0 🇨🇼

This is one of the most lopsided matchups of the entire group stage. Ivory Coast (33rd FIFA ranking) face Curacao (82nd), with squad quality differences at every position. The Elephants have starters from Inter Milan, Manchester United, RB Leipzig, Nottingham Forest, Atalanta and Roma. Curacao's best players represent a significant step down in European-league quality, and their only realistic pathway to a surprise runs through goalkeeper Eloy Room producing a second consecutive record-breaking performance.

Curacao MUST attack — a draw eliminates them — which opens up exactly the spaces Ivory Coast's wide attackers thrive in. Diomande (7 chances created — most at this tournament) operating from left and Diallo (scored a 90th-minute winner vs Ecuador at this same Lincoln Financial Field venue) from right will stretch Curacao's 5-back system.

Racing Post: "Curacao have lost three of their last five games by a three-goal margin." Covers: "They won't concede seven, but they will lose by at least three goals." Lineups.com: "Ivory Coast 3-0." Prediction: Ivory Coast 3-0.