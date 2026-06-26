FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Explore World Cup

Explore MLB

Explore NFL

Explore NBA

Explore NHL

Explore FanDuel Promos

Explore Email Sign-Up

Explore Soccer

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
Soccer

USA vs Turkey Prediction: Who Will Score the First Goal? First Goalscorer Odds & Picks

Chris Beck
Chris Beck

Subscribe to our newsletter

USA vs Turkey Prediction: Who Will Score the First Goal? First Goalscorer Odds & Picks
USA vs Turkey: Who Will Score the First Goal? First Goalscorer Odds & Picks — World Cup 2026 | FanDuel
🥇
🥇 FIRST GOALSCORER ODDS & PICKS · 10PM ET TONIGHT · SOFI STADIUM LA · FOX/TELEMUNDO · GROUP D MD3
FIFA World Cup 2026 · USA vs Turkey · All Odds FanDuel Sportsbook · Balogun RESTED confirmed FOX 7:16PM

USA vs Turkey: Who Will Score the First Goal?

❌ Balogun +475 RESTED · Pepi +550 (confirmed ST · primary) · Reyna +750 · Aaronson +800 · 💎 Pepi score or assist +100 FD — CBS confirmed · safest USA prop · back first

Thursday June 25, 2026 · All odds FanDuel Sportsbook · Must be 21+ · Lineups ~9:15PM ET
🇺🇸
USA ML · FD
-110
Draw +310 · Turkey +260
Pepi FGS +550 · Reyna FGS +750
first goalscorer · FanDuel
🇹🇷
Turkey ML · FD
+260
🚨 BALOGUN +475 FGS CONFIRMED RESTED (FOX 7:16PM) — DO NOT BET · PEPI +550 CONFIRMED STARTING ST — PRIMARY FGS PICK · CHECK FD AT 9:15PM LINEUPS
Pepi (+550 FGS) starts as lone striker from minute one. USA scored goals in the 12th and 5th minutes in their two WC games — Pochettino attacks immediately. Pepi occupies the same role Balogun did for those opening goals. CBS confirmed Pepi score or assist at +100 FD — even money — the best standalone USA prop tonight.
📖 FGS Rules + Why USA's FGS Board Is Exceptionally Rich Tonight

First Goalscorer: Your player must score the very first goal of the match. Own goals don't count. No goal = all FGS bets voided, stakes returned. Bench players are only valid if they enter before the first goal.

Why this board is rich: The rotation has created a pricing anomaly. Pepi (+550 FGS) is priced at the same level as Pulisic and Wright — but Pepi is the confirmed starting striker while Pulisic is bench. With Balogun, Adams and Pulisic all absent, several quality starters are effectively priced as bench players. That's where the value lives tonight.

Don't miss: CBS confirmed Pepi "score or assist" at +100 FD — even money for the starting striker to directly contribute to a goal. That is the best risk-adjusted USA bet on the entire FD board tonight. Back it before it shortens at the 9:15 PM lineup drop.

🥇 Primary FGS Pick — Ricardo Pepi

💎 ESPN FD +550 · CONFIRMED ST · 16 STARTS = 16 PSV GOALS · CBS PRIMARY · USA SCORED 12' & 5' IN WC GAMES · $10→$65
Ricardo Pepi — First Goalscorer
ESPN FD +550 · Anytime +165 · confirmed ST · PSV · $10→$65
+550
$10→$65

The pathway is identical to Balogun's opening goals. USA press from kick-off in Pochettino's system — wide players push high immediately, the striker makes runs in behind. Balogun scored vs Paraguay at 12'. USA got a goal in the 5th minute vs Australia. Tonight Pepi is the striker. CBS: "He turns 16 starts into 16 goals at PSV — he simply knows how to finish when opportunities arise." FOX: "This week he could be the primary target up top and maybe score his first World Cup goal." $10→$65.

Pepi +550 — primary FGS pick. Confirmed ST. CBS primary. USA's early-goal machine. $10→$65.
💎 CBS CONFIRMED FD +100 · PEPI SCORE OR ASSIST · EVEN MONEY · SAFEST USA PROP TONIGHT · BACK FIRST · $10→$20
Pepi Score or Assist · +100
FD +100 confirmed CBS · covers BOTH outputs · $10→$20 · even money
+100
$10→$20

CBS Sports confirmed this in their dedicated Pepi prop article: "Pepi is priced at +100 to record a goal or assist." That's even money for the lone starting striker to be directly involved in a goal — scoring it OR setting it up. CBS: "Although this bet is still more likely to come via a goal, it's nice to have the safety net of an assist cashing. He had two assists in an international friendly with Team USA in 2026." This is the best risk-adjusted bet on the entire board tonight. Back this one first — it may tighten after lineups are confirmed. $10→$20.

💎 Pepi Score or Assist +100 — CBS confirmed FD price. Even money. THE safest USA prop tonight. $10→$20.

📋 Full First Goalscorer Board — FanDuel

🚨 DO NOT BET · CONFIRMED RESTED · PRICE WILL SHIFT AT 9:15PM · BENCH FGS ONLY PRE-FIRST-GOAL
Balogun +475 FGS ❌ RESTED
+475
AVOID at +475. Confirmed resting due to yellow card risk. Price will lengthen after lineups. His FGS bet is also voided once the first goal goes in if he hasn't entered.
⚠️ Pulisic +550 TBD bench · Wright +550 bench · both valid FGS only if enter BEFORE first goal

Pulisic +550 ($10→$65): TBD bench (calf return). If confirmed starting: becomes co-primary FGS. Check FD at 9:15 PM. FGS is highly conditional given USA's early-scoring pattern.

