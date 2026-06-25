US vs Turkey Prediction: Lineups, Preview, Picks & Best Bets World Cup 2026 Group D

USA vs Turkey Prediction, Picks, Lineups & Best Bets — World Cup 2026 Group D | FanDuel
⭐
🏟️ TOMORROW 10:00 PM ET · SOFI STADIUM · LOS ANGELES CA · FOX / TELEMUNDO · GROUP D FINALE
FIFA World Cup 2026 · Group D · Matchday 3 · Prediction, Picks, Lineups & Best Bets · All Odds FanDuel Sportsbook
USA vs Turkey: Prediction, Picks, Lineups & Best Bets
USA -110 · Draw +310 · Turkey +260 · Over 2.5 +111 · Balogun +155 · Pepi +180 · USA GROUP WINNERS · Turkey ELIMINATED · Pulisic ⚠️doubtful · Balogun/Adams/Robinson/Richards ⚠️YC risk · SoFi home crowd
Thursday June 25, 2026 · All odds via FanDuel Sportsbook · Must be 21+
🇹🇷
Turkey ML · FD
+260
Draw +310 · Over 2.5 +111
Balogun +155 · Pepi +180
anytime · FanDuel Sportsbook
🇺🇸
USA ML · FD
-110
⚡ GROUP D — USA 6PTS GROUP WINNERS · FIRST WC 9-PT GROUP STAGE IN HISTORY POSSIBLE · TURKEY 0PTS 0 GOALS ELIMINATED · SOFI SOLD OUT
USA enters having outscored opponents 6-1 — 4-1 vs Paraguay, 2-0 vs Australia — and won back-to-back WC group games for the first time since 1930. Turkey is eliminated with 0 goals in 2 games (62 shots — most at the tournament, 13 on target). The Group D finale at SoFi Stadium pits a rotating USMNT against an embarrassed Turkey playing for national pride. Prediction: USA 2-1.
Group D Standings · Matchday 3 · June 25, 10PM ET · SoFi Stadium
🇺🇸 USA · 6pts · +5 GD · GROUP WINNERS ✅ · R16 secured · 6 goals, 1 conceded · First WC back-to-back wins since 1930
1st
🇦🇺 Australia · 3pts · +1 GD
2nd
🇵🇾 Paraguay · 3pts · -1 GD
3rd
🇹🇷 Turkey · 0pts · -3 GD · ELIMINATED · 0 goals · 62 shots (most at WC) · 13 on target · Çalhanoğlu + Güler + Yıldız all misfiring
4th
🎯 Prediction & Preview
Our Prediction — USA 2-1 Turkey · USA wins but Turkey finally scores · SoFi LA home crowd🇺🇸 2–1 🇹🇷
The USA enters having posted the best group stage numbers in the 48-team era — 6 goals in 2 games, 1 conceded, +5 GD. Turkey enters with 0 goals in 2 games, 62 shots, and 13 on target — the most wasted attacking output at the tournament. The tension is rotation: Balogun, Adams, A. Robinson and Richards are all on yellow cards with R16 spots on the line for each.
Despite the forced rotation, Pepi, Wright, Reyna, Weah, Aaronson and McKennie are all available and have WC minutes. Pochettino told press after Australia: he wants to win all three group games. SoFi Stadium will be packed with US fans for this farewell group game — the home crowd is a genuine 7th man factor.
Turkey, despite 0 goals, has real attacking talent: Çalhanoğlu (Inter, 105 caps, 22 goals), Güler (Real Madrid) and Yıldız (Juventus, highest Turkey xG at 0.95) haven't scored but are class players. Against a rotated USA back line, Turkey should finally register. Prediction: USA 2-1 — USA win but Turkey ends the tournament with a first goal.
