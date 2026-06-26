USA vs Turkey Prediction: Who Will Score the First Goal? First Goalscorer Odds & Picks

📖 FGS Rules + Why USA's FGS Board Is Exceptionally Rich Tonight

First Goalscorer: Your player must score the very first goal of the match. Own goals don't count. No goal = all FGS bets voided, stakes returned. Bench players are only valid if they enter before the first goal.

Why this board is rich: The rotation has created a pricing anomaly. Pepi (+550 FGS) is priced at the same level as Pulisic and Wright — but Pepi is the confirmed starting striker while Pulisic is bench. With Balogun, Adams and Pulisic all absent, several quality starters are effectively priced as bench players. That's where the value lives tonight.

Don't miss: CBS confirmed Pepi "score or assist" at +100 FD — even money for the starting striker to directly contribute to a goal. That is the best risk-adjusted USA bet on the entire FD board tonight. Back it before it shortens at the 9:15 PM lineup drop.