Wright +550 ($10→$65): Bench. Sunderland, explosive. FGS only valid if he enters before the first goal. Given USA scored in minutes 5 and 12 in their WC games, Wright's FGS pathway is narrow. Anytime +165 is the better Wright market.

💎 ESPN FD +750 · CONFIRMED STARTER · SCORED VS PARAGUAY · TURKEY RIGHT SIDE WEAK · 10 USMNT GOALS · $10→$85
Giovanni Reyna · +750 FGS
Confirmed likely starter · BVB · Anytime +225 · $10→$85
+750
$10→$85

Yahoo/Covers: "Turkey has struggled to contain wide players — particularly those attacking Turkey's right side. I'm expecting Gio Reyna to get the start on that side, which makes him an attractive value play. He showed during the 4-1 win over Paraguay that he's a threat to score." Reyna's goal vs Paraguay was from exactly the RW/AM channel he'll occupy tonight — a curling outside-of-the-foot shot. +750 ($10→$85) for a confirmed starter who scored his last WC start is strong FGS value. $10→$85.

Reyna +750 — confirmed starter, scored vs Paraguay, Turkey right side exposed. $10→$85.
⭐ ESPN FD +800 · CONFIRMED LIKELY STARTER · 0 WC MINUTES · BURNLEY · HUNGER FACTOR · $10→$90
Brenden Aaronson · +800 FGS
+800
$10→$90
FOX: "Brenden Aaronson hasn't logged a minute of this World Cup yet — he should be hungry to prove himself." Burnley, wide forward, projects as a confirmed likely starter in the rotation XI. In Pochettino's press, Aaronson driving forward and arriving early in the box is a realistic FGS pathway. At +800 for a confirmed likely starter — same price as bench players at other matches — this is the value dart of the board. $10 stake only. $10→$90.
Further Options — Zendejas +800 · McKennie +950 · Turkey: Aktürkoğlu (check FD) · Yıldız +6000

Zendejas +800 ($5 dart): Cruz Azul, 0 WC minutes. Bench/start option. · McKennie +950 ($5 dart): Juventus CM, box arrivals. $5 max.

🇹🇷 Turkey FGS darts (check FD): FD Research predicts USA 2-1 — Turkey score once. Aktürkoğlu (Galatasaray) is Squawka's explicit Turkish pick. Yıldız (Juventus) at +6000 on ESPN. Güler (Real Madrid) — check FD for fitness. $5 max each. Turkey have 62 shots and 0 goals — regression to mean makes a Turkish goal plausible in a rotated-USA game tonight.

🕐 USA Early-Goal Pattern — Why FGS Value Is Real Here
12'
Goal vs PAR (MD1)
5'
Goal vs AUS (MD2)
6/6
1st-half goals in 6 recent competitive matches

Pochettino's USA attacks from kick-off. Every USA WC goal at this tournament has come in the first 12 minutes. Pepi occupies the same lone striker role. Turkey's defence has been exposed under high pressing. +550 for a confirmed starting striker in a team that always scores early is the best FGS value on tonight's entire slate.

📋 FGS Picks Ranked · USA vs Turkey · All FanDuel · Check FD at 9:15PM lineups
🚨 Balogun +475 — AVOID · confirmed rested · price will shift at 9:15PM
+475
🥇 #1 — Pepi +550 FGS (confirmed ST · CBS · 16 starts = 16 PSV goals · $10→$65)
+550
💎 BEST PROP — Pepi Score or Assist +100 (even money · CBS confirmed FD · covers goal + assist · $10→$20)
+100
⚠️ Pulisic +550 (TBD bench · if starts = co-primary · check 9:15PM)
+550
💎 #2 — Reyna +750 (confirmed starter · scored vs PAR · Turkey right side weak · $10→$85)
+750
⭐ #3 — Aaronson +800 (confirmed likely starter · 0 WC mins · hunger factor · $10→$90 small stake)
+800
Wright +550 · bench · FGS only pre-first-goal entry · small dart
+550
🎯 Turkey darts — Aktürkoğlu (check FD · Squawka pick) · Yıldız +6000 · $5 max each
check FD
FanDuel Sportsbook · Group D · USA vs Turkey · 10PM ET TONIGHT · SoFi Stadium Inglewood CA · FOX
Bet First Goalscorer — USA vs Turkey
Pepi +550 · Pepi Score/Assist +100 · Reyna +750 · Aaronson +800
Bet Now

All odds via FanDuel Sportsbook · FGS board (Balogun +475, Pulisic/Wright/Pepi +550, Reyna +750, Aaronson/Zendejas +800, McKennie +950, Yıldız +6000) ESPN FD Jun 25 · Pepi Score or Assist +100 confirmed CBS Sports FD Jun 25 · ❌ Balogun CONFIRMED RESTING (FOX 7:16PM ET) · ⚠️ Pulisic TBD bench — check FD 9:15PM · ⚠️ All bench FGS bets only valid if player enters before first goal · Own goals don't count · USA -110 / Draw +310 / Turkey +260 FD · Must be 21+

Bet on the USA vs Turkey World Cup Match Tonight on FanDuel. New to FanDuel Sportsbook? Bet $5 and get $50 for 7 days. Get $350 in Bonus Bets guaranteed when you bet $5 every day for 7 days. See here for full terms and conditions. Learn about today's other offers at FanDuel Sportsbook Promos.

Which World Cup bets stand out to you? Check out FanDuel Sportsbook's World Cup odds to see the full menu of options.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.

Subscribe to our newsletter

Want more stories like this?

Sign up to our newsletter to receive the latest news.

Newsletter Signup
Newsletter Signup