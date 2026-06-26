USA vs Turkey Prediction: Who Will Score the First Goal? First Goalscorer Odds & Picks
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USA vs Turkey: Who Will Score the First Goal?
❌ Balogun +475 RESTED · Pepi +550 (confirmed ST · primary) · Reyna +750 · Aaronson +800 · 💎 Pepi score or assist +100 FD — CBS confirmed · safest USA prop · back first
First Goalscorer: Your player must score the very first goal of the match. Own goals don't count. No goal = all FGS bets voided, stakes returned. Bench players are only valid if they enter before the first goal.
Why this board is rich: The rotation has created a pricing anomaly. Pepi (+550 FGS) is priced at the same level as Pulisic and Wright — but Pepi is the confirmed starting striker while Pulisic is bench. With Balogun, Adams and Pulisic all absent, several quality starters are effectively priced as bench players. That's where the value lives tonight.
Don't miss: CBS confirmed Pepi "score or assist" at +100 FD — even money for the starting striker to directly contribute to a goal. That is the best risk-adjusted USA bet on the entire FD board tonight. Back it before it shortens at the 9:15 PM lineup drop.
🥇 Primary FGS Pick — Ricardo Pepi
The pathway is identical to Balogun's opening goals. USA press from kick-off in Pochettino's system — wide players push high immediately, the striker makes runs in behind. Balogun scored vs Paraguay at 12'. USA got a goal in the 5th minute vs Australia. Tonight Pepi is the striker. CBS: "He turns 16 starts into 16 goals at PSV — he simply knows how to finish when opportunities arise." FOX: "This week he could be the primary target up top and maybe score his first World Cup goal." $10→$65.
CBS Sports confirmed this in their dedicated Pepi prop article: "Pepi is priced at +100 to record a goal or assist." That's even money for the lone starting striker to be directly involved in a goal — scoring it OR setting it up. CBS: "Although this bet is still more likely to come via a goal, it's nice to have the safety net of an assist cashing. He had two assists in an international friendly with Team USA in 2026." This is the best risk-adjusted bet on the entire board tonight. Back this one first — it may tighten after lineups are confirmed. $10→$20.
📋 Full First Goalscorer Board — FanDuel
Pulisic +550 ($10→$65): TBD bench (calf return). If confirmed starting: becomes co-primary FGS. Check FD at 9:15 PM. FGS is highly conditional given USA's early-scoring pattern.
Wright +550 ($10→$65): Bench. Sunderland, explosive. FGS only valid if he enters before the first goal. Given USA scored in minutes 5 and 12 in their WC games, Wright's FGS pathway is narrow. Anytime +165 is the better Wright market.
Yahoo/Covers: "Turkey has struggled to contain wide players — particularly those attacking Turkey's right side. I'm expecting Gio Reyna to get the start on that side, which makes him an attractive value play. He showed during the 4-1 win over Paraguay that he's a threat to score." Reyna's goal vs Paraguay was from exactly the RW/AM channel he'll occupy tonight — a curling outside-of-the-foot shot. +750 ($10→$85) for a confirmed starter who scored his last WC start is strong FGS value. $10→$85.
Zendejas +800 ($5 dart): Cruz Azul, 0 WC minutes. Bench/start option. · McKennie +950 ($5 dart): Juventus CM, box arrivals. $5 max.
🇹🇷 Turkey FGS darts (check FD): FD Research predicts USA 2-1 — Turkey score once. Aktürkoğlu (Galatasaray) is Squawka's explicit Turkish pick. Yıldız (Juventus) at +6000 on ESPN. Güler (Real Madrid) — check FD for fitness. $5 max each. Turkey have 62 shots and 0 goals — regression to mean makes a Turkish goal plausible in a rotated-USA game tonight.
Pochettino's USA attacks from kick-off. Every USA WC goal at this tournament has come in the first 12 minutes. Pepi occupies the same lone striker role. Turkey's defence has been exposed under high pressing. +550 for a confirmed starting striker in a team that always scores early is the best FGS value on tonight's entire slate.
All odds via FanDuel Sportsbook · FGS board (Balogun +475, Pulisic/Wright/Pepi +550, Reyna +750, Aaronson/Zendejas +800, McKennie +950, Yıldız +6000) ESPN FD Jun 25 · Pepi Score or Assist +100 confirmed CBS Sports FD Jun 25 · ❌ Balogun CONFIRMED RESTING (FOX 7:16PM ET) · ⚠️ Pulisic TBD bench — check FD 9:15PM · ⚠️ All bench FGS bets only valid if player enters before first goal · Own goals don't count · USA -110 / Draw +310 / Turkey +260 FD · Must be 21+
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The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.
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