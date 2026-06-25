US vs Turkey Prediction: Lineups, Preview, Picks & Best Bets World Cup 2026 Group D

Our Prediction — USA 2-1 Turkey · USA wins but Turkey finally scores · SoFi LA home crowd 🇺🇸 2–1 🇹🇷

The USA enters having posted the best group stage numbers in the 48-team era — 6 goals in 2 games, 1 conceded, +5 GD. Turkey enters with 0 goals in 2 games, 62 shots, and 13 on target — the most wasted attacking output at the tournament. The tension is rotation: Balogun, Adams, A. Robinson and Richards are all on yellow cards with R16 spots on the line for each.

Despite the forced rotation, Pepi, Wright, Reyna, Weah, Aaronson and McKennie are all available and have WC minutes. Pochettino told press after Australia: he wants to win all three group games. SoFi Stadium will be packed with US fans for this farewell group game — the home crowd is a genuine 7th man factor.

Turkey, despite 0 goals, has real attacking talent: Çalhanoğlu (Inter, 105 caps, 22 goals), Güler (Real Madrid) and Yıldız (Juventus, highest Turkey xG at 0.95) haven't scored but are class players. Against a rotated USA back line, Turkey should finally register. Prediction: USA 2-1 — USA win but Turkey ends the tournament with a first goal.