📋 Predicted Lineups
USA 4-2-3-1Covers / Racing Post / RotoWire⚠️ Pulisic DOUBTFUL · Balogun/Adams/Robinson/Richards YC — likely rested
Balogun ST ⚠️YCWright STPulisic LW ⚠️doubtfulMcKennie CM ⚠️YCAdams CM ⚠️YCFreeman RB ⭐ xG 0.80A. Robinson LB ⚠️YCRichards CB ⚠️YCTillman AM
Turkey 4-2-3-1Covers / Yahoo / TheSheSportsRushELIMINATED · 0 goals · Playing for pride
B. YILMAZ ⭐
ST · expected starter
AKTÜRKOĞLU ⭐
LW · ~+275 dart
GÜLER / YILDIZ ⭐
CAM · Real M / Juventus
YILDIZ / GÜLER
RW · Juventus
ÇALHANOĞLU (c) ⭐
DM · Inter · 105 caps
ÖZCAN
DM · Dortmund
MÜLDÜR
RB
DEMİRAL
CB
KABAK
CB
KADIOGLU
LB · Arsenal
ÇAKIR
GK · Trabzonspor
💰 Best Bets — All FanDuel Sportsbook
⭐ FD -110 · USA ML · HOME CROWD · 6-1 WC GD · TURKEY 0 GOALS · $10→$19.09
USA Moneyline · -110
USA ML · FD
-110
$10→$19.09
CBS FD confirmed -110. USA is back-to-back WC winners for the first time since 1930. Even rotating, Pepi/Wright/Reyna/Weah/Aaronson available. Turkey has 0 goals in 2 games (62 shots, 13 on target). SoFi home crowd. Pochettino says he wants to win. TheSportsRush, CBS, Yahoo all back USA. $10 at -110 returns $19.09.
USA -110 primary pick — home crowd, group winners, Turkey 0 goals scored. $10 at -110 returns $19.09.
Squawka: "Two goals in 161 minutes with an xG of 0.88. The lead striker for the hosts is the highest-percentage anytime-scorer pick on the board." ⚠️ YC risk — Balogun must not pick up another yellow or he misses R16. If Pochettino rests him, his anytime odds will lengthen — check FD live after lineups drop (~9:15 PM ET Thursday). If he starts, +155 is the play. $10 at +155 returns $25.50.
Balogun +155 — primary scorer if he starts. ⚠️ YC risk — check official lineup before betting.
💎 ESPN FD +180 · PEPI · PSV · 19 GOALS · LIKELY ST IF BALOGUN RESTED · $10→$28
Pepi Anytime · +180
Anytime FD
+180
ESPN FD confirmed +180. Ricardo Pepi (PSV, 19 goals last season) is the most likely ST starter if Balogun is rested due to YC risk. The go-to backup to Balogun. Haji Wright (+180) is an explosive bench impact option. If Balogun sits, back Pepi as the primary scorer at +180 ($10→$28).
⚖️ OVER/UNDER 2.5 EACH +111 · COIN FLIP · CBS LEANS UNDER · SQUAWKA LEANS OVER · $10→$21.10
Over 2.5 Goals / Under 2.5 Goals · +111 each
Either FD
+111
Under case (CBS Eimer): 3 of 4 Group D games under 2.5 — USA 2-0 AUS, TUR 0-2 AUS, TUR 0-1 PAR. Rotated USA + unmotivated Turkey = low-tempo. Over case (Squawka/Covers): USA scored 6 goals in 2 games. Turkey scored 19 in WC qualifying and must attack against a rotated back line. Open game with both sides playing for pride creates goals. Our lean: slight Over given open nature of an eliminated Turkey attacking all out. $10 at +111 returns $21.10 either way.
Reyna +245 (ESPN FD): Scored vs Paraguay, Dortmund quality, likely starting CAM. Good value at +245 ($10→$34.50). Aktürkoğlu (~+275 Squawka explicit): Turkey's most dangerous winger against a rotated USA defense — if Turkey finally score, he's the route. BTTS-Yes: Squawka primary bet angle — "USA win with goals at both ends is the cleanest read." Check FD for BTTS-Yes price.
📋 Best Bets Ranked · USA vs Turkey · All FanDuel Sportsbook
⭐ #1 — USA ML (-110 · group winners · Turkey 0 goals · home crowd · $10→$19.09)
The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.
Subscribe to our newsletter
Want more stories like this?
Sign up to our newsletter to receive the latest